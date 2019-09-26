People, Places and Things

By Gwen DeRu

**Thursday Night with VOCALIST DOMINIQUE POSEY at Perfect Note.

**WEIRD-ASS COMEDY TOUR w/ Special Guests THE YELLOW DANDIES at The Nick.

**COMEDIAN RON FEINGOLD at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**CALEXICO AND IRON & WINE at Iron City.

**CALEXICO AND IRON & WINE and NATALIE PRASS at Saturn.

**TRUMPETER JOSE CARR at Tutwiler Bar and Grill.

**LIVE JAZZ EVERY THURSDAY, 9 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

**MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.

**PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

**THURSDAY SALSA, 7 p.m. with DJ JORGE “EL TEACHER” IBANEZ and DJ FREDDY KAPONE at Zanzibar Bar & Grill.

FRIDAY

**THE BLACK BETTYS at the Perfect Note.

**SUPER DOPPLER w/JANET SIMPSON & NAPS at The Nick Rocks.

**COMEDIAN RIGHTEOUS AND RACHET LIVE featuring KEV ON STAGE and DOBOY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER and DEE WHITE at Saturn.

**BAD RELIGION at Iron City.

**UGLY BABY LIVE, 9:30 – 11:30 p.m. at Birmingham Improv Theatre, 2208 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, 35233.

**FACEBOOK FRIDAYS, every Friday, at the Legion in Fairfield, 5 p.m. Happy Hour, 7 p.m. Line Dance, 9 p.m., DJ Vick Goes Live and Ladies are free until 10 p.m.

**MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.

**FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (Comedy Show) at Good People Brewery, 9-10:30 p.m.

**FRIDAY NIGHT EXPERIENCE at Luxe Ultra Lounge.

**JAZZ at FRIDAY UNWIND, 6 p.m.- midnight, at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

**PASSPORTS FRIDAYS, 10 p.m.- 4 a.m. at Legends Sports Lounge with Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Afro-Beats and Top 40. FREE until midnight.

**PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

**EVERY FIRST FRIDAY AT ZANZIBAR Bar and Grill, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

**FIESTA 2019 in Linn Park.

**PEPPER PLACE MARKET, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

**KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE, every Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on V94.9 FM with Curtis Bell. Request Line (205) 994-8949 (V949).

**GOOD JAZZ with BO BERRY at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

**EVERY SATURDAY AFTER HOURS AT ZANZIBAR INTERNATIONAL BAR AND GRILL, 9 p.m., 2024 Green Springs Highway with Caribbean, African, Latino music, Signature Dish Suya and Drink Specials.

**AGENT ORANGE, THE TURBO A.C.’s and SKEPTIC? at The Nick Rocks.

**SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, every Saturday, at Luxe Ultra Lounge, 300 24th Street S with DJ CHOCOLATE.

**PEARL LOUNGE in West End.

**SNV – SATURDAY NIGHT VIBES, 10 p.m. at Platinum.

**COMEDIAN RIGHTEOUS AND RACHET LIVE featuring KEV ON STAGE and DOBOY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**SAXOPHONIST ART SHERROD, JR. at Perfect Note.

**SIMPLY SAUCER LIVE and NEON ELECTRIC at Saturn.

SUNDAY

**SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

**SOULFUL SUNDAY with VOCALIST CHERYL MCWHORTER at Perfect Note.

**COMEDIAN CHRISTOPHER TITUS at StarDome Comedy Club.

**DRAG NIGHT at the Nick Rocks.

**JAI WOLF – THE CURE TO LONELINESS TOUR at Iron City.

MONDAY

**KARAOKE NIGHTS WITH RICKEY SMILEY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**MO MONEY MONDAYS at the Eastside Lounge.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick Rocks.

TUESDAY

**TASTY TUESDAY, 5 p.m. doors open, (30+ before 9 p.m.) (21+ after 9 p.m.) at Platinum of Birmingham, every Tuesday. Free Dinner buffet for Birmingham’s Best Happy Hour.

**PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

**JOSE’ CARR at the Boss Lounge, 8:30 – 11 p.m.

**SHEER MAG, TWEENS and SNACKS at Saturn.

NEXT WEDNESDAY

**COMEDIAN SKIP CLARK at StarDome Comedy Club.

**SADDLE OF SOUTHERN DARKNESS, ABRAHAM AND THE OLD GODS and SHAWN WILLIAMS at the Nick Rocks.

**BIT BRIGADE performs CONTRA + METROID and DOUBLE FERRARI at Saturn.

**MOTIONLESS IN WHITE at Iron City.

NEXT THURSDAY

**Thursday Night LIVE BAND KARAOKE and OPEN MIC at Perfect Note.

**CHRIS SIMMONS BAND and UNCLE SAM’S ELECTRIC CHURCH at The Nick.

**COMEDIAN SKIP CLARK at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**LITTLE STEVEN AND THE DISCIPLES OF SOUL at Iron City.

**JD MCPHERSON and WILL STEWART at Saturn.

NEXT FRIDAY

**GUITARIST KEITH CASHMERE WILLIAMS BIRTHDAY BASH at the Perfect Note.

**TALKING ANIMALS and SPACE OF A DAY at The Nick Rocks.

**COMEDIAN ADELE GIVENS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**GENERATIONALS and NEIGHBOR LADY at Saturn.

**ADELITAS WAY with the BLACK MOODS & BLACKLITE DISTRICT at Iron City.

FOR THE COMMUNITY

**J. MASON DAVIS LEADERSHIP SOCIETY – Join United Way of Central Alabama, October 3, 5:30 p.m. at the Red Mountain Theatre Company Cabaret in recognizing the launch of the J. Mason David Leadership Society. It brings together African American change makers who champion diversity, opportunity and are striving to positively impact the community through a shared affinity for philanthropy, leadership, volunteerism and advocacy. SEKOU KAALUND, Head of Advancing Black Pathways for JPMorgan Chase is featured speaker. For more info, call (205)251-5131.

**HISTORIC CHURCH AWARDED $500K – St. Paul United Methodist Church of Birmingham will receive $500,000 from the National Park Service to preserve and highlight its unique contributions to the Civil Rights Movement.

**TALKING CIRCLES: THEN AND NOW – Impact of Jim Crow on Birmingham culture, health, education, business, housing, justice, equality, voting, violence, race, this Fall 2nd and 4th Saturday, 2-3:30 p.m. at the Historic Ballard House, 1400 7th Avenue, North. SATURDAY – 2019 Community Preservation Forum: Preserving African American History, Churches, Schools, Historic Buildings and Cemeteries, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Lawson State Community College the Dr. Perry Ward ACATT Building. OCTOBER 12 – Building a Culture of Caring – Changing the Rules of Healthcare, 2 p.m. by Greg Townsend of Jefferson County Department of Health.

**INTERNATIONAL PEACE CORPS INFORMATION EVENT – The Peace Corps information event, reception and Peace Corps recruitment function – all in one evening is Tuesday, October 1, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Room 318 in the Birmingham Hill Student Center, 1400 University Boulevard, Birmingham, AL 35294 on the University of Alabama at Birmingham campus. Discover exciting opportunities in countries like Samoa, Paraguay, Ghana and Thailand. Peace Corps staff, relevant UAB faculty and staff and Returned Peace Corps Volunteers will be available to discuss the Peace Corps, answer questions and distribute information about the Peace Corps. Contact Dan Frederick, Greater Birmingham Returned Peace Corps Volunteers Publicity Coordinator at 205/631-4680 or email dfred4@bellsouth.net for more information.

**ALABAMA MULTICULTURAL NIGHT OUT – Join Alabama Multicultural Night Out at the Pizitz Food Hall, Every Second Friday night

**SHAQUILLE O’NEAL NAMED AMBASSADOR OF MAGIC CITY CLASSIC – Four-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion, Olympic gold medalist, and television sports analyst, Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal, has been named this year’s official ambassador. As the ambassador, Shaq will be the Grand Marshal of the McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola parade and honored during the game’s halftime show.

