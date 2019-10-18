HBCU Weekend: Miles continues to rack up wins; travels on Sat. 

By Donald Hunt

For The Birmingham Times

Miles College (5-1 overall) continues to rack up the wins posting a 24-21 victory over Benedict College last week in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) action. It seems like every week the Golden Bears find a player who steps up and makes some huge plays.

This time running back PaDarius Martin emerged as a standout. Martin had two fourth quarter touchdowns to help Miles College grab a big win on the road. This was his first career start.

Miles College will play another road game against Edward Waters on Saturday, Oct. 19. The kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

In Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) action, Alabama State University will head into its bye week with an impressive 31-16 win over Jackson State University. The Hornets were able to beat the Tigers with some brilliant play on both sides of the football.

Alabama State received a great effort from quarterback Jett Even who stepped in for the injured KHA’Darris Davis. Even, a grad transfer, completed 15-of-26 passes for 189 yards, scored two touchdowns on the ground and threw for the other. Even hooked up with wide receiver Jahod Booker for a 17-yard TD.

ASU also had a solid ground attack. The Hornets had 149 yards rushing behind running backs Ezra Gray and Jacory Merritt. Gray and Merritt picked up 69 yards each to help ASU move the ball on the ground. Gray has 959 yards rushing and is just 41 away from 1,000 for his career.

Defensively, Alabama State was led by freshman linebacker Colton Adams who was named the SWAC Newcomer of the Week. Adams had seven total and five solo tackles.

In other action, Grambling State University defeated Alabama Agriculture & Mechanical, 23-10. Headed into its bye week, the Bulldogs will try to get their offense rolling again with quarterback Aqeel Glass and running back Jordan Bentley.

Alabama State and Alabama A&M will both take a break this weekend as both prepare for their huge rivalry game in the Magic City Classic on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Legion Field in Birmingham. The kickoff will be at 2:30 p.m.

SIAC Schedule

Saturday, October 19

Miles College at Edward Waters 5 p.m. Jacksonville, Fla.

Central State at Tuskegee 1 p.m. Tuskegee, AL

Morehouse at Fort Valley State 2 p.m. Fort Valley, Ga.

Benedict at Albany State 2 p.m. Albany, Ga.

Savannah State at Clark Atlanta 2 p.m. Atlanta, Ga.

Kentucky State at Lane 3 p.m. Jackson, TN

SWAC Schedule

Saturday, October 19

University of Virginia Lynchburg at Prairie View A&M 2 p.m. Prairie View, TX

Jackson State at Mississippi Valley State 2 p.m. Itta Bena, Miss.

Texas Southern at Southern 2 p.m. Dallas, TX

