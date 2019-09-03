Comedian Kevin Hart Recovering After Being Injured in Car Crash

Comedian Kevin Hart is on the path to recovery after being involved in a serious car accident Sunday morning in Calabasas, California, according to his wife, Eniko Parrish.

“He’s great. He’s going to be just fine,” Parrish told TMZ on her way into the hospital Monday, coffee in hand. She added that Hart is awake and in “good” spirits.

According to a report from the California Highway Patrol, Hart and celebrity trainer Rebecca Broxterman were passengers in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda being driven by friend Jared Black early Sunday.

Just before 1 a.m., Black made a turn and “immediately lost control of the vehicle,” causing it to veer off the road and roll down an embankment.

Black and Broxterman were both trapped inside the car. Hart, who suffered “major back injuries,” was able to get out of the vehicle.