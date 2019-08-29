People, Places and Things

By Gwen DeRu

TODAY

BUCKCHERRY & JOYOUS WOLF at Iron City

STEADY FLOW and FUX at The Nick.

COMEDIAN GERALD KELLY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

Thursday Night Live with the LOCKED BAND at Perfect Note.

THE REVIVALISTS and GREAT PEACOCK at Avondale Brewing Co.

BOYFRIEND “REVIVALISTS AFTER PARTY” and DJ CHARLES III at Saturn

TRUMPETER JOSE CARR at Tutwiler Bar and Grill.

LIVE JAZZ EVERY THURSDAY, 9 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.

PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

FRIDAY

SAXOPHONIST ALEX BANKS at the Perfect Note.

RYAN THARP, JUPITER MISSILE, BILLIARDS at The Nick Rocks.

COMEDIAN KERWIN CLAIBORNE at the StarDome Comedy Club.

VALERIE JUNE and MICK FLANNERY at Saturn.

UGLY BABY LIVE, 9:30 – 11:30 p.m. at Birmingham Improv Theatre, 2208 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, 35233.

FACEBOOK FRIDAYS, every Friday, at the Legion in Fairfield, 5 p.m. Happy Hour, 7 p.m. Line Dance, 9 p.m., DJ Vick Goes Live and Ladies are free until 10 p.m.

MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.

FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (Comedy Show) at Good People Brewery, 9-10:30 p.m.

FRIDAY NIGHT EXPERIENCE at Luxe Ultra Lounge.

JAZZ at FRIDAY UNWIND, 6 p.m.– midnight, at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

PASSPORTS FRIDAYS, 10 p.m.– 4 a.m. at Legends Sports Lounge with Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Afro-Beats and Top 40. FREE until midnight.

PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

EVERY FIRST FRIDAY AT ZANZIBAR Bar and Grill, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

PEPPER PLACE MARKET, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE, every Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on V94.9 FM with Curtis Bell. Request Line (205) 994-8949 (V949).

GOOD JAZZ with BO BERRY at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

EVERY SATURDAY AFTER HOURS AT ZANZIBAR INTERNATIONAL BAR AND GRILL, 9 p.m., 2024 Green Springs Highway with Caribbean, African, Latino music, Signature Dish Suya and Drink Specials.

THE LADIES OF (featuring JAMES HALL, THE AUROPHOS AND SOUL DESERT at The Nick Rocks.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, every Saturday, at Luxe Ultra Lounge, 300 24th Street S with DJ CHOCOLATE.

PEARL LOUNGE in West End.

SNV – SATURDAY NIGHT VIBES, 10 p.m. at Platinum.

COMEDIAN KERWIN CLAIBORNE at the StarDome Comedy Club.

MUSICIANS GREG MANNING and JEFF RYAN at Perfect Note.

CALEB LEE HUTCHINSON and ESTER ROSE at Saturn.

SUNDAY

SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

THE 85 SOUTH SHOW at the Alabama Theatre.

SOULFUL SUNDAY with GOOD FELLAS at Perfect Note.

COMEDIAN THE IRA COLEMAN EXPERIENCE at StarDome Comedy Club.

MONDAY

KARAOKE NIGHTS WITH RICKEY SMILEY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

MO MONEY MONDAYS at the Eastside Lounge.

BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick Rocks.

TUESDAY

TASTY TUESDAY, 5 p.m. doors open, (30+ before 9 p.m.) (21+ after 9 p.m.) at Platinum of Birmingham, every Tuesday. Free Dinner buffet for Birmingham’s Best Happy Hour.

FIESTA TUESDAY at 1st and 23rd, all night.

PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

JOSE’ CARR at the Boss Lounge, 8:30 – 11 p.m.

ANDREW RYAN, JOHN THURSDAY AND KYLE KIMBRELL at The Nick

NEXT WEDNESDAY

THE NATIONAL PARKS AND WILD at the Nick Rocks.

THE BAND CAMINO – North American Tour and VALLEY at Iron City

NEXT THURSDAY

REPUBLICAN HAIR AND RESULTS OF ADULTS at The Nick.

COMEDIAN TONY TONE at the StarDome Comedy Club.

NEXT FRIDAY

VOCALIST DEEDEE FRAZIER at the Perfect Note.

FRANKLY SCARLET at The Nick Rocks.

COMEDIAN TONY TONE at the StarDome Comedy Club.

MARK FARINO and LYKWID at Saturn.

