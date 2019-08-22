People, Places and Things

THE BIRD AND THE BEE, SAMANTHA SIDLEY and ALEX LILLY at Saturn

TRUMPETER JOSE CARR at Tutwiler Bar and Grill.

LIVE JAZZ EVERY THURSDAY, 9 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.

PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

SAXOPHONIST J HENRY at Perfect Note.ACOUSTIC ASSEMBLY at The Nick Rocks.COMEDIANS PLASTIC CUPS BOYZ at the StarDome Comedy Club.WINSTON RAMBLE and ICE STATION ZEBRA at Saturn.21+ UP GAME NIGHT at Iron City.UGLY BABY LIVE, 9:30 – 11:30 p.m. at Birmingham Improv Theatre, 2208 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, 35233.FACEBOOK FRIDAYS, every Friday, at the Legion in Fairfield, 5 p.m. Happy Hour, 7 p.m. Line Dance, 9 p.m., DJ Vick Goes Live and Ladies are free until 10 p.m.MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (Comedy Show) at Good People Brewery, 9-10:30 p.m.FRIDAY NIGHT EXPERIENCE at Luxe Ultra Lounge.JAZZ at FRIDAY UNWIND, 6 p.m.– midnight, at Jazzi’s on 3rd.PASSPORTS FRIDAYS, 10 p.m.– 4 a.m. at Legends Sports Lounge with Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Afro-Beats and Top 40. FREE until midnight.PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.EVERY FIRST FRIDAY AT ZANZIBAR Bar and Grill, 9 p.m.7TH ANNUAL FINANCIAL EMPOWERMENT CONFERENCE, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.at Trinity Baptist Church on Graymont Avenue.OPEN HOUSE PUBLIC MEETING: BIRMINGHAM XPRESS PROJECT, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.PEPPER PLACE MARKET, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.BUSH HILLS COMMUNITY GARDEN SERVICE/WORK DAY, 9 a.m. at Woodrow Wilson School.FILM – MIKE WALLACE IS HERE 10 a.m. at the Alabama Theatre.KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE, every Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on V94.9 FM with Curtis Bell. Request Line (205) 994-8949 (V949).TASTE OF FOURTH AVENUE JAZZ FESTIVAL, 3 p.m. in the Fourth Avenue District.FILM – SHREDDING, 4:35 p.m. at McWane.FILM – THE NIGHTINGALE, 5:15 p.m. at the Alabama Theatre.FILM – EVERYBODY’S EVERYTHING, 5:40 p.m. at Dorothy Jemison Day TheaterGOOD JAZZ with BO BERRY at Jazzi’s on 3rd.EVERY SATURDAY AFTER HOURS AT ZANZIBAR INTERNATIONAL BAR AND GRILL, 9 p.m., 2024 Green Springs Highway with Caribbean, African, Latino music, Signature Dish Suya and Drink Specials.ETER4 at The Nick Rocks.SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, every Saturday, at Luxe Ultra Lounge, 300 24th Street S with DJ CHOCOLATE.PEARL LOUNGE in West End.SNV – SATURDAY NIGHT VIBES, 10 p.m. at Platinum.COMEDIAN PLASTIC CUPS BOYZ at the StarDome Comedy Club.SHOWTIME APOLLO WINNER VOCALIST TL DAVIS JR. at Perfect Note.PEDRO THE LION and MEWITHOUTYOU at Saturn.SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.FILM – THE CAT RESCUERS, 2:30 p.m. at The Birmingham Museum of Art.HBCU/DIVINE NINE POP-UP MARKET PLACE, 3 p.m. Ensley Live Entertainment Loft.JAZZ IN THE PARK MIDFIELD, 6 p.m. at Midfield Recreation CenterFILM – MIDSOMMAR DIRECTOR’S CUT, 8 p.m. at the Alabama Theatre.FILM – THE DEATH OF DICK LONG, 8:15 p.m . At the Alabama Theatre.MARY J . BLIGE & NAS at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, 8 p.m.SOULFUL SUNDAY with SAXOPHONIST VES MARABLE at Perfect Note.IN THE WHALE, BLEAKER, MOTHER’S KEEPER and BROTHER HUSBANDS at the Nick Rocks.COMEDIAN PLASTIC CUPS BOYZ at StarDome Comedy Club.WALDEN, and STOP LIGHT OBSERVATIONS at Saturn.

MONDAY

KARAOKE NIGHTS WITH RICKEY SMILEY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

MO MONEY MONDAYS at the Eastside Lounge.

BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick Rocks.

TUESDAY

TASTY TUESDAY, 5 p.m. doors open, (30+ before 9 p.m.) (21+ after 9 p.m.) at Platinum of Birmingham, every Tuesday. Free Dinner buffet for Birmingham’s Best Happy Hour.

FIESTA TUESDAY at 1st and 23rd, all night.

PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

JOSE’ CARR at the Boss Lounge, 8:30 – 11 p.m.

COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY and Karaoke Night

DAWSON HOLLOW, ZACH & CHEYLOE at The Nick

(Late Night Tuesday) CATHEDRAL BELLS, BODY HEAT and OSLA at the Nick (Late Night)

at The Nick Rocks.

NEXT WEDNESDAY

IMERGE 2019 at Iron City

STALGIC, HONEY CREEK, TOPSOIL and EMPIRE SPRINGS at the Nick Rocks.

