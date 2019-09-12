Teach for America Names New Director for Alabama Region

teachforamerica.org

Teach For America has announced Damon Bailey as the executive director of its Alabama region where he will oversee all aspects of the organization’s regional operations.

Teach For America recruits a diverse group of our nation’s most promising leaders to make an enduring commitment to educational equity, beginning with teaching for at least two years in high-need urban and rural schools.

With nearly 300 TFA members currently living and working across Alabama, the organization continues to support leaders dedicated to the pursuit of excellent and equitable education options for all children in the state. Working inside and outside of the classroom, this network includes alumni teachers, school leaders, and leaders of community-based organizations.

“I started my career in education with Teach For America more than a decade ago, and I’m honored to serve this great community of dedicated families, outstanding educators and committed community partners,” said Bailey. “As we look towards the future, I’m inspired and humbled by the innovative work happening within our schools, but also grounded by the reality that many students still don’t have access to the type of education that they deserve. I look forward to hitting the ground running with local school communities to provide the best possible education that our children deserve.”

An alum of Hampton University, Bailey was a 2009 Metro Atlanta corps member where he taught 6th-8th grade science education in Southwest Atlanta. After completing his two year corps commitment, Bailey went on to teach a third year before transitioning to the Teach For America Metro Atlanta team where he supported more than 70 secondary science and mathematics teachers.

His most recent professional experiences led him to Purpose Built Communities, where he has spent the last three years providing support and counsel to public, business and civic leaders implementing a proven model for neighborhood transformation.

While at Purpose Built Communities, Bailey specifically worked to co-develop and manage a community program focused on applying a race and equity lens on community development practices; supported the development of targeted housing, education, and community wellness intervention strategies to improve neighborhood health and life outcomes in over 10 cities; and developed tools to formalize public-private partnerships.

“As a former educator and nonprofit leader, Bailey’s breadth of experience and ability to thought partner and foster collaboration will dynamically serve our growing statewide communities,” said Khadijah Abdullah, outgoing Teach For America Alabama executive director. “Damon will continue to advance the work our team has accomplished in deep partnership over the past nine years.”

In his new role, Bailey will build on a strong foundation of partnerships with local school districts, community leaders and businesses to ensure Teach For America continues to contribute in meaningful ways to expanding educational opportunities for students growing up in Alabama.

Teach For America has been a community partner in Alabama since 2010. This year, 149 Teach For America teachers will reach more than 15,000 students in local public schools, and more than 250 alumni of the program call the region home.

Teach For America works in partnership with urban and rural communities in more than 50 regions across the country to expand educational opportunities for children. Founded in 1990, Teach For America recruits and develops a diverse corps of outstanding leaders to make an initial two-year commitment to teach in high-need schools and become lifelong leaders in the effort to end educational inequity.

For more information, visit www.teachforamerica.org or follow on Facebook and Twitter.

