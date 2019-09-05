People, Places and Things

By GWEN DERU

TODAY

World Class Reggae Musician CAPLETON AND THE PROPHECY BAND, CULTURE DRED, DJ DUSTY and DJ TALI at Saturn.

REPUBLICAN HAIR AND RESULTS OF ADULTS at The Nick.

COMEDIAN TONY TONE at the StarDome Comedy Club.

VOCALIST DEE DEE FRAZIER at Perfect Note.

TRUMPETER JOSE CARR at Tutwiler Bar and Grill.

LIVE JAZZ EVERY THURSDAY, 9 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.

PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

THURSDAY SALSA, 7 p.m. with DJ JORGE “EL TEACHER” IBANEZ and DJ FREDDY KAPONE at Zanzibar Bar & Grill.

FRIDAY

URBAN JAZZ VOCALIST GREG ROBBINS at the Perfect Note.

FRANKLY SCARLET at The Nick Rocks.

COMEDIAN TONY TONE at the StarDome Comedy Club.

MARK FARINO and LYKWID at Saturn.

UGLY BABY LIVE, 9:30 – 11:30 p.m. at Birmingham Improv Theatre, 2208 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, 35233.

FACEBOOK FRIDAYS, every Friday, at the Legion in Fairfield, 5 p.m. Happy Hour, 7 p.m. Line Dance, 9 p.m., DJ Vick Goes Live and Ladies are free until 10 p.m.

MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.

FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (Comedy Show) at Good People Brewery, 9-10:30 p.m.

FRIDAY NIGHT EXPERIENCE at Luxe Ultra Lounge.

JAZZ at FRIDAY UNWIND, 6 p.m.– midnight, at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

PASSPORTS FRIDAYS, 10 p.m.– 4 a.m. at Legends Sports Lounge with Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Afro-Beats and Top 40. FREE until midnight.

PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

EVERY FIRST FRIDAY AT ZANZIBAR Bar and Grill, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

PEPPER PLACE MARKET, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE, every Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on V94.9 FM with Curtis Bell. Request Line (205) 994-8949 (V949).

GOOD JAZZ with BO BERRY at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

EVERY SATURDAY AFTER HOURS AT ZANZIBAR INTERNATIONAL BAR AND GRILL, 9 p.m., 2024 Green Springs Highway with Caribbean, African, Latino music, Signature Dish Suya and Drink Specials.

DOCTOR OCULAR, ELECTRIC BLUE YONDER and BOSS RUSH at The Nick Rocks.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, every Saturday, at Luxe Ultra Lounge, 300 24th Street S with DJ CHOCOLATE.

PEARL LOUNGE in West End.

SNV – SATURDAY NIGHT VIBES, 10 p.m. at Platinum.

COMEDIAN TONY TONE at the StarDome Comedy Club.

GREENLIGHT BAND at Perfect Note.

RUMBA LATINA BIRMINGHAM: LATIN NIGHT at Saturn.

SUNDAY

SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

SOULFUL SUNDAY at Perfect Note.

COMEDIAN TONY TONE at StarDome Comedy Club.

NIKIA YUNG, REBECCA EGELAND, BEN AYERS and GRAHAM HARPER at the Nick.

BUKU, ESSEKS, FRQNCY and BLACK CARL at Saturn.

MONDAY

KARAOKE NIGHTS WITH RICKEY SMILEY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

MO MONEY MONDAYS at the Eastside Lounge.

BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick Rocks.

TUESDAY

TASTY TUESDAY, 5 p.m. doors open, (30+ before 9 p.m.) (21+ after 9 p.m.) at Platinum of Birmingham, every Tuesday. Free Dinner buffet for Birmingham’s Best Happy Hour.

FIESTA TUESDAY at 1st and 23rd, all night.

PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

JOSE’ CARR at the Boss Lounge, 8:30 – 11 p.m.

PETER MORE and WILL STEWART at The Nick.

FREE! SUBSTRATE BINGO at Saturn.

NEXT WEDNESDAY

ELAINE COLE at the Nick Rocks.

FLOW TRIBE and TRAGIC CITY at Saturn.

NEXT THURSDAY

SERIAL HAWK, KAMIKAZE ZOMBIE and MONTELUNA at The Nick.

COMEDIAN ROCKY DALE DAVIS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

NEXT FRIDAY

SAXOPHONIST STEVE COLE at the Perfect Note.

TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH, THE LONESOME HEROES and J.H. SITTON at The Nick Rocks.

