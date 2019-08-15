People, Places and Things

By Gwen DeRu



TODAY

TUCKER RIGGLEMAN AND THE CHEAP DATES, HAM BAGBY, NATALIE VALENTINE and CHRIS IVEY at The Nick.

THEO VON: DARK ARTS TOUR at the StarDome Comedy Club.

TRUMPETER JOSE CARR at Tutwiler Bar and Grill.

LIVE JAZZ EVERY THURSDAY, 9 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.

PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

FRIDAY

THE PEARL (NIGHT ONE) w/ ISABEL at The Nick Rocks.

BABY BOOMERS SHOW featuring ROCK CANDY BAND at Iron City

COMEDIAN JOHN MORGAN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

JEN KIRKMAN at Saturn.

THURSDAY NIGHT LIVE WITH VOCALIST DEIRDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.

UGLY BABY LIVE, 9:30 – 11:30 p.m. at Birmingham Improv Theatre, 2208 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, 35233.

FACEBOOK FRIDAYS, every Friday, at the Legion in Fairfield, 5 p.m. Happy Hour, 7 p.m. Line Dance, 9 p.m., DJ Vick Goes Live and Ladies are free until 10 p.m.

MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.

FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (Comedy Show) at Good People Brewery, 9-10:30 p.m.

FRIDAY NIGHT EXPERIENCE at Luxe Ultra Lounge.

JAZZ at FRIDAY UNWIND, 6 p.m.– midnight, at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

PASSPORTS FRIDAYS, 10 p.m.– 4 a.m. at Legends Sports Lounge with Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Afro-Beats and Top 40. FREE until midnight.

PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

EVERY FIRST FRIDAY AT ZANZIBAR Bar and Grill, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

PEPPER PLACE MARKET, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE, every Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on V94.9 FM with Curtis Bell. Request Line (205) 994-8949 (V949).

KICKIN’ CHICKEN WING FEST, 1 p.m. at Ghost Train Brewing Co.

GOOD JAZZ with BO BERRY at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

EVERY SATURDAY AFTER HOURS AT ZANZIBAR INTERNATIONAL BAR AND GRILL, 9 p.m., 2024 Green Springs Highway with Caribbean, African, Latino music, Signature Dish Suya and Drink Specials.

THE PEARL (NIGHT TWO) w/ SARAH LEE LANGFORD at The Nick Rocks.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, every Saturday, at Luxe Ultra Lounge, 300 24th Street S with DJ CHOCOLATE.

PEARL LOUNGE in West End.

SNV – SATURDAY NIGHT VIBES, 10 p.m. at Platinum.

COMEDIAN JOHN MORGAN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

GUITARIST NICK COLIONNE at Perfect Note.

MUSTACHE THE BAND at Iron City.

THE DIRTY GUV’NAHS LIVE IN CONCERT at the Avondale Brewing Company.

SUNDAY

SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

L’CHAIM at the Alys Stephens Center.

SOULFUL SUNDAY with GOOD FELLAS at Perfect Note.

DRAG NIGHT AT THE NICK at the Nick Rocks.

COMEDIAN JOHN MORGAN at StarDome Comedy Club.

BITTER CALM “GOOD GRIEF” LP RELEASE, TIMBER and HEADCASE at Saturn.

MONDAY

KARAOKE NIGHTS WITH RICKEY SMILEY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

MO MONEY MONDAYS at the Eastside Lounge.

BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick Rocks.

TUESDAY

TASTY TUESDAY, 5 p.m. doors open, (30+ before 9 p.m.) (21+ after 9 p.m.) at Platinum of Birmingham, every Tuesday. Free Dinner buffet for Birmingham’s Best Happy Hour.

FIESTA TUESDAY at 1st and 23rd, all night.

PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

JOSE’ CARR at the Boss Lounge, 8:30 – 11 p.m.

THE BIRMINGHAM MOTH STORYSLAM at Saturn.

J CANDEED and JOSEPH HIGGINS at The Nick Rocks.

NEXT WEDNESDAY

BRAINIAC: TRANSMISSIONS AFTER ZERO at Saturn.

DESERT ISLAND MONSTER MASH at the Nick Rocks.

COMEDIAN JIM HOLDER at StarDome Comedy Club.

NEXT THURSDAY

Q DOT DAVIS & FRIENDS TOUR at The Nick.

COMEDIAN JIM HOLDER at the StarDome Comedy Club.

SAXOPHONIST J. HENRY at Perfect Note.

THE BIRD AND THE BEE, SAMANTHA SIDLEY and ALEX LILLY at Saturn

NEXT FRIDAY

SHOWTIME APOLLO WINNER VOCALIST TL DAVIS JR.

ACOUSTIC ASSEMBLY at The Nick Rocks.

COMEDIANS PLASTIC CUPS BOYZ at the StarDome Comedy Club.

WINSTON RAMBLE and ICE STATION ZEBRA at Saturn.

FOR THE COMMUNITY

ANNUAL L’CHAIM HONORS JOEL ROTENSTREICH – Join the Birmingham Holocaust Education Center (BHEC) Sunday, 2:30 – 4 p.m. at the Alys Stephens Center to honor JOEL ROTENSTREICH. The event will feature Steel City Men’s Chorus, Special musical entertainment arranged by KEITH CROMWELL, Executive Director, Red Mountain Theatre Company including vocalists CALEB CLARK, ABIJAY CUNNINGHAM and JESSICA ROSKIN, student performers from RMTC’s Conservatory and more. Kate Cotton and David Silverstein are L’Chaim Co-Chairs.

TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY ALUMNI MEETING – The TSU NAA meeting is scheduled for Monday, 6 p.m. at Zion Star Missionary Baptist Church, 254 Third Avenue S.W. Venita Wesley, President.

THE FREEDOM CHURCH CELEBRATES 134th ANNIVERSARY – The Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church celebrates its 134th Church Anniversary, August 25th, 10 a.m. with LARRY THORNTON as the Speaker. The church was founded in 1796.

HISTORY TO SEE – THE LEGACY MUSEUM NATIONAL PEACE AND JUSTICE MEMORIAL – If you have not seen or been able to tour historical locations, then this is the time to do so. On August 29th, there is a tour to visit the Legacy Museum AND the National Peace and Justice Memorial with lunch in Montgomery. Contact (205) 595-8156 for more.

MAGIC CITY CLASSIC PARADE REGISTRATION DEADLINE is August 30th.

FOR MOVIE LOVERS

ALABAMA INTERNATIONAL FILMS – Join Alabama Multicultural foreign film series every last Tuesday of the month for a FREE foreign film at Rojo Birmingham.

21st SIDEWALK FILM FEST- August 19 – August 25th is the 21st Annual Sidewalk Film Fest where you can see films from all walks of life in and all around town. Check out great films from all over as the festival brings the best in new, independent cinema to downtown Birmingham’s historic Theatre District. See films that you never would see. TONI MORRISON: THE PIECES I AM shows Saturday, August 24th, 12:15 p.m. at the Alabama Theatre with a panel discussion after the screening in the ASFA Gallery. IRON GRIT is Saturday August 24th, 3:05 p.m. at the Dorothy Jemison Day Theatre at ASFA. SAFE SPACES is Sunday, August 25th, 12:15 p.m. at the Alabama Theatre. The festival is showcasing a diverse variety with four feature areas: Alabama Film, Life + Liberty, Shout and Black Lens. Opening Night film is I WANT MY MTV with history of MTV. ALAN HUNTER (former MTV VJ and Birmingham local will be attending. The Sidewalk SCREENPLAY COMPETITION WINNERS are: Best Alabama Screenplay – “THE LAST AMERICAN LYNCHING” by T. Gordon Stanley and Jeremy J. Ford. Best Short Screenplay – “FOUND OBJECTS” by Amy Bond. And, Best Film Screenplay – “DAUGHTERS LOST IN THE DESERT” by A.M. Sanchez. Check out: Inaugural Stowe Story Labs Sidewalk Film Festival Narrative Lab during the festival. The Sidewalk Filmmaker’s retreat will be held at the Bessemer Lincoln Theatre that opened in 1948 for African Americans. The theatre closed in the late 1950s or early 1970s. Check it all out!

