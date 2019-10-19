Deadline nears to apply for Birmingham Promise apprenticeship program

The Birmingham Times

Birmingham Promise, Inc. will receive $2 million from the City of Birmingham every year for five years under a project agreement that received final approval from the Birmingham City Council on Tuesday, October 15.

The agreement lays the foundation to implement the Birmingham Promise Initiative which will create post-secondary opportunities and apprenticeships for Birmingham City School students.

“This is a major step in our commitment to workforce development and creating new opportunities for our students,” Mayor Randall Woodfin said. “The Birmingham Promise exists to ensure that every student that walks across the high school graduation stage has a pathway to a quality job, and every employer in a high-growth industry establishes a talent pipeline.”

Birmingham Promise, Inc., is an Alabama-recognized non-profit organization affiliated with the United Way of Central Alabama.

The Birmingham Promise Apprenticeship Program aims to help students develop high-demand skills through paid work experience in four industries: finance and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, energy and engineering and digital technology. The goal of the program is to develop pathways to quality jobs through hands-on learning in the workplace.

The following criteria must be met for a student to be eligible to apply for the program:

Student must attend a Birmingham City School

Student must be a high school senior

Student must have a 2.0 Grade Point Average (GPA)

Student must complete the Promise Apprenticeship Application Packet

Application

Current Resume

Two Recommendation Forms

Essay with a minimum of 250 words and no more than 500

Students can fill out the online application and upload supporting documentation and submit online. (CLICK HERE)

Birmingham Promise Apprenticeship Recommendation Form

Students may also print a copy of the application and complete it by hand.

Birmingham Promise Apprenticeship Program Application

Applications close Wednesday, Oct. 23.

