People, Places and Things

By Gwen DeRu

TODAY

GUITARIST GEORGE BUDDY GUY at Iron City

SERIAL HAWK, KAMIKAZE ZOMBIE and MONTE LUNA at The Nick.

COMEDIAN ROCKY DALE DAVIS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

FLOW TRIBE and TRAGIC CITY at Saturn.

TRUMPETER JOSE CARR at Tutwiler Bar and Grill.

LIVE JAZZ EVERY THURSDAY, 9 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.

PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

THURSDAY SALSA, 7 p.m. with DJ JORGE “EL TEACHER” IBANEZ and DJ FREDDY KAPONE at Zanzibar Bar & Grill.

FRIDAY

GREENLIGHT BAND at Perfect Note.

TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH, THE LONESOME HEROES and J.H. SITTON at The Nick Rocks.

COMEDIAN ROCKY DALE DAVIS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

BAND OF SKULLS and DEMOB HAPPY at Saturn.

UGLY BABY LIVE, 9:30 – 11:30 p.m. at Birmingham Improv Theatre, 2208 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, 35233.

FACEBOOK FRIDAYS, every Friday, at the Legion in Fairfield, 5 p.m. Happy Hour, 7 p.m. Line Dance, 9 p.m., DJ Vick Goes Live and Ladies are free until 10 p.m.

MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.

FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (Comedy Show) at Good People Brewery, 9-10:30 p.m.

FRIDAY NIGHT EXPERIENCE at Luxe Ultra Lounge.

JAZZ at FRIDAY UNWIND, 6 p.m.– midnight, at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

PASSPORTS FRIDAYS, 10 p.m.– 4 a.m. at Legends Sports Lounge with Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Afro-Beats and Top 40. FREE until midnight.

PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

EVERY FIRST FRIDAY AT ZANZIBAR Bar and Grill, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

PEPPER PLACE MARKET, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE, every Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on V94.9 FM with Curtis Bell. Request Line (205) 994-8949 (V949).

GOOD JAZZ with BO BERRY at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

EVERY SATURDAY AFTER HOURS AT ZANZIBAR INTERNATIONAL BAR AND GRILL, 9 p.m., 2024 Green Springs Highway with Caribbean, African, Latino music, Signature Dish Suya and Drink Specials.

COSMIC KITTEN, CALICO VISION and HAPPY LEMMY at The Nick Rocks.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, every Saturday, at Luxe Ultra Lounge, 300 24th Street S with DJ CHOCOLATE.

PEARL LOUNGE in West End.

SNV – SATURDAY NIGHT VIBES, 10 p.m. at Platinum.

COMEDIAN ROCKY DALE DAVIS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

SAXOPHONIST STEVE COLE – CD RELEASE at Perfect Note.

JENNY LEWIS – ON THE LINE TOUR 2019 and THE WATSON TOUR at Saturn.

SUNDAY

SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

SOULFUL SUNDAY with GOOD FELLAS at Perfect Note.

COMEDIAN ROCKY DALE DAVIS at StarDome Comedy Club.

THE WEEKS, SPENDTIME PALACE and THE VERNES at Saturn.

WOLDER WOODS LIVE IN CONCERT at WorkPlay Theatre

MONDAY

KARAOKE NIGHTS WITH RICKEY SMILEY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

MO MONEY MONDAYS at the Eastside Lounge.

BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick Rocks.

THE BIRMINGHAM MOTH STORYSLAM at Saturn.

TUESDAY

TASTY TUESDAY, 5 p.m. doors open, (30+ before 9 p.m.) (21+ after 9 p.m.) at Platinum of Birmingham, every Tuesday. Free Dinner buffet for Birmingham’s Best Happy Hour.

FIESTA TUESDAY at 1st and 23rd, all night.

PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

JOSE’ CARR at the Boss Lounge, 8:30 – 11 p.m.

FEVER BEAM and GLOWFISH at The Nick.

MATTHEW SWEET and PEOPLE YEARS at Saturn.

NEXT WEDNESDAY

COMEDIAN DON DS SANDERS at StarDome Comedy Club.

THE HEART ATTACK GUNS at the Nick Rocks.

WHITNEY and HAND HABITS at Saturn.

NEXT THURSDAY

Thursday Night with VOCALIST ABRAHAM THE VOICE at Perfect Note.

