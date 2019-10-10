Celebration of Hispanic Culture at Fiesta

Amarr Croskey Photos

Fiesta, Alabama’s largest celebration of Hispanic culture and heritage, was held Saturday at Birmingham’s Linn Park. Since its inception in 2003, Fiesta has served as a bridge, celebrating the culturally diverse traditions of Latin America’s various Spanish-speaking countries in Birmingham. With the goal of educating the public about the many different Hispanic countries and their cultures, Fiesta provides the opportunity for more than 15,000 patrons to journey through 20 represented countries and experience the best of Hispanic art, music, food, and dance. Not-for-profit organizations attended Fiesta to educate attendees about the benefits and resources they offer and businesses were also on hand to enlighten attendees about their many goods, services, and employment opportunities.

