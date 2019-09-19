People, Places and Things

By Gwen DeRu

Thursday Night with VOCALIST ABRAHAM THE VOICE at Perfect Note.

BUFFALO GOSPEL and ZACH AUSTIN at The Nick.



COMEDIAN DON DS SANDERS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

WHITEY MORGAN at Iron City.

TRUMPETER JOSE CARR at Tutwiler Bar and Grill.

LIVE JAZZ EVERY THURSDAY, 9 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.

PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

THURSDAY SALSA, 7 p.m. with DJ JORGE “EL TEACHER” IBANEZ and DJ FREDDY KAPONE at Zanzibar Bar & Grill.

FRIDAY

GUITARIST NORRIS JONES and OFF THE CHAIN at the Perfect Note.

SERATONES, DREE LEER and ROYAL & TOULOUSE at The Nick Rocks.



COMEDIAN SHERYL UNDERWOOD at the StarDome Comedy Club.

BOB MOULD (Solo) and WILL JOHNSON at Saturn.

UGLY BABY LIVE, 9:30 – 11:30 p.m. at Birmingham Improv Theatre, 2208 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, 35233.

FACEBOOK FRIDAYS, every Friday, at the Legion in Fairfield, 5 p.m. Happy Hour, 7 p.m. Line Dance, 9 p.m., DJ Vick Goes Live and Ladies are free until 10 p.m.

MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.

FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (Comedy Show) at Good People Brewery, 9-10:30 p.m.

FRIDAY NIGHT EXPERIENCE at Luxe Ultra Lounge.

JAZZ at FRIDAY UNWIND, 6 p.m.– midnight, at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

PASSPORTS FRIDAYS, 10 p.m.– 4 a.m. at Legends Sports Lounge with Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Afro-Beats and Top 40. FREE until midnight.

PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

EVERY FIRST FRIDAY AT ZANZIBAR Bar and Grill, 9 p.m.

ZOSO at Iron City.

SATURDAY

PEPPER PLACE MARKET, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE, every Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on V94.9 FM with Curtis Bell. Request Line (205) 994-8949 (V949).

GOOD JAZZ with BO BERRY at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

EVERY SATURDAY AFTER HOURS AT ZANZIBAR INTERNATIONAL BAR AND GRILL, 9 p.m., 2024 Green Springs Highway with Caribbean, African, Latino music, Signature Dish Suya and Drink Specials.

LOLA MONTEZ, THE LADIES OF (featuring JAMES HALL) at The Nick Rocks.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, every Saturday, at Luxe Ultra Lounge, 300 24th Street S with DJ CHOCOLATE.

PEARL LOUNGE in West End.

SNV – SATURDAY NIGHT VIBES, 10 p.m. at Platinum.

COMEDIAN SHERYL UNDERWOOD at the StarDome Comedy Club.

KEYBOARDIST ALEX BUGNON at Perfect Note.

SNARKY PUPPY, HOUSE OF WATERS and HONEY ISLAND SWAMP BAND at Saturn.

SUNDAY

SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

SOULFUL SUNDAY with SAXOPHONIST VES MARABLE at Perfect Note.

COMEDIAN at StarDome Comedy Club.

PUP, ILLUMINATI HOTTIES and POTTY MOUTH at Saturn.

THAT 1 GUY at the Nick Rocks.

MONDAY

KARAOKE NIGHTS WITH RICKEY SMILEY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

MO MONEY MONDAYS at the Eastside Lounge.

BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick Rocks.

THE WHITE BUFFALO and L.A. EDWARDS at Saturn.

TUESDAY

TASTY TUESDAY, 5 p.m. doors open, (30+ before 9 p.m.) (21+ after 9 p.m.) at Platinum of Birmingham, every Tuesday. Free Dinner buffet for Birmingham’s Best Happy Hour.

PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

JOSE’ CARR at the Boss Lounge, 8:30 – 11 p.m.

THE ALMAS and UGLY DUCKS at The Nick.

SONGHOY BLUES and SYLVIA ROSE NOVAK at Saturn.

AN EVENING WITH DEMON HUNTER at Iron City.

NEXT WEDNESDAY

COMEDIAN RON FEINGOLD at StarDome Comedy Club.

TRANSISTOR, DR. SO, DREAD A GO-GO at the Nick Rocks.

DIRT MONKEY, LUCII and ZIA at Saturn.



NEXT THURSDAY

Thursday Night with VOCALIST DOMINIQUE POSEY at Perfect Note.

WEIRD –ASS COMEDY TOUR w/ Special Guests THE YELLOW DANDIES at The Nick.

COMEDIAN RON FEINGOLD at the StarDome Comedy Club.

CALEXICO AND IRON & WINE at Iron City.

CALEXICO AND IRON & WINE and NATALIE PRASS at Saturn.



NEXT FRIDAY

THE BLACK BETTYS at the Perfect Note.

