Sen. Smitherman Awards $10K grant to DELTA Inc.

For The Birmingham Times

The Developmental Enhancement Life and Training Alliance Incorporated (DELTA Inc.) of Birmingham was recently awarded a $10,000 grant from Alabama State Senator Rodger Smitherman.

The grant, given through the Jefferson County Community Service Fund Committee, will allow DELTA Inc, a 501 ©(3) nonprofit organization to continue serving Birmingham and surrounding communities through their various service projects.

“We are so excited to have received this grant from Smitherman and we can’t wait to use it continue our work,” said Sarah Mitchell, a member of the Board of Directors of DELTA Inc. “We don’t know exactly what it will go towards, but we know it will allow us to continue to help and serve the community in an even greater capacity.”

The grant will help support the organizations mission which is to provide opportunities for young people to improve the quality of their lives and to develop outreach programming to enrich the lives of senior citizens.

“We help young people improve the quality of their lives through counseling services, tutoring services and support programs that develop a desire for a lifelong pursuit of worthy goals,” said Mitchell. “With our senior citizens, we provide different activities and give them information pertinent to their well-being and we try to use those skills they have to help enhance the lives of others.”

DELTA Inc. achieves its mission by providing approximately $30,000 in scholarships and book stipends to students annually, provides assistance to two adopt-a-schools, Charles A. Brown and Green Acres Elementary Schools and their annual event “Christmas on Meadow Lane” at 1217 Meadow Lane, Birmingham where the community can showcase their talent and they also give free books to K-12 students as part of the literacy program.

Each biennium, DELTA Inc. holds its signature fundraising event, “Red Carpet Gala”, and awards monetary contributions to other organizations who share similar goals. During their recent Red Carpet Gala “Glitz & Glamour” event in June, DELTA Inc. awarded scholarships to Children’s Village, Gateway Residential Program, Meals on Wheels, and Birmingham Alumnae Chapter Youth Initiatives – Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

The 15 member Board of Directors include: Chair, Velma Small, Vice Chair, Barbara Allen, members: Claudette Alford, Wendy Anger, Debra Bates, LaSondra Chavers, Dr. Rosalyn Childress, Robbie Gardner, Sadie Harris, Jacqueline Levy, Pamela Lyons, Shina Miles, Sarah Mitchell, Karmen Moon, and Karen Spencer.

DELTA Inc. was formed by the Birmingham Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and was incorporated in 1994.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

