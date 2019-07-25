Word on The Street

Compiled by Erica Wright

We asked Birmingham-area residents, What activities do you look forward to during the weekends?

Ashley Maclachlan: “My husband and I love to go out to eat on the weekends [instead of] cooking at home. We eat anywhere, especially new places. We’re going to try the Little London Kitchen [restaurant inside a British-style red double decker bus] and places in Avondale. We also go to Railroad Park a lot and just walk around with our dog or attend any events that are happening there.”

Tyler Wallace: “I love going to the Cahaba River with my friends and hanging out. I also love going to all of the art events. I started my own art group here in Birmingham, Art Hub, the Collective, so I go to art crawls and anything that involves a local artistry or just doing art by myself in my home.”

Frazer Steindorff: “I love anything that just opens me up like going to the Cahaba River or anything outdoors or nature, anything that has an aesthetic quality to it. When it gets dark, after hours, I’m all about live music so any really cool show or whatever is going on and art night life and trying different food trucks.”

Adrianne Wallace: “I look forward to things where I can walk around and talk to other people like going to Pepper Place Market or going to Railroad Park which is always nice. I also look forward to resting and getting that relaxation that I don’t tend to get on the week days so weekends are my leisure time.”