SUPER DOPPLER w/JANET SIMPSON & NAPS at The Nick Rocks.

COMEDIAN RIGHTEOUS AND RACHET LIVE featuring KEV ON STAGE and DOBOY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER and DEE WHITE at Saturn.

BAD RELIGION at Iron City.

FOR THE COMMUNITY

HISTORIC CHURCH AWARDED $500K – St. Paul United Methodist Church of Birmingham will receive $500,000 from the National Park Service to preserve and highlight its unique contributions to the Civil Rights Movement.

TALKING CIRCLES: THEN AND NOW – Impact of Jim Crow on Birmingham culture, health, education, business, housing, justice, equality, voting, violence, race, this Fall 2nd and 4th Saturday, 2-3:30 p.m. at the Historic Ballard House, 1400 7th Avenue, North. SEPTEMBER 28 – 2019 Community Preservation Forum: Preserving African American History, Churches, Schools, Historic Buildings and Cemeteries, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Lawson State Community College the Dr. Perry Ward ACATT Building. (Register by September 15.) OCTOBER 12 – Building a Culture of Caring – Changing the Rules of Healthcare, 2 p.m. by Greg Townsend of Jefferson County Department of Health.

INTERNATIONAL PEACE CORPS INFORMATION EVENT – The Peace Corps information event, reception and Peace Corps recruitment function – all in one evening is Tuesday, October 1, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Room 318 in the Birmingham Hill Student Center, 1400 University Boulevard, Birmingham, AL 35294 on the University of Alabama at Birmingham campus. Discover exciting opportunities in countries like Samoa, Paraguay, Ghana and Thailand. Peace Corps staff, relevant UAB faculty and staff and Returned Peace Corps Volunteers will be available to discuss the Peace Corps, answer questions and distribute information about the Peace Corps. Contact Dan Frederick, Greater Birmingham Returned Peace Corps Volunteers Publicity Coordinator at 205/631-4680 or email dfred4@bellsouth.net for more information.

ALABAMA MULTICULTURAL NIGHT OUT – Join Alabama Multicultural Night Out at the Pizitz Food Hall, Every Second Friday night.

SHAQUILLE O’NEAL NAMED AMBASSADOR OF MAGIC CITY CLASSIC – Four-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion, Olympic gold medalist, and television sports analyst, Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal, has been named this year’s official ambassador. As the ambassador, Shaq will be the Grand Marshal of the McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola parade and honored during the game’s halftime show.

2 CHAINZ PERFORMS AT MAGIC CITY CLASSIC FOOTBALL GAME – The largest HBCU Classic in the country will take place at Legion Field on Saturday, October 26, at 2:30 p.m. when Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University battle it out for bragging rights. McDonald’s will continue to be the title sponsor of the McDonald’s Magic City Classic parade, which will be broadcast live on WBRC Fox6 in Birmingham, as well as Raycom affiliates in Huntsville, Montgomery and Dothan. 2 CHAINZ, Grammy Award winning rapper and songwriter, has been named this year’s post-game concert performer. Concert admission is included in the price of a ticket to the game and the concert will begin immediately after play ends.



FOR ART AND PERFORMING ART LOVERS

ART RECEPTION FOR DORI BOYD – Join DORI local photographer, Friday, 5-7 p.m. when featuring her photos of Alabama on prints and canvas.

SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2-3 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

PURVIS YOUNG: BORN IN LIBERTY, through October 26, at the Paul Jones R. Museum, 2308 Sixth Street, Tuscaloosa.

EVERWONDERLAND WITH SUSAN OLIVER AND BEN SOUTH – See the new works of artists, SUSAN OLIVER and BEN SOUTH at the Grand Bohemian Gallery, October 4, 6-8 p.m. Fall down the rabbit hole with a magical garden of creativity and imagination at the Opening Reception in the Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook.



AT THE VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM

15th ANNUAL AFTERTUNES FALL CONCERTS – Vulcan Park and Museum AfterTunes Fall Concerts is right around the corner. The three-part event begins Sundays at 3 p.m. with LOGAN LEDGER on Sunday, GRIFFIN HOUSE on September 29 and CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM on October 6. Gates open at 2 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. There will be plenty of everything else.

LET’S TALK TRAINS, November 15, 10 – 11:30 p.m.



FOR MUSIC LOVERS, SPOKEN WORD

PEARL LOUNGE, Saturday, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 3132 Boise Avenue, S.W. Everyone free before midnight, Summer Time Fly attire and soundtrack provided by DJ CHOCOLATE and DJ PAKK. Pearl’s Famous Kitchen will be open. RSVP at www.urbanham.com.

SUNDAY JAZZ, 5 p.m. at the Perfect Note.

SPOKEN WORD OPEN MIC NIGHT, every Third Sunday, 7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre.