COMEDIAN ROCKY DALE DAVIS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

BAND OF SKULLS and DEMOB HAPPY at Saturn.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS AND HURRICANE VICTIMS

WORLD RENOWNED CAPLETON REGGAE CONCERT BENEFITS HURRICANE DORIAN VICTIMS – SunSplash Entertainment will host world famous reggae CAPLETON, at the Saturn in Avondale, TONIGHT. A donation table will be available onsite to make a donation before and after the show for victims of Hurricane Dorian. This effort is in cooperation with SunSplash Entertainment, The Bahamas Consulate, Central Alabama Caribbean American Organization (CACAO), and Birmingham Island Jamz. Donations can also be made via PayPal at CACAO website, www.cacaoonline.org or by contacting the Bahamas Atlanta Consulate at (404) 214-0492 or info@bahconga.com.

FOR THE COMMUNITY

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM NAMES BRIDGE FOR IVA B. WILLIAMS. JR. – IVA B. WILLIAMS, JR. was honored by the City of Birmingham by naming a bridge for him! Congratulations to you, IVA B. WILLIAMS, JR. You make us so very, very proud for all that you have done and all that you are doing. Thank you!

**FROM THE SLAVE SHIP, TO THE BOARDROOM, TO THE PRISON AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN, FRIDAY, 6-7 p.m. Meet and Greet, with world renown Speaker DR. PATRICIA A. NEWTON and Moderator DR. ARTIE C. NELSON, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Loft Art Gallery and Event Studio, 215 19th Street North. This is a personal and community healing from the effects of generational trauma. Register at: www.brothersletstalk.com.

MARTINIS AND MASSAGES – A Wellness Expo with a twist featuring Elite Hands Massage Therapy, September 15, 5-9 p.m. at 45 Sixth Avenue South, presented by Roxxy on the Rocks and BAC Property Management.

INTERNATIONAL PEACE CORPS INFORMATION EVENT – The Peace Corps information event, reception and Peace Corps recruitment function—all in one evening is Tuesday, October 1, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Room 318 in the Birmingham Hill Student Center, 1400 University Boulevard, Birmingham, AL 35294 on the University of Alabama at Birmingham campus. Discover exciting opportunities in countries like Samoa, Paraguay, Ghana and Thailand. Peace Corps staff, relevant UAB faculty and staff and Returned Peace Corps Volunteers will be available to discuss the Peace Corps, answer questions and distribute information about the Peace Corps. Contact Dan Frederick, Greater Birmingham Returned Peace Corps Volunteers Publicity Coordinator at 205/631-4680 or email dfred4@bellsouth.net for more information. Free parking is available on the street.

ALABAMA MULTICULTURAL NIGHT OUT – Join Alabama Multicultural Night Out at the Pizitz Food Hall, Every Second Friday night.

MAGIC CITY CLASSIC FOOTBALL GAME – The largest HBCU Classic in the country will take place at Legion Field on Saturday, October 26, at 2:30 p.m. when Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University battle it out for bragging rights. McDonald’s will continue to be the title sponsor of the McDonald’s Magic City Classic parade, which will be broadcast live on WBRC Fox6 in Birmingham, as well as Raycom affiliates in Huntsville, Montgomery and Dothan. The 2019 parade applications are now being accepted online at www.magiccityclassic.com.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS

REGGAE MUSIC with CAPLETON AND THE PROPHECY BAND, Thursday at Saturn.

FOR ART AND PERFORMING ART LOVERS

SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2-3 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

SIGNALS THROUGH THE NOISE WITH TERRY STRICKLAND – Join art lovers at the Opening Reception of SIGNALS THROUGH THE NOISE, TODAY, 5-7 p.m. at Grand Bohemian Gallery Mountain Brook. Terry Moore Strickland is an award-winning artist.

CRAWL BEFORE YOU CAN WALK – The Birmingham Art Crawl I ,TODAY, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. at 120 19th Street North.

GROUP ART RECEPTION FOR MARY MARGARET BINKLEY & APRIL LEVI – An Art Reception is TODAY, 5-7 p.m. at Four Seasons Gallery in Homewood.

PURVIS YOUNG: BORN IN LIBERTY, September 6 – October 26, at the Paul Jones R. Museum, 2308 Sixth Street, Tuscaloosa. OPENING RECEPTION is September 6, 5:30 -7:30 p.m. at the museum.

ART RECEPTION FOR DORI BOYD – Join DORI local photographer, September 20, 5-7 p.m. when featuring her photos of Alabama on prints and canvas.

EVERWONDERLAND WITH SUSAN OLIVER AND BEN SOUTH – See the new works of artists, SUSAN OLIVER and BEN SOUTH at the Grand Bohemian Gallery, October 4, 6-8 p.m. Fall down the rabbit hole with a magical garden of creativity and imagination at the Opening Reception in the Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook.