BUFFALO GOSPEL and ZACH AUSTIN at The Nick.

COMEDIAN DON DS SANDERS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

NEXT FRIDAY

GUITARIST NORRIS JONES and OFF THE CHAIN at the Perfect Note.

SERATONES, DREE LEER and ROYAL & TOULOUSE at The Nick Rocks.

COMEDIAN SHERYL UNDERWOOD at the StarDome Comedy Club.

BOB MOULD (Solo) and WILL JOHNSON at Saturn.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS, SPOKEN WORD

GUITARIST GEORGE BUDDY GUY performs at Iron City, 8 p.m., TONIGHT! Guy is an American blues guitarist and singer. He is an exponent of Chicago blues and has influenced eminent guitarists including Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page, Keith Richards, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jeff Beck, Gary Clark, Jr. and John Mayer.

SUNDAY JAZZ, 5 p.m. at the Perfect Note.

SPOKEN WORD OPEN MIC NIGHT, every Third Sunday, 7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre.

FOR THE COMMUNITY

TALKING CIRCLES: THEN AND NOW – Impact of Jim Crow on Birmingham culture, health, education, business, housing, justice, equality, voting, violence, race, this Fall 2nd and 4th Saturday, 2-3:30 p.m. at the Historic Ballard House, 1400 7th Avenue, North. SEPTEMBER 14 – Genealogy and Migration of Families/Descendant Communities, led by John Lanier, Birmingham African American Genealogy Group. SEPTEMBER 28 – 2019 Community Preservation Forum: Preserving African American History, Churches, Schools, Historic Buildings and Cemeteries, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Lawson State Community College the Dr. Perry Ward ACATT Building. (Register by September 15.) OCTOBER 12 – Building a Culture of Caring – Changing the Rules of Healthcare, 2 p.m. by Greg Townsend of Jefferson County Department of Health.

MARTINIS AND MASSAGES – A Wellness Expo with a twist featuring Elite Hands Massage Therapy, Sunday, 5-9 p.m. at 45 Sixth Avenue South, presented by Roxxy on the Rocks and BAC Property Management.

INTERNATIONAL PEACE CORPS INFORMATION EVENT – The Peace Corps information event, reception and Peace Corps recruitment function – all in one evening is Tuesday, October 1, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Room 318 in the Birmingham Hill Student Center, 1400 University Boulevard, Birmingham, AL 35294 on the University of Alabama at Birmingham campus. Discover exciting opportunities in countries like Samoa, Paraguay, Ghana and Thailand. Peace Corps staff, relevant UAB faculty and staff and Returned Peace Corps Volunteers will be available to discuss the Peace Corps, answer questions and distribute information about the Peace Corps. Contact Dan Frederick, Greater Birmingham Returned Peace Corps Volunteers Publicity Coordinator at 205/631-4680 or email dfred4@bellsouth.net for more information. Free parking is available on the street.

ALABAMA MULTICULTURAL NIGHT OUT – Join Alabama Multicultural Night Out at the Pizitz Food Hall, Every Second Friday night.

2 CHAINZ PERFORMS AT MAGIC CITY CLASSIC FOOTBALL GAME – The largest HBCU Classic in the country will take place at Legion Field on Saturday, October 26, at 2:30 p.m. when Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University battle it out for bragging rights. McDonald’s will continue to be the title sponsor of the McDonald’s Magic City Classic parade, which will be broadcast live on WBRC Fox6 in Birmingham, as well as Raycom affiliates in Huntsville, Montgomery and Dothan. 2 CHAINZ, Grammy Award winning rapper and songwriter, has been named this year’s post-game concert performer. Concert admission is included in the price of a ticket to the game and the concert will begin immediately after play ends.

FOR ART AND PERFORMING ART LOVERS

SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2-3 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

SIGNALS THROUGH THE NOISE WITH TERRY STRICKLAND – Join art lovers at the Opening Reception of SIGNALS THROUGH THE NOISE, TODAY, 5-7 p.m. at Grand Bohemian Gallery Mountain Brook. Terry Moore Strickland is an award-winning artist.

CRAWL BEFORE YOU CAN WALK – The Birmingham Art Crawl I, TODAY, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. at 120 19th Street North.

GROUP ART RECEPTION FOR MARY MARGARET BINKLEY & APRIL LEVI at Four Seasons Gallery in Homewood.

