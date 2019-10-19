Birmingham City Schools Show Progress on State Report Cards

bhamcityschools.org

Birmingham City Schools has once again made significant strides based on the newly released A-F Report Cards published by the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE).

The district elevated to a 71 percent for the 2018-2019 academic year, which marks a letter-grade increase since the inception of the A-F Report Cards. BCS improved from a 66 percent in 2016-2017 followed by 68 percent in 2017-2018.

“For us, a ‘C’ does not stand for ‘content,’” said Dr. Lisa Herring, Superintendent of Birmingham City Schools. “We recognize that our district is on an upward trajectory and heading in the right direction. However, while we pause to reflect on our progress, we will not be satisfied until every scholar in our district is highly successful.”

Overall, the ALSDE scores showed 67 percent of Birmingham City Schools demonstrated improvement with 29 schools increasing overall scores. Ten schools attained higher letter grades with four schools moving from F to D, four schools raising their grades from D to C, two schools advancing from B to A, and two schools maintaining a B status.

The federally mandated A-F Report Cards rate schools in the following areas: achievement, growth, attendance, graduation rates, EL proficiency, and college and career readiness (for high schools).

District leaders attribute the success to a commitment to the district’s five year strategic plan, “Force For Greatness 2018-2023.”

“Our strategic plan is our roadmap for the future,” said Cheri Gardner, President of the Birmingham Board of Education. “We are following that plan, we are sticking to that plan, and the plan is paying off.”

Through the implementation of the five-year strategic plan and the adaptation of turnaround model of leadership, Birmingham City Schools remains diligent in helping every child achieve success in college, careers, and life.

