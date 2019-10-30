Comedic Actor John Witherspoon Of ‘Friday’ Fame Dead At 77

Witherspoon’s manager Alex Goodman confirmed late Tuesday that Witherspoon died in Los Angeles. No cause of death was released.

Although the Detroit native broke into the entertainment business as a stand-up comic in the 1960s, he would eventually rack up more than 80 acting credits during his career.

On the big screen, Witherspoon was best known for portraying Ice Cube’s father in the cult film “Friday” (1995) and its two sequels “Next Friday” (2000) and “Friday After Next″ (2002). He was slated to reprise the role in a fourth film titled “Last Friday,” which was still in pre-production.

“Life won’t be as funny without him,” Ice Cube said in a Twitter post late Tuesday, adding that he was devastated by news of Witherspoon’s death.

Witherspoon also appeared in the movies “House Party,” “Vampire in Brooklyn” and “Bulworth.”

On television, he most memorably voiced the role of Granddad on “The Boondocks,” and played John “Pops” Williams on “The Wayans Bros.” Soon after word of his death reached social media, “RIP Pops” began trending. Regina King, who appeared as Witherspoon’s daughter in “Friday” and also voiced both of his grandsons in the animated series “The Boondocks” called him her “comedic inspiration” on Twitter.