PURVIS YOUNG: BORN IN LIBERTY, through October 26, at the Paul Jones R. Museum, 2308 Sixth Street, Tuscaloosa.

ART RECEPTION FOR DORI BOYD – Join DORI local photographer, September 20, 5-7 p.m. when featuring her photos of Alabama on prints and canvas.

EVERWONDERLAND WITH SUSAN OLIVER AND BEN SOUTH – See the new works of artists, SUSAN OLIVER and BEN SOUTH at the Grand Bohemian Gallery, October 4, 6-8 p.m. Fall down the rabbit hole with a magical garden of creativity and imagination at the Opening Reception in the Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook.

AT THE VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM

15th ANNUAL AFTERTUNES FALL CONCERTS – Vulcan Park and Museum AfterTunes Fall Concerts is right around the corner. The three-part event begins Sundays at 3 p.m. with LOGAN LEDGER on September 22, GRIFFIN HOUSE on September 29 and CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM on October 6. Gates open at 2 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. There will be plenty of everything else.

LET’S TALK TRAINS, November 15, 10 – 11:30 p.m.

FOR FOOD LOVERS

ZANZIBAR BAR AND GRILL – If you love good ethnic food, then Zanzibar Bar and Grill is the place to go every Saturday night. Get your groove on with all kinds of favorite foods from Africa, Caribbean, and more. Enjoy music of all kinds including Caribbean, Soca, African, and Reggae.

PEPPER PLACE MARKET, Saturdays, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

SHADES VALLEY PRESBYTERIAN FARMERS MARKET, Wednesdays, 3 – 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN BROOK PRESBYTERIAN MARKET, Saturdays, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS, SPOKEN WORD AND DANCE

FOR COMEDY LOVERS

AT BIRMINGHAM IMPROV EVERY FRIDAY…

UGLY BABY LIVE, 9:30 p.m. at Birmingham Improv Theatre, 2208 7th Avenue South, 35233.

AT GOOD PEOPLE BREWING…EVERY FRIDAY…

FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (COMEDY SHOW), 9 – 10:30 p.m., at Good People with Birmingham’s finest comedy show at a brewery. It’s free and features the best comedians from around the country.

AT THE STARDOME

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY… COMEDIAN ROCKY DALE DAVIS…Rocky Dale Davis is a comedian from Brookwood, Ala. who is currently based in Las Vegas where he is regular at The Comedy Cellar. In 2017, he was a finalist at the Laughing Skull Festival and was named one of TBS’s “Comic to Watch” at the New York Comedy Festival. Rocky was selected as a “New Face Of Comedy” at the Just For Laughs festival in Montreal. His television appearances include Kevin Hart’s “Hart Of The City” on Comedy Central. “This Week At The Comedy Cellar” on Comedy Central. MTV’s “Greatest Party Stories Ever”. Filming his own comedy special with Epix. Along with a 20 episode series on E! called “Dating No Filter” set to air January 2019.

KARAOKE NIGHT with COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY. Join Rickey as he takes over the StarDome stage and brings Karaoke to a whole new level.

NEXT WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY…COMEDIAN DON DS SANDERS…Darren “DS” Sanders is one of the funniest comedians touring today; a must see show when he’s playing a venue near you! Darren is a dead on writer who turns life’s everyday simplicities into side splitting comedy routines. DS is known as the man of many faces and his facial expressions are as descriptive as his words. Very interactive with his audiences, never be surprised if you or someone in your party becomes part of the show. But don’t worry, it’s always in good taste. This comedy veteran is very diverse and is the right comic for any audience, having worked groups as broad as fifth graders to the Congressional Black Caucus. His style is upbeat and fast paced so be ready to go on a non-stop laugh ride. Mr. Sanders travels regularly to military bases entertaining the troops.

NEXT FRIDAY…COMEDIAN SHERYL UNDERWOOD.

COMING SOON

SEPTEMBER 28 – FIESTA 2019 in Linn Park.

OCTOBER 26 – 78th ANNUAL MCDONALD’S MAGIC CITY CLASSIC.

NOVEMBER 30 – DECEMBER 5 – 3rd ANNUAL ALUMNI GETAWAY CRUISE.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com andgwenderu@yahoo.com.