AT THE VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM

BIRMINGHAM HISTORY COLLECTIONS – Marvin Clemons, author of Great Temple of Travel will present on Birmingham iconic TERMINAL STATION, TODAY, 6-7 p.m. The pictorial book is based on the historic train depot, explores its history and how it affected the town’s visitors, residents and immigrants that it welcomed to the Magic City.

15th ANNUAL AFTERTUNES FALL CONCERTS – Vulcan Park and Museum AfterTunes Fall Concerts is right around the corner. The three-part event begins Sundays at 3 p.m. with LOGAN LEDGER on September 22, GRIFFIN HOUSE on September 29 and CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM on October 6. Gates open at 2 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. There will be plenty of everything else.

LET’S TALK TRAINS, November 15, 10 – 11:30 p.m.

FOR FOOD LOVERS

ZANZIBAR BAR AND GRILL – If you love good ethnic food, then Zanzibar Bar and Grill is the place to go every Saturday night. Get your groove on with all kinds of favorite foods from Africa, Caribbean, and more. Enjoy music of all kinds including Caribbean, Soca, African, and Reggae.

PEPPER PLACE MARKET, Saturdays, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

SHADES VALLEY PRESBYTERIAN FARMERS MARKET, Wednesdays, 3 – 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN BROOK PRESBYTERIAN MARKET, Saturdays, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS, SPOKEN WORD AND DANCE

PEARL LOUNGE, Saturday, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 3132 Boise Avenue, S.W. Everyone free before midnight, Summer Time Fly attire and soundtrack provided by DJ CHOCOLATE and DJ PAKK. Pearl’s Famous Kitchen will be open. RSVP at www.urbanham.com.

SUNDAY JAZZ, 5 p.m. at the Perfect Note.

SPOKEN WORD OPEN MIC NIGHT, every Third Sunday, 7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre.

FOR COMEDY LOVERS

AT BIRMINGHAM IMPROV EVERY FRIDAY…

UGLY BABY LIVE, 9:30 p.m. at Birmingham Improv Theatre, 2208 7th Avenue South, 35233.

AT GOOD PEOPLE BREWING…EVERY FRIDAY…

FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (COMEDY SHOW), 9 – 10:30 p.m., at Good People with Birmingham’s finest comedy show at a brewery. It’s free and features the best comedians from around the country.

AT THE STARDOME

ODAY THROUGH SUNDAY… COMEDIAN TONY TONE…17 years has set the mood for continuous entertainment with his mastery of impressions and real life humor. Tony Tone has appeared on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam,” BET’s “Comic View,” “Byron Allen’s Comics Unleashed,” NBC’s “Later”, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and more. He has also shared the stage with other respected comedians including Bill Bellamy, Dave Chappelle, Eddie Griffin, Chris Tucker, Chris Rock, Adele Givens, Steve Harvey, John Witherspoon, Tommy Davidson, Bernie Mac and Cedric the Entertainer, just to name a few. For the last three years Tony Tone served as Ringmaster for the historic UniverSoul Circus, also known as “Hip-Hop Under the Big Top,” allowing him to showcase his comedic talents to an entire new audience. The New York Times raved about Tone’s performance declaring, “he delivers ad libs…that a lesser professional would milk too hard.” From the moment Tony Tone’s spontaneous personality steps on stage, all eyes are on him, the laughter begins and is never ending. Anything from anecdotes of family members, playing out the roles of the good ol’ boys, to the impressions of familiar household names, Tony is the cutting edge of comedy. There is truly no adjective to define his unique style.

KARAOKE NIGHT with COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY. Join Rickey as he takes over the StarDome stage and brings Karaoke to a whole new level.

NEXT THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…COMEDIAN ROCKY DALE DAVIS…Rocky Dale Davis is a comedian from Brookwood, Ala. who is currently based in Las Vegas where he is regular at The Comedy Cellar. In 2017, he was a finalist at the Laughing Skull Festival and was named one of TBS’s “Comic to Watch” at the New York Comedy Festival. Rocky was selected as a “New Face Of Comedy” at the Just For Laughs festival in Montreal. His television appearances include Kevin Hart’s “Hart Of The City” on Comedy Central. “This Week At The Comedy Cellar” on Comedy Central. MTV’s “Greatest Party Stories Ever”. Filming his own comedy special with Epix. Along with a 20 episode series on E! called “Dating No Filter” set to air January 2019.

COMING SOON

SEPTEMBER 15 – WOLDER WOODS LIVE IN CONCERT at WorkPlay Theatre

SEPTEMBER 28 – FIESTA 2019 in Linn Park.

NOVEMBER 30 – DECEMBER 5 – 3rd ANNUAL ALUMNI GETAWAY CRUISE.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com and gwenderu@yahoo.com.