FOR LOVERS OF THE OUTDOORS

ALABAMA MULTICULTURAL NIGHT OUT – Join us for the FIRST ALABAMA MULTICULTURAL NIGHT OUT at the Pizitz Food Hall, Friday night, 5-6 p.m. with Afro-Caribbean Vibes music (Caribbean), 5-9 p.m. Nely Aleman Face Painting, 6-6:30 p.m. Chinese Dance by Red Apple Dance (China), 7- 8 p.m. Abe Bass Cello performances. 8-9 p.m. Dala Tribal Belly dance performance and ACT Defense performance

SATURDAY DAYHIKE, 9:45 a.m. with Southeastern Outings Easy River Float, Picnic, Swim, Short, Moderate Dayhike #2 at Locust Fork from Swann Bridge to Powell Falls near Cleveland, Ala. – DETAILS: Easy river float on the Locust Fork River. Float in the river from Swann Covered Bridge to Powell Falls. View a genuine, old but newly refurbished wooden covered bridge. Float under the bridge and further, about a mile and a half, downstream to the waterfall. View the sheer cliffs that rise about 60 feet above the river. Enjoy a flowing river, covered bridge, high rock bluffs and at least one waterfall—all along a 1.5 mile stretch of this river. Bring something to float on such as an inflatable vinyl float or air mattress. Also, please, bring a picnic lunch with you. Also, please bring your drink, towel and sunscreen. Pack these items in 2 plastic garbage bags with twist ties, one bag over the other. Put the bags in your daypack and strap the pack to your back. Wear swimsuit and sturdy foot protection. Old sneakers work well. Bare feet, flip-flops, slip-ons and thin-soled “beach shoes” are not acceptable! Lunch will be on the huge flat rock in the middle of the river beside the waterfall. Have fun swimming in the pool at the base of the rock, jumping into the pool, climbing up and down or just sitting in Powell Falls. Walk back to the bridge on a trail along the river. You must be able to swim to participate in this outing! Well-behaved, properly supervised children age 7 and up able to swim welcome, but parents are responsible for all risks to their children. Please be at the Cleveland Chevron Service Station NO LATER than 9:45 a.m. ready to depart promptly at 10 a.m. Parking is extremely limited at the put in point on the river. Please note that reservations are NOT requested or required for this event! Info: Dan Frederick, seoutings@bellsouth.net or 205/631-4680.

FOR FOOD LOVERS

ZANZIBAR BAR AND GRILL – If you love good ethnic food, then Zanzibar Bar and Grill is the place to go every Saturday night. Get your groove on with all kinds of favorite foods from Africa, Caribbean, and more. Enjoy music of all kinds including Caribbean, Soca, African, and Reggae.

PEPPER PLACE MARKET, Saturdays, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

SHADES VALLEY PRESBYTERIAN FARMERS MARKET, Wednesdays, 3 – 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN BROOK PRESBYTERIAN MARKET, Saturdays, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

2019 BIRMINGHAM RESTAURANT WEEK – The 10th annual Birmingham Restaurant Week (BRW) presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama will be held Friday through Sunday, Aug. 25. The 10-day event celebrates the city’s acclaimed culinary culture by offering incentives for Birmingham residents and visitors to dine at their favorite restaurants or try something new, all while celebrating the landmark eateries that helped put Birmingham on the map as one of “The 50 Best Foodie Towns in America” by The Daily Meal. From fine dining to down-home cookin’, food lovers with a taste for adventure can enjoy special lunch or dinner prix-fixe menus. BRW will give 60 restaurants the opportunity to showcase all the ways they are feeding the city – from filling vacant spaces and creating locally sourced dishes to mentoring the next generation of culinary greats.