**2 CHAINZ PERFORMS AT MAGIC CITY CLASSIC FOOTBALL GAME – The largest HBCU Classic in the country will take place at Legion Field on Saturday, October 26, at 2:30 p.m. when Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University battle it out for bragging rights. McDonald’s will continue to be the title sponsor of the McDonald’s Magic City Classic parade, which will be broadcast live on WBRC Fox6 in Birmingham, as well as Raycom affiliates in Huntsville, Montgomery and Dothan. 2 CHAINZ, Grammy Award winning rapper and songwriter, has been named this year’s post-game concert performer. Concert admission is included in the price of a ticket to the game and the concert will begin immediately after play ends.

FOR ART AND PERFORMING ART LOVERS

**THE ARTS “WE WEAR THE MASKS” – “We Wear the Masks” performance is 3 p.m., Saturday at Huffman High, 950 Springville Road, 35215. This is a music and dance performance play that addresses a lot of things that children and young adults are facing such as depression, bullying and suicide because of a fear of judgment, public humiliation and social injustice. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, Upsilon Eta Omega Chapter and Valley Pearls Service Foundation provide the event, FREE.

**SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2-3 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

**PURVIS YOUNG: BORN IN LIBERTY, through October 26, at the Paul Jones R. Museum, 2308 Sixth Street, Tuscaloosa.

**EVERWONDERLAND WITH SUSAN OLIVER AND BEN SOUTH – See the new works of artists, SUSAN OLIVER and BEN SOUTH at the Grand Bohemian Gallery, October 4, 6-8 p.m. Fall down the rabbit hole with a magical garden of creativity and imagination at the Opening Reception in the Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook.

AT THE VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM…

**15th ANNUAL AFTERTUNES FALL CONCERTS – Vulcan Park and Museum AfterTunes Fall Concerts are here. The three-part event began Sunday at 3 p.m. with LOGAN LEDGER, GRIFFIN HOUSE, this Sunday and CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM on October 6. Gates open at 2 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. There will be plenty of everything else.

**LET’S TALK TRAINS, November 15, 10 – 11:30 p.m.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS, SPOKEN WORD

**CHAMBER MUSIC CONCERT – The Alabama School of Fine Arts Music Department Chamber Music Concert is Sunday, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 513 Columbiana Road in Homewood. Six music ensembles will perform classical music. FREE.

**PEARL LOUNGE, Saturday, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 3132 Boise Avenue, S.W. Everyone free before midnight, Summer Time Fly attire and soundtrack provided by DJ CHOCOLATE and DJ PAKK. Pearl’s Famous Kitchen will be open. RSVP at www.urbanham.com.

**SUNDAY JAZZ, 5 p.m. at the Perfect Note.

**SPOKEN WORD OPEN MIC NIGHT, every Third Sunday, 7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre.

FOR FOOD LOVERS

**ZANZIBAR BAR AND GRILL – If you love good ethnic food, then Zanzibar Bar and Grill is the place to go every Saturday night. Get your groove on with all kinds of favorite foods from Africa, Caribbean, and more. Enjoy music of all kinds including Caribbean, Soca, African, and Reggae.

**PEPPER PLACE MARKET, Saturdays, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

**SHADES VALLEY PRESBYTERIAN FARMERS MARKET, Wednesdays, 3 – 6 p.m.

**MOUNTAIN BROOK PRESBYTERIAN MARKET, Saturdays, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

FOR COMEDY LOVERS

AT BIRMINGHAM IMPROV EVERY FRIDAY…

**UGLY BABY LIVE, 9:30 p.m. at Birmingham Improv Theatre, 2208 7th Avenue South, 35233.

AT GOOD PEOPLE BREWING…EVERY FRIDAY…

**FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (COMEDY SHOW), 9 – 10:30 p.m., at Good People with Birmingham’s finest comedy show at a brewery. It’s free and features the best comedians from around the country.

AT THE STARDOME

**TODAY…COMEDIAN RON FEINGOLD…Ron Feingold started performing at the tender age of 10. He combines a very funny stand-up comedy act with an incredible singing voice to bring you great song parodies and an evening full of laughs. His act is unique and a wonderful fusion of the worlds of comedy and music. This Vegas style headliner is sure to leave the audience feeling that they have experienced the kind of show they will never see anywhere else. Check out the show because you won’t see or hear anything like this anywhere! What is Comedy A Cappella? Comedy A Cappella is the creation of Orlando, Florida based comedian & entertainer Ron Feingold. It’s a blend of traditional stand-up comedy and A Cappella music where Ron sings ALL of his own back-ups, lead vocals and even vocal percussion on his new CD, Solo Effort. He is literally a one-man vocal band, relying only on his voice as his sole instrument to create a truly unique musical comedy experience!

**FRIDAY AND SATURDAY… COMEDIAN RIGHTEOUS AND RACHET LIVE featuring KEV ON STAGE and DOBOY…Kevin was born in El Paso, Texas in his grandmother’s bed – true story. His comedic genius was derived from growing up in the Fredericks household where you had to be funny to stay in the living room with the grown folks. His infectious personality was honed by traveling the U.S. in a military family, learning to make friends quickly. Together with his brother and best friend, he is 1/3 of “The Playmakers”, an entertainment company poised to entertain the masses. Stay tuned, you will soon see him on the movie screen and on television, but right now he’s dominating social media.

**SUNDAY… COMEDIAN CHRISTOPHER TITUS… Employing what

he’s labeled ‘hard funny,’ Christopher Titus, star and creator of the Fox show, “Titus,” has released eight 90-minute albums in as many years. Known for leaving no stone unturned, especially within his own life and family, Titus takes his audience on a 90-minute ride that will leave them exhausted from laughter. To see one of Christopher Titus’ shows, is to love him. Titus is currently performing his ninth and newest show, “Stories I Shouldn’t Tell,” in sold out theaters across the country. Titus also wrote, directed and starred in a full-length film called “Special Unit,” released in 2017, that won several film awards, and has since been released in 68 countries.

**MONDAY…KARAOKE NIGHT with COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY. Join Rickey as he takes over the StarDome stage and brings Karaoke to a whole new level.

**NEXT WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY…COMEDIAN SKIP CLARK… His Acting Career began in 2000 when he played a Bodyguard in the movie “Two Degrees the Movie” and has a new Movie coming out called “Recruitment Day,” it is a comedy spoof of Denzel Washington’s “Training Day”. His latest movie, “The Next Big Thing” directed by Ralph Dumas, produced by Kenneth “Coach” Carter who was depicted in the major motion picture “Coach Carter” played by Samuel L.Jackson. His stand-up comedy career began at the World Famous Kansas City Improv Comedy Club, and at Standford’s Comedy Club in Kansas; married for the 3rd time (NOW SINGLE AND DID NOT MESS THIS ONE UP) has seven kids, and now a single dad, so his comedy is considered as “a Slice of Life” as he sees it. The Kid from the Bronx N.Y., started out with a jump shot, that landed him at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga on a basketball scholarship. He talks about the challenges of life; being married, raising kids, current events and about playing basketball against Michael Jordan in college. Now he has a Killer Comedy Crossover, with his high energy, nonstop laughter that is Reaching All Audiences Across the Country.

**NEXT FRIDAY, SATURDAY and SUNDAY…COMEDIAN ADELE GIVENS.

COMING SOON

**OCTOBER 26 – 78th ANNUAL MCDONALD’S MAGIC CITY CLASSIC.

**NOVEMBER 30 – DECEMBER 5 – 3rd ANNUAL ALUMNI GETAWAY CRUISE.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com and gwenderu@yahoo.com.