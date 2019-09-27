HBCU teams in state look to get back in win column

By Donald Hunt

For The Birmingham Times

In non-conference action last week, Samford University defeated Alabama Agriculture & Mechanical, 55-21. AAMU (0-1, 2-2) hopes to bounce back on Saturday, Sept. 28 when it heads to Mobile to face Central State (0-0, 1-2) in the Gulf Coast Challenge at Ladd Peebles Stadium. The kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

In the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), Miles College suffered its first loss of the season dropping 49-21 decision to Missouri S&T. It was a tough day for the Golden Bears’ defense. The host Miners had 500 total yards in this contest.

On offense, Miles College did score a touchdown early, but really struggled throughout most of the game. The Golden Bears were down 28-7 at the half.

Miles College (1-0, 2-1) will be looking to get back on the winning track on Saturday, Sept. 28 against Lane College (0-0, 1-1) at home. The kickoff will be at 6 p.m.

Alabama State University eked out a SWAC victory with quarterback KHA’Darris Davis stepping up in a big way with his passing and running skills last weekend guiding the Hornets to a 23-20 victory over Grambling State University.

The Hornets’ field general completed 19-of-31 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown. He also had 32 yards on eight carries.

Davis was certainly a big factor offensively. However, he got plenty of help from wide receivers Michael Jefferson and Jeremiah Hixon. Jefferson had eight receptions for 81 yards and Hixon had five for 52 and one touchdown.

Defensively, ASU had outstanding efforts from linebackers Devon Booker and Darius King and defensive back Irshaad Davis. Booker led the Hornets with 10 tackles, five solo, one sack and 1.5 tackles for loss. King and Davis did a great job of making plays recording seven tackles each.

This was the Hornets first victory in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). Alabama State (2-2, 1-0) will be off this week and will host Alcorn State (1-0, 2-2) next Saturday, Oct. 5 at 2 p.m.

SWAC Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 28

Kentucky State at Jackson State 3 p.m. Indianapolis, Ind.

Grambling State at Prairie View A&M 4 p.m. Dallas, TX

Alabama A&M at Central State 4:30 p.m. Mobile, AL

Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff 6 p.m. Pine Bluff, AR

Texas Southern at Houston Baptist 6 p.m. Houston, TX

Mississippi Valley State at Alcorn State 6 p.m. Lorman, Miss.

SIAC Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 28

Tuskegee at University of West Alabama 6 p.m. Livingston, AL

Fort Valley State at Benedict 3 p.m. Greenville, SC

Savannah State at Morehouse 2 p.m. Atlanta, GA

Albany State at Clark Atlanta 2 p.m. Atlanta, GA

Kentucky State at Jackson State 3 p.m. Indianapolis, Ind.

Central State at Alabama A&M 6 p.m. Mobile, Al

Lane at Miles College 6 p.m. Fairfield, AL

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

