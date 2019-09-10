Opening ARMS in North Birmingham 

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Alabama Regional Medical Services (ARMS) last week officially cut the ribbon during a grand opening celebration of its Northern Health Center in North Birmingham. The opening was held during a Community Fun Day that included bounce houses, food and games. ARM’s mission is, “To provide quality healthcare and related services to our community, including under-served and homeless persons, regardless of language, culture or financial barriers,” said Chief Executive Officer Anthony Gardner. The geographical area covers not only North Birmingham but also Vice Hill Housing Community in Collegeville, Acipco-Finley and Harriman Park. For more on ARMS visit alabamaarms.org or call 205-407-5600.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