COMEDIAN GERALD KELLY at StarDome Comedy Club.

NEXT THURSDAY

BUCKCHERRY & JOYOUS WOLF at Iron City

STEADY FLOW and FUX at The Nick.

COMEDIAN GERALD KELLY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

Thursday Night Live with the LOCKED BAND at Perfect Note.

THE REVIVALISTS and GREAT PEACOCK at Saturn

NEXT FRIDAY

SAXOPHONIST ALEX BANKS at the Perfect Note.

RYAN THARP, JUPITER MISSILE, BILLIARDS at The Nick Rocks.

COMEDIAN KERWIN CLAIBORNE at the StarDome Comedy Club.

VALERIE JUNE and MICK FLANNERY at Saturn.

FOR MOVIE LOVERS

21st SIDEWALK FILM FEST- Now through Sunday is the 21st Annual Sidewalk Film Fest where you can see films from all walks of life in and all around town. Check out great films from all over as the festival brings the best in new, independent cinema to downtown Birmingham’s historic Theatre District. See films that you never would see. TONI MORRISON: THE PIECES I AM shows Saturday, August 24th, 12:15 p.m. at the Alabama Theatre with a panel discussion after the screening in the ASFA Gallery. IRON GRIT is Saturday August 24th, 3:05 p.m. at the Dorothy Jemison Day Theatre at ASFA. SAFE SPACES is Sunday, August 25th, 12:15 p.m. at the Alabama Theatre. The festival is showcasing a diverse variety with four feature areas: Alabama Film, Life + Liberty, Shout and Black Lens. Opening Night film is I WANT MY MTV with history of MTV. ALAN HUNTER (former MTV VJ and Birmingham local will be attending. The Sidewalk SCREENPLAY COMPETITION WINNERS are: Best Alabama Screenplay – “THE LAST AMERICAN LYNCHING” by T. Gordon Stanley and Jeremy J. Ford. Best Short Screenplay – “FOUND OBJECTS” by Amy Bond. And, Best Film Screenplay – “DAUGHTERS LOST IN THE DESERT” by A.M. Sanchez. Check out: Inaugural Stowe Story Labs Sidewalk Film Festival Narrative Lab during the festival. Go to sidewalkfest.com.

ALABAMA MULTICULTURAL – ALABAMA INTERNATIONAL FILMS – Join Alabama Multicultural foreign film series every last Tuesday of the month, 6 p.m. for a FREE foreign film at Rojo Birmingham. This Tuesday representing CHINA, see HOUSE OF FLYING DAGGERS.

ALABAMA MULTICULTURAL NIGHT OUT – Join Alabama Multicultural Night Out at the Pizitz Food Hall, Every Second Friday night.

BESSEMER LINCOLN THEATRE – The Sidewalk Filmmaker’s retreat will be held at the Bessemer Lincoln Theatre. The theatre opened in 1948 for African Americans. The theatre closed in the late 1950s or early 1970s. Lincoln Holland Project founding member MARY HOLLAND and her son actor ANDRE HOLLAND purchased the Bessemer Lincoln Theatre with plans to bring it back for entertainment in the fine arts area. (Holland has been in the film ‘Selma’ and ‘42’ as well as ‘The Eddy’ film on Netflix.)

AT THE VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM

BIRMINGHAM HISTORY COLLECTIONS – Marvin Clemons, author of Great Temple of Travel will present on Birmingham iconic TERMINAL STATION, September 5, 6-7 p.m. The pictorial book is based on the historic train depot, explores its history and how it affected the town’s visitors, residents and immigrants that it welcomed to the Magic City.

15th ANNUAL AFTERTUNES FALL CONCERTS – Vulcan Park and Museum AfterTunes Fall Concerts is right around the corner. The three-part event begins Sundays at 3 p.m. with LOGAN LEDGER on September 22, GRIFFIN HOUSE on September 29 and CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM on October 6. Gates open at 2 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. There will be plenty of everything else.

LET’S TALK TRAINS, November 15,10 – 11:30 p.m.

FOR SPORTS LOVERS

BRIAN CRICHTON NAMED PRESIDENT OF TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY – Brian Crichton, Vice President, Marketing and Sales at Talladega Superspeedway, has been promoted to President of Talladega Superspeedway effective September 3rd. As VP of Marketing and Sales at Talladega, Crichton oversees consumer marketing, public relations, ticketing, partnership marketing and sales. Crichton and his Talladega staff created the popular Friday Night “Big One on the Blvd.” fan event, and elevated the track’s traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert. He has overseen the development of successful programs for military, first responders, teachers and educators, kids, scouts and college students. He has also been a major contributor in the planning efforts of Transformation. In his new role, Crichton will report to Joie Chitwood, COO, ISC and oversee promotion and operation of the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway, which is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year. With nearly 20 years of motorsports industry experience, Crichton served in successful capacities at Daytona International Speedway, Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 Raceway. As Vice President of Special Events and Entertainment at Daytona International Speedway, he managed the 50th running of the DAYTONA 500 and grew marquee events including the Rolex 24 at Daytona, Bike Week and Biketoberfest.

ALABAMA STATE HORNETS at UAB BLAZERS in Birmingham, 7 p.m. at Legion Field.