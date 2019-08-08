Woodlawn Street Market to Hosts Its First Ever Night Market Aug. 10

revbirmingham.org

Since the first Woodlawn Street Market, founder Rebekah Fox has dreamt of putting on a night market.

Halfway through its sixth season, her dream is coming true.

“I hope this is just the beginning of Woodlawn evening markets,” she said. “Several Woodlawn businesses have been hosting evening events, and they are, along with our awesome market vendors, really excited about taking more steps to curate a positive nightlife in our community!”

Thanks to Woodlawn’s business community growth and improved street lighting, the stars have finally aligned for the night market with up to 80 vendors along the block of 55 Place South in Woodlawn – Saturday, August 10 from 5 to 9 p.m. Creative Mindz dance battles and live graffiti art demonstrations, longtime market favorites, will return. Birmingham’s semi-pro Magic City Surge team will provide basketball-themed entertainment.

“The evening hours will help combat the late summer heat that gets pretty painful this time of year, and we’ll continue showcasing how vibrant our community is growing to be, even at night,” Fox said.

Many Woodlawn businesses will be open during the market. Trove and Melissa Jane will be open with extended hours for the night market. BungalowBingalow, a new concept from Great Bear Wax Co., is celebrating its soft opening during the market. Club Duquette and Communicating Vessels will have special musical programming during and after the market.

Several other Woodlawn businesses and organizations are participating as vendors at the market: Lucky Content, Forge Chiropractic, Jones Valley Teaching Farm, Fat Mamma’s Lunchbox and i3 Academy.

Woodlawn Street Market provides a platform for local entrepreneurs to launch their businesses and interact with customers while also adding to the vibrancy of downtown Woodlawn. A curated mix of Birmingham starters and makers provide a unique shopping experience, with items from art to jewelry, clothing to toys, and food to décor. With up to 80 vendors along the block of 55th Place South and at least 10 spaces at each market reserved for first-time vendors, each Woodlawn Street Market has something new to discover.

Remaining 2019 daytime markets are planned for Saturday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Dec. 8.

Woodlawn Street Market community partners include Woodlawn Business Association, REV Birmingham, Woodlawn Foundation, Dream Center, Imperial Formal Wear and Woodlawn United Methodist Church. Follow Woodlawn Street Market on Facebook and Instagram for updates throughout and between market seasons. Questions about the market? Contact Rebekah Fox at woodlawnstreetmarket@gmail.com.