FOR ART AND PERFORMING ART LOVERS

SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2-3 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS, SPOKEN WORD AND DANCE

COMEDIAN JEN KIRKMAN AT SATURN – Jen Kirkman is back in town, Friday, 7 p.m. at Saturn with an hour that you haven’t already seen on Netflix! Jen Kirkman is an

internationally touring stand-up comedian, New York Times Bestselling author, television writer and actor. Her comedy specials are streaming now on Netflix; “Just Keep Livin’?” and “I’m Gonna Die Alone (And I Feel Fine.)” Her specials have been named in many yearly top 10 lists by Time Out New York, New York Magazine, and the Atlantic.

PEARL LOUNGE, Saturday, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 3132 Boise Avenue, S.W. Everyone free before midnight, Summer Time Fly attire and soundtrack provided by DJ CHOCOLATE and DJ PAKK. Pearl’s Famous Kitchen will be open. RSVP at www.urbanham.com .

SUNDAY JAZZ, 5 p.m. at the Perfect Note.

SPOKEN WORD OPEN MIC NIGHT, every Third Sunday, 7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre.

AT THE VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM

BIRMINGHAM HISTORY COLLECTIONS –Marvin Clemons, author of Great Temple of Travel will present on Birmingham iconic TERMINAL STATION, September 5, 6-7 p.m. The pictorial book is based on the historic train depot, explores its history and how it affected the town’s visitors, residents and immigrants that it welcomed to the Magic City.

15th ANNUAL AFTERTUNES FALL CONCERTS – Vulcan Park and Museum AfterTunes Fall Concerts is right around the corner. The three-part event begins Sundays at 3 p.m. with LOGAN LEDGER on September 22, GRIFFIN HOUSE on September 29 and CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM on October 6. Gates open at 2 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. There will be plenty of everything else.

LET’S TALK TRAINS, November 15,10 – 11:30 p.m.

FOR COMEDY LOVERS

AT BIRMINGHAM IMPROV EVERY FRIDAY…

UGLY BABY LIVE, 9:30 p.m. at Birmingham Improv Theatre, 2208 7th Avenue South, 35233.

AT GOOD PEOPLE BREWING…EVERY FRIDAY…

FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (COMEDY SHOW), 9 – 10:30 p.m., at Good People with Birmingham’s finest comedy show at a brewery. It’s free and features the best comedians from around the country.

AT THE STARDOME

TODAY… COMEDIAN THEO VON: DARK ARTS TOUR… THEO VON can be seen in his very own Netflix Original comedy special titled, NO OFFENSE. Theo’s podcast, recently, was one of the top comedy podcasts, garnering 3.5m listens a month. Theo has appeared numerous times on Joe Rogan’s podcast, THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE, regularly on Joey Diaz’s THE CHURCH OF WHAT’S HAPPENING NOW, and was voted guest of the year on THE FIGHTER AND THE KID by TFATK listeners in both 2017 and 2018. Previously, Theo was the host of TBS’s Deal With It.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY… COMEDIAN JOHN MORGAN.… John Paul Morgan known as the “Ragin Cajun” was raised in New Orleans, Louisiana. The cultural, political and economic diversity of that city laid the groundwork for his development as a stand-up comedian. John has headlined comedy clubs all over the world. John’s confident demeanor and honest approach to life is refreshingly original. John dares to talk boldly about real issues. Whether he is speaking about children or relationships, his comedy comes from the heart. So whether it’s a specialized group or a night at the comedy club, this Ragin’ Cajun is as sweet as a honey glazed ham and as hot as a Tabasco chili pepper.

NEXT WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY …COMEDIAN JIM HOLDER…

NEXT FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY… COMEDIAN PLASTIC CUP BOYZ

COMING SOON

SEPTEMBER 1 – THE 85 SOUTH SHOW at the Alabama Theatre.

SEPTEMBER 15 – WOLDER WOODS LIVE IN CONCERT at WorkPlay Theatre

SEPTEMBER 28 – FIESTA 2019 in Linn Park.

NOVEMBER 30 – DECEMBER 5 – 3rd ANNUAL ALUMNI GETAWAY CRUISE.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com and gwenderu@yahoo.com .

