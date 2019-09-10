Home ♃ Recent Stories ☄ Opening ARMS in North Birmingham 

Opening ARMS in North Birmingham 

Birmingham Times
CEO Anthony Gardner (second from right) cuts the ribbon to officially open the the ARMS Northern Health Center in North Birmingham. He is joined by, from left, Gus Heard-Hughes, Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham; Janice Childs secretary of the board of directors and Mark Wilson, Health Officer, Jefferson County Department of Health as members of the ARMS team looks on. (Amarr Croskey, The Birmingham Times)

Alabama Regional Medical Services (ARMS) last week officially cut the ribbon during a grand opening celebration of its Northern Health Center in North Birmingham. The opening was held during a Community Fun Day that included bounce houses, food and games. ARM’s mission is, “To provide quality healthcare and related services to our community, including under-served and homeless persons, regardless of language, culture or financial barriers,” said Chief Executive Officer Anthony Gardner. The geographical area covers not only North Birmingham but also Vice Hill Housing Community in Collegeville, Acipco-Finley and Harriman Park. For more on ARMS visit alabamaarms.org or call 205-407-5600. 