FOR SPORTS LOVERS

ALABAMA STATE HORNETS at UAB BLAZERS in Birmingham, TODAY, 7 p.m. at Legion Field.

FOR ART AND PERFORMING ART LOVERS

POSSUM/ HUNTER ART PARTY & FASHION RUNHOUSE, Friday, 7 – 11:59 p.m. at the East Village Arts of Birmingham, 7611 First Avenue North,

SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2-3 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

SIGNALS THROUGH THE NOISE WITH TERRY STRICKLAND – Join art lovers at the Opening Reception of SIGNALS THROUGH THE NOISE, September 5, 5-7 p.m. at Grand Bohemian Gallery Mountain Brook. Terry Moore Strickland is an award-winning artist.

CRAWL BEFORE YOU CAN WALK – The Birmingham Art Crawl I September 5, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. at 120 19th Street North

GROUP ART RECEPTION FOR MARY MARGARET BINKLEY & APRIL LEVI – An Art Reception is September 5, 5-7 p.m. at Four Seasons Gallery in Homewood.

PURVIS YOUNG: BORN IN LIBERTY, September 6 – October 26, at the Paul Jones R. Museum, 2308 Sixth Street, Tuscaloosa. OPENING RECEPTION is September 6, 5:30 -7:30 p.m. at the museum.

ART RECEPTION FOR DORI BOYD – Join DORI local photographer, September 20, 5-7 p.m. when featuring her photos of Alabama on prints and canvas.

EVERWONDERLAND WITH SUSAN OLIVER AND BEN SOUTH – See the new works of artists, SUSAN OLIVER and BEN SOUTH at the Grand Bohemian Gallery, October 4, 6-8 p.m. Fall down the rabbit hole with a magical garden of creativity and imagination at the Opening Reception in the Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook.

AT THE VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM

BIRMINGHAM HISTORY COLLECTIONS – Marvin Clemons, author of Great Temple of Travel will present on Birmingham iconic TERMINAL STATION, September 5, 6-7 p.m. The pictorial book is based on the historic train depot, explores its history and how it affected the town’s visitors, residents and immigrants that it welcomed to the Magic City.

15th ANNUAL AFTERTUNES FALL CONCERTS – Vulcan Park and Museum AfterTunes Fall Concerts is right around the corner. The three-part event begins Sundays at 3 p.m. with LOGAN LEDGER on September 22, GRIFFIN HOUSE on September 29 and CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM on October 6. Gates open at 2 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. There will be plenty of everything else.

LET’S TALK TRAINS, November 15, 10 – 11:30 p.m.

FOR THE COMMUNITY

ALABAMA MULTICULTURAL NIGHT OUT – Join Alabama Multicultural Night Out at the Pizitz Food Hall, Every Second Friday night.

MAGIC CITY CLASSIC PARADE REGISTRATION DEADLINE is August 30th.

MAGIC CITY CLASSIC FOOTBALL GAME – The largest HBCU Classic in the country will take place at Legion Field on Saturday, October 26, at 2:30 p.m. when Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University battle it out for bragging rights. McDonald’s will continue to be the title sponsor of the McDonald’s Magic City Classic parade, which will be broadcast live on WBRC Fox6 in Birmingham, as well as Raycom affiliates in Huntsville, Montgomery and Dothan. The 2019 parade applications are now being accepted online at www.magiccityclassic.com.

FROM THE SLAVE SHIP, TO THE BOARDROOM, TO THE PRISON AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN, September 6, 6-7 p.m. Meet and Greet, with Speaker DR. PATRICIA A. NEWTON and Moderator DR. ARTIE C. NELSON, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Loft Art Gallery and Event Studio, 215 19th Street North. This is a personal and community healing from the effects of generational trauma. Register at: www.brothersletstalk.com.

FOR FOOD LOVERS

ZANZIBAR BAR AND GRILL – If you love good ethnic food, then Zanzibar Bar and Grill is the place to go every Saturday night. Get your groove on with all kinds of favorite foods from Africa, Caribbean, and more. Enjoy music of all kinds including Caribbean, Soca, African, and Reggae.

PEPPER PLACE MARKET, Saturdays, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

SHADES VALLEY PRESBYTERIAN FARMERS MARKET, Wednesdays, 3 – 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN BROOK PRESBYTERIAN MARKET, Saturdays, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS, SPOKEN WORD AND DANCE

PEARL LOUNGE, Saturday, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 3132 Boise Avenue, S.W. Everyone free before midnight, Summer Time Fly attire and soundtrack provided by DJ CHOCOLATE and DJ PAKK. Pearl’s Famous Kitchen will be open. RSVP at www.urbanham.com.

