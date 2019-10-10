People, Places and Things

By Gwen DeRu

SATURDAY PEPPER PLACE MARKET, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE, every Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on V94.9 FM with Curtis Bell. Request Line (205) 994-8949 (V949). GOOD JAZZ at Jazzi’s on 3rd. EVERY SATURDAY AFTER HOURS AT ZANZIBAR INTERNATIONAL BAR AND GRILL, 9 p.m., 2024 Green Springs Highway with Caribbean, African, Latino music, Signature Dish Suya and Drink Specials. SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, every Saturday, at Luxe Ultra Lounge, 300 24th Street S with DJ CHOCOLATE. PEARL LOUNGE in West End. SNV – SATURDAY NIGHT VIBES, 10 p.m. at Platinum. COMEDIENNE LUENELL at Stardome Comedy.Club.

Thursday Night LIVE BAND KARAOKE and OPEN MIC at Perfect Note.REVEREND HORTON HEAT and THE DELTA BOMBERS at The Nick.COMEDIENNE THE CHRISTI TOUR featuring MS. SHIRLEEN at the StarDome Comedy Club.ANDY GRAMMER at Iron City.LUNA, DOMMEL MOSEL at Saturn.TRUMPETER JOSE CARR at Tutwiler Bar and Grill.LIVE JAZZ EVERY THURSDAY, 9 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd.MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.THURSDAY SALSA, 7 p.m. with DJ JORGE “EL TEACHER” IBANEZ and DJ FREDDY KAPONE at Zanzibar Bar & Grill.JOE CARNAGGIO BAND at the Perfect Note.ELIZABETH MOEN, EG VINES, KAYDEE MULVEHILL at The Nick Rocks.COMEDIENNE LUENELL at the StarDome Comedy Club.MUDHONEY, KOTFS at Saturn.DRAKE WHITE at Iron City.UGLY BABY LIVE, 9:30 – 11:30 p.m. at Birmingham Improv Theatre, 2208 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, 35233.FACEBOOK FRIDAYS, every Friday, at the Legion in Fairfield, 5 p.m. Happy Hour, 7 p.m. Line Dance, 9 p.m., DJ Vick Goes Live and Ladies are free until 10 p.m.MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (Comedy Show) at Good People Brewery, 9-10:30 p.m.FRIDAY NIGHT EXPERIENCE at Luxe Ultra Lounge.JAZZ at FRIDAY UNWIND, 6 p.m.- midnight, at Jazzi’s on 3rd.PASSPORTS FRIDAYS, 10 p.m.- 4 a.m. at Legends Sports Lounge with Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Afro-Beats and Top 40. FREE until midnight.PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.EVERY FIRST FRIDAY AT ZANZIBAR Bar and Grill, 9 p.m.

SHANNON AND THE CLAMS at Saturn.2ND ANNUAL CITY ACCEPTANCE CENTER BENEFIT SHOW w/ LINQUA FRANQA, TERRY OHMS, HOLIDAY GUNFIRE and RICHARD DANIEL. at the Nick.SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.SOULFUL SUNDAY with SAXOPHONIST DELON CHARLEY at Perfect Note.COMEDIANS 5 FOR 5 at the StarDome Comedy Club.DEVMO, WHATEVER WHATEVER and BROTHER BURCH at The Nick Rocks.THE ARTISANALS at Saturn.

MONDAY

KARAOKE NIGHTS WITH RICKEY SMILEY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

MO MONEY MONDAYS at the Eastside Lounge.

BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick Rocks.

TUESDAY

TASTY TUESDAY, 5 p.m. doors open, (30+ before 9 p.m.) (21+ after 9 p.m.) at Platinum of Birmingham, every Tuesday. Free Dinner buffet for Birmingham’s Best Happy Hour.

PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

JOSE’ CARR at the Boss Lounge, 8:30 – 11 p.m.

THE BIRMINGHAM MOTH STORYSLAM at Saturn.

POCKET VINYL, CALLIOPE PETTIS and JACQUIE COTILLARD at the Nick Rocks.

NEXT WEDNESDAY

COMEDIAN HEATH HYCHE at StarDome Comedy Club.

WHISPERER, KYLE HAMLETT UNO and JOHN THURSDAY at the Nick Rocks.

SATURN’S TRIBUTE TO THE CARS, UNAVAILABLE and HOUNDMOUTH at Saturn.

HOUNDMOUTH at Iron City.

NEXT THURSDAY

Thursday Night LIVE BAND KARAOKE and OPEN MIC at Perfect Note.

CHICKEN DIAMOND, JEREMY PORTER & THE TUCOS at The Nick.

COMEDIAN HEATH HYCHE at the StarDome Comedy Club.

OF MONTREAL at Saturn.

NEXT FRIDAY

AN EVENING w/DIRTY LUNGS + LATE NIGHT DANCE PARTY w/ COREL at The Nick Rocks.

COMEDIAN IAN EDWARDS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

MIKE WATT + THE MISSINGMEN: DICK WATT TOUR 2019 at Saturn.

MICHAEL RAY at Iron City.

FOR MOTORSPORTS LOVERS

TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY 50th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION – This weekend is the Sugarlands Shine 250 on Saturday and the 1000Bulbs.com 500 on Sunday. Join fans at the NASCAR Playoffs doubleheader, this weekend, and celebrate 50 years of racing at the biggest and baddest track – TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY.

Celebrate the DEBUT OF THE TALLADEGA GARAGE EXPERIENCE, part of the $50 million renovation Transformation Infield Project, is a one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, which features “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities for fans, sponsors, teams and stakeholders in the iconic Talladega infield. It stretches from the center of the Tri-Oval all the way down near the Start-Finish line. The epicenter of the Talladega Garage Experience is the massive BIG BILL’S Social Club. The unique 35,000 square foot area offers ample, comfortable seating, a 74-foot “Sugarlands Shine Bar” and a 41-foot diagonal video screen for fans to catch all the on-track action throughout race weekend. Best of all, it is just a few steps away from the MENCS garage bays which will hold the top 22 teams in the Cup Series championship standings. The Garage Experience also includes family/fan friendly items. FREE Wi-Fi, 140,000 square feet of social areas, a Kids Zone, a Game Zone, Clyde May’s Courtyard, an entertainment stage for local music, Driver Q&A’s and other interviews, and a reserved area for Gatorade Victory Lane celebrations after each race in Fr8Auctions Celebration Plaza. Fans with an admission will also get to witness Sunday pre-race ceremonies and Driver Introductions at the Start-Finish line.

A Little Bit of History and 50 YEARS OF SPEED –Big Bill France Sr., NASCAR’s founder, had a vision in the mid-1960s, picturing a larger, faster and more exciting track on the NASCAR circuit – even bigger than Daytona International Speedway (which he also built). After meeting with local race car driver and race fan Bill Ward (Anniston), the perfect location (old military airfield) was acquired and the ground-breaking ceremony for the track that would be known as Alabama International Motor Speedway (until 1989) took place on May 23, 1968. Talladega Superspeedway opened in 1969. The rest is history and lots of history in the making. Here is a little of what to do and see this weekend:

WEEKEND OFF TRACK EVENTS – FRIDAY NIGHT “Big One on the Blvd” at 7 p.m. CDT – NASCAR drivers parade down Talladega Blvd. & oversee outlandish fan competitions. There will be four all-new outrageous challenges: Lickity Split –team win $200, Lost in the Sauce -team wins $300, Talladega Knights -male and female win $100 each, and Low Rider -1 female wins $500. Drivers scheduled to appear include BUBBA WALLACE, RYAN BLANEY, CLINT BOWYER, KYLE and many more. Event is for infield camping guests, renewal guest ticket holders and fans with infield wristband admissions. Big One LIVE Music Presented by McDonald’s: NASCAR mainstay Tim Dugger will treat fans to live music at the end of Talladega Blvd. (5-points area) immediately following the “Big One on the Blvd.” (approx. 8:30 p.m.) on Friday evening. Kids Movie Night: Kids Movie Night will take place after the running of the Sugarlands Shine 250 Gander Truck Series event and Foodland/Food Giant Qualifying for the 1000Bulbs.com 500. The movie Pokémon Detective Pikachu will be shown on a giant screen in the FOX Sports 1 Dome (located behind the International Motorsports Hall of Fame). A Saturday or Sunday kids ticket is required for entry.

SATURDAY NIGHT Infield Concert Presented by McDonald’s: It will be an Alabama flavor as country music artist and Alabama natives RILEY GREEN (headliner) and TYLER BRADEN (opening act) take the stage for the Saturday Night Infield Concert at 7 p.m.

SUNDAY RACE DAY – National Anthem Performers: Sunday’s 1000Bulbs.com 500: Continuing the tradition of the past 10 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series events at Talladega, the 313th UNITED STATES ARMY BAND from Birmingham will again play the song of our country before the start of the 1000Bulbs.com 500. The band is made up of citizen-soldiers who train and perform as a group of Army musicians. The group’s pure, instrumental version of the National Anthem has become a Sunday tradition at Talladega. In addition, the iconic JOHNNY RAY SEMI TRUCK DRIVE BY will take place during the Anthem. Saturday’s Sugarlands Shine 250: Hailing from the Florida Panhandle, 26-year-old Leah Pettis will sing the National Anthem prior to the Sugarlands Shine 250. The Sugarlands Shine 250 for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series will kick off the track’s 50th Anniversary, action-packed weekend on Saturday, at 12:30 p.m. CDT. The anchor event, the 1000Bulbs.com 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, is scheduled for a 1 p.m. CDT start on Sunday.

FOR OUTDOOR LOVERS

SATURDAY DAY HIKE, 8:45 a.m. – Southeastern Outings Day Hike, Flagg Mountain in Coosa County – DETAILS: This is a moderately strenuous loop hike of about 4-6 miles that follows in part Forest Service roads. Flagg Mountain is the southernmost mountain over 1000 ft. high in the Appalachian Range. Atop the mountain see (but not climb up) one of only two stone towers built in Alabama in the 1930s by the CCC. Explore some of the new 4-mile Flagg Mountain Trail being built by the Alabama Hiking Trail Society (AHTS) as one leg of the Eastern Continental/Great Eastern trails running from the Everglades to Canada. There are spectacular views all the way to Cheaha Mountain if the day is clear. See nearby log and stone cabins, also built by the CCC, which are in various stages of restoration. Although intended to become a state park (as Cheaha did), the proposed Flagg Mountain Park was never completed. Flagg Mountain became part of the Weogufka State Forest, and the area is now managed by the AHTS. Sunny, the AHTS caretaker of Flagg Mountain, will be leading this hike for us. Well-behaved, carefully supervised children age 8 and over able to hike about five miles without complaining are welcome.

Optional dinner after hike. Meet 8:45 a.m. at the Publix in The Village at Lee Branch in Greystone. Depart from there at 9 a.m. (Please do not plan to drive any low clearance vehicles (such as a Chevrolet Corvette) to the start point of the hike on Flagg Mountain.) Info: Dan Frederick, seoutings@bellsouth.net or phone 205/631-4680.

SUNDAY DAY HIKE, Meet 1:45 p.m. – Southeastern Outings Second Sunday Day Hike in Oak Mountain State Park – DETAILS: Enjoy a moderate 4-mile walk in the woodlands near Birmingham on a Sunday afternoon. This is an excellent outing for those that enjoy the outdoors. Parts of this hike may be off the color-coded trails with some ups and downs. Well-behaved, properly supervised children age 8 and up able to walk the distance of about four miles and complete the hike are welcome. Meet at 1:45 p.m. in the Oak Mountain Park office parking lot. Plan to depart from there at 2 p.m. Bring $5/person ($2 seniors) park admission fee plus your drink. Info: Doris Hatch, 205/901-8367.

FOR THE COMMUNITY

MOMS 365 TRIPLE CELEBRATION – Join JOYCE E. for a celebration of MOMS, Cancer Free and 53rd Birthday, Saturday at Noon at the Perfect Note. Enjoy a stress free celebration with food, fashion, live music and door prizes.

JAZZNET – Jazznet the Classic Kick Off Networking event hosted by DENO POSEY is October 18, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. at the Boutwell Auditorium where music and minds intertwine with live jazz, food, great networking and prizes all evening. Visit jazznetbham.com for more info. Call (205) 529-6471 for vendor info.

TALKING CIRCLES: THEN AND NOW – Impact of Jim Crow on Birmingham culture, health, education, business, housing, justice, equality, voting, violence, race, this Fall 2nd and 4th Saturday, 2-3:30 p.m. at the Historic Ballard House, 1400 7th Avenue, North. SATURDAY – Building a Culture of Caring – Changing the Rules of Healthcare, 2 p.m. by Greg Townsend of Jefferson County Department of Health.

ALABAMA MULTICULTURAL NIGHT OUT –Join Alabama Multicultural Night Out at the Pizitz Food Hall, Every Second Friday night.

SHAQUILLE O’NEAL NAMED AMBASSