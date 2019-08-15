Word on The Street

Compiled by Erica Wright

Who is an author, fiction or non-fiction, you would like to meet and why?

Melissa Delong: “Thich Nhat Hanh. He is a Buddhist monk and also a poet and philosopher and he spreads the message of peace and acceptance and compassion and would be really interesting to meet. I have read some of his writings and they’re very inspiring . . . I think it would just be cool to meet him and hear more about his philosophies and outlook on life.”

Brandy McKinney: “Shonda Rhimes. I read her book, ‘The Year of Yes’ about her life and her journey and it was inspiring. I think she’s a fun person to be around and . . . she would give me positive energy and encouragement.”

Philip Sims: “Fiction author J.R.R. Tolkien. He wrote The Lord of the Rings and I am a huge fan of those books so I think it would have been cool to pick his brain. There’s a nonfiction author, Francis Chan I would love to meet. I’m a believer and I love a lot of his Christianity books like ‘Forgotten God’ so I would love to meet him.”

Amanda Perry: “Neil Gaiman because he’s amazing. He tells stories that are scary, but you’re somehow able to enter into them and be comforted at the same time. He wrote the book ‘Coraline’ that I read and it’s for kids, but something he’s talked about in the past is stories he’s written for kids don’t scare the kids but the adults, and I would like to have a conversation about that with him. And he’s married to one of my favorite artists, Amanda Palmer, and if I meet him then I probably get to meet her as well.”