SUNDAY JAZZ, 5 p.m. at the Perfect Note.

SPOKEN WORD OPEN MIC NIGHT, every Third Sunday, 7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre.

FOR COMEDY LOVERS

AT BIRMINGHAM IMPROV EVERY FRIDAY…

UGLY BABY LIVE, 9:30 p.m. at Birmingham Improv Theatre, 2208 7th Avenue South, 35233.

AT GOOD PEOPLE BREWING…EVERY FRIDAY…

FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (COMEDY SHOW), 9 – 10:30 p.m., at Good People with Birmingham’s finest comedy show at a brewery. It’s free and features the best comedians from around the country.

AT THE STARDOME…

TODAY… COMEDIAN GERALD KELLY… Today, Gerald has a multi dimensional career. He’s been on stage in Japan, Puerto Rico and all the major clubs across the United States. He’s appeared on TV on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam, Showtime at the Apollo, Conan O’Brien, and BET Comic View. His movies include, “The Other Brother” and “Death of a Dynasty.” His DVD “Comedy In The Hood,” has been a big seller. He’s also been on Radio 107.5 WBLS as a morning host and presently resides with the co-host-hat in Hartford, Connecticut at WZMX. His passion is for his kids, Isiah and Yazmine, his wife, Charaya, who he married October 12, 2002, his comedy, sports and Robin Williams.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY… COMEDIAN KERWIN CLAIBORNE…Comedian Kerwin Claiborne

has just begun his own comedy production called “Don’t You Do This To Me” which has sold out every venue thus far. Some of the venues that have sold out are The Joke Joint Comedy Club (Houston), Hyenas Comedy Club (Dallas), The Comedy Zone (Charlotte), Looney Bin (Little Rock), Uptown Comedy Club (Atlanta) Chuckles House of Comedy (Memphis) and The Comedy Club of Jacksonville, just to name a few. Kerwin’s hard work and eager approach to his craft have successfully launched him to stardom. His internet personalities, such as Ms. Mary, Uncle Leroy and Miss Keisha have made it easy for everyday people to relate. Kerwin Claiborne is ready to introduce himself and his many internet characters to the world.

SUNDAY… COMEDIAN THE IRA COLEMAN EXPERIENCE…Ira Coleman is soon to be a household name. With his down-home southern style, he makes audiences feel at home during his performances. Opening for well established names such as Nephew Tommy, Bruce Bruce & the late Dick Gregory, Ira is no stranger to the stage. He has even been ordained as “funny” by the king himself, Steve Harvey! The Ira Coleman Experience is more than just a stand up comedy show, it’s a comedy experience like no other. Combining stand up & sketch comedy using some of his most popular

characters, i.e. Bam Bam & Rutherford Jones, the show is filled with excitement & laughter. Comedy is Ira’s true calling. Seize your chance to see this phenomenal performer.

NEXT THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…COMEDIAN TONY TONE…17 years has set the mood for continuous entertainment with his mastery of impressions and real life humor. Tony Tone has appeared on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam,” BET’s “Comic View,” “Byron Allen’s Comics Unleashed,” NBC’s “Later”, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and more. He has also shared the stage with other respected comedians including Bill Bellamy, Dave Chappelle, Eddie Griffin, Chris Tucker, Chris Rock, Adele Givens, Steve Harvey, John Witherspoon, Tommy Davidson, Bernie Mac and Cedric the Entertainer, just to name a few. For the last three years Tony Tone served as Ringmaster for the historic UniverSoul Circus, also known as “Hip-Hop Under the Big Top,” allowing him to showcase his comedic talents to an entire new audience. The New York Times raved about Tone’s performance declaring, “he delivers ad libs…that a lesser professional would milk too hard.” From the moment Tony Tone’s spontaneous personality steps on stage, all eyes are on him, the laughter begins and is never ending. Anything from anecdotes of family members, playing out the roles of the good ol’ boys, to the impressions of familiar household names, Tony is the cutting edge of comedy. There is truly no adjective to define his unique style.

COMING SOON

SEPTEMBER 15 – WOLDER WOODS LIVE IN CONCERT at WorkPlay Theatre

SEPTEMBER 28 – FIESTA 2019 in Linn Park.

NOVEMBER 30 – DECEMBER 5 – 3rd ANNUAL ALUMNI GETAWAY CRUISE.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com and gwenderu@yahoo.com.