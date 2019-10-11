HBCU Weekend: Alabama A&M’s Aqeel Glass shattering defenses 

By Donald Hunt

For The Birmingham Times

Alabama Agriculture & Mechanical quarterback Aqeel Glass has been playing lights out this season. Glass completed 28-of-38 passes for 377 yards and four touchdowns in leading A&M to a 35-28 victory over Texas Southern University in overtime last week. He was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his brilliant performance in the Bulldogs’ big win.

Glass, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound junior, is the No. 1 passer in the SWAC and has connected on 145-of-218 passes for 1,837 yards with 18 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Glass seems to be climbing the ladder with his brilliant play on the gridiron. His passing yards currently have him ranked sixth in the country among schools in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). His 18 TDs has him third among all field generals in the FCS.

Glass has good size and ability. He stands tall in the pocket and can also throw the ball down the field with great accuracy. Glass is starting to spread his wings.

Glass has been able to keep the chains moving with the terrific play of his wide receiver Zabrian Moore who is the top pass catcher in the SWAC. Moore has 31 receptions for 575 yards and four TDs. He’s averaging 18.5 yards a catch. He had five receptions for 93 yards and one touchdown in the win over Texas Southern.

The passing combination of Glass and Moore will be on full display when Alabama A&M visits Grambling State on Saturday, Oct. 12. Kickoff will be at 2 p.m.

In other action, Alabama State hopes to get on the winning track following a 35-7 loss to Alcorn State. The Hornets struggled at both ends of the field against the Braves. Alabama State will face Jackson State in conference play on Saturday, Oct. 12 on the road. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

In the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), Miles College pulled off a late night 31-27 win over Clark Atlanta last week. After six hours of weather delays, the Golden Bears tallied two touchdowns and kept the Panthers out of the end zone with their defensive prowess to get the win. Running back Justin Ruiz and wide receiver LaAnthony Robinson were the offensive standouts for the Golden Bears. Ruiz had 15 carries for 115 yards and one touchdown. Robinson had four catches for 95 yards and one TD.

Miles College will travel to Columbia, S.C. to play Benedict College on Saturday, Oct. 12. The kickoff will be at 1 p.m.

SIAC Schedule

Saturday, October 12

Miles College at Benedict 1 p.m. Columbia, S.C.

Tuskegee at Morehouse 1 p.m. Columbus, GA

Savannah State at Alcorn State 2 p.m. Lorman, Miss.

Fort Valley State at Central State 1 p.m. Wilberforce, Ohio

Lane at Albany State 2 p.m. Albany, GA

Clark Atlanta at Kentucky State 2 p.m. Frankfort, KY

SWAC Schedule

Saturday, October 12

Alabama State at Jackson State 2 pm. Jackson, Miss

Mississippi Valley State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff 1 p.m. Pine Bluff, AR

Missouri S&T at Texas Southern 2 p.m. Houston, TX

Savannah State at Alcorn State 2 p.m. Lorman, Miss

Alabama A&M at Grambling State 2 p.m. Grambling, La.

Prairie View A&M at Southern 6 p.m. Baton Rouge, La.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