FOR FOOD LOVERS

ZANZIBAR BAR AND GRILL – If you love good ethnic food, then Zanzibar Bar and Grill is the place to go every Saturday night. Get your groove on with all kinds of favorite foods from Africa, Caribbean, and more. Enjoy music of all kinds including Caribbean, Soca, African, and Reggae.

PEPPER PLACE MARKET, Saturdays, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

SHADES VALLEY PRESBYTERIAN FARMERS MARKET, Wednesdays, 3 – 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN BROOK PRESBYTERIAN MARKET, Saturdays, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

FOR COMEDY LOVERS

UGLY BABY LIVE, 9:30 p.m. at Birmingham Improv Theatre, 2208 7th Avenue South, 35233.

FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (COMEDY SHOW), 9 – 10:30 p.m., at Good People with Birmingham’s finest comedy show at a brewery. It’s free and features the best comedians from around the country.

AT THE STARDOME

TODAY…COMEDIAN DON DS SANDERS…Darren “DS” Sanders is one of the funniest comedians touring today; a must see show when he’s playing a venue near you! Darren is a dead on writer who turns life’s everyday simplicities into side splitting comedy routines. DS is known as the man of many faces and his facial expressions are as descriptive as his words. Very interactive with his audiences, never be surprised if you or someone in your party becomes part of the show. But don’t worry, it’s always in good taste. This comedy veteran is very diverse and is the right comic for any audience, having worked groups as broad as fifth graders to the Congressional Black Caucus. His style is upbeat and fast paced so be ready to go on a non-stop laugh ride. Mr. Sanders travels regularly to military bases entertaining the troops.

FRIDAY…COMEDIAN SHERYL UNDERWOOD… Sheryl Underwood is a savvy businesswoman, philanthropist and a multi‐faceted, multi-media entrepreneur who is recognized as one of the most articulate, well-informed women of our time. Underwood is co‐host of the Emmy nominated CBS television show THE TALK, watched by an average of 3+ million viewers per day and is a much sought after entertainer and public speaker who is described as one of the world’s brightest contemporary humorists. Underwood is Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Pack Rat Productions, Inc. and is the 23rd International President of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.; the only full‐time entertainer to ever hold the sorority’s highest post. Underwood holds an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from Benedict College in Columbia, S.C.; is national spokesperson for Kimberly-Clark’s DEPEND brand Underwareness Campaign, hosts Sheryl Underwood Radio and recently launched Sheryl Underwood Radio – The APP. Committed to using her visibility and influence in positive ways, Sheryl Underwood is Founder & Chief Executive Officer of the Pack Rat Foundation for Education (PRFFE) and is currently raising money to support the 105 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and the students committed to pursuing a higher education. Her life story was the subject of the TVOne bio‐documentary UNSUNG Hollywood: Sheryl Underwood.

SUNDAY… VIVA LA DIVA – A NIGHT OF CELEBRITIES IMPERSONATIONS.

MONDAY…KARAOKE NIGHT with COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY. Join Rickey as he takes over the StarDome stage and brings Karaoke to a whole new level.

NEXT WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY…COMEDIAN RON FEINGOLD…

Ron Feingold started performing at the tender age of 10. He combines a very funny stand-up comedy act with an incredible singing voice to bring you great song parodies and an evening full of laughs. His act is unique and a wonderful fusion of the worlds of comedy and music. This Vegas style headliner is sure to leave the audience feeling that they have experienced the kind of show they will never see anywhere else. Check out the show because you won’t see or hear anything like this anywhere! What is Comedy A Cappella? Comedy A Cappella is the creation of Orlando, Florida based comedian & entertainer Ron Feingold. It’s a blend of traditional stand-up comedy and A Cappella music where Ron sings ALL of his own back-ups, lead vocals and even vocal percussion on his new CD Solo Effort. He is literally a one-man vocal band, relying only on his voice as his sole instrument to create a truly unique musical comedy experience!

NEXT FRIDAY AND SATURDAY…COMEDIAN RIGHTEOUS AND RACHET LIVE featuring KEV ON STAGE and DOBOY…Kevin was born in El Paso, Texas in his grandmother’s bed – true story. His comedic genius was derived from growing up in the Fredericks household where you had to be funny to stay in the living room with the grown folks. His infectious personality was honed by traveling the U.S. in a military family, learning to make friends quickly. Together with his brother and best friend, he is 1/3 of “The Playmakers”, an entertainment company poised to entertain the masses. Stay tuned, you will soon see him on the movie screen and on television, but right now he’s dominating social media.

COMING SOON

SEPTEMBER 28 – FIESTA 2019 in Linn Park.

OCTOBER 26 – 78th ANNUAL MCDONALD’S MAGIC CITY CLASSIC.

NOVEMBER 30 – DECEMBER 5 – 3rd ANNUAL ALUMNI GETAWAY CRUISE.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com and gwenderu@yahoo.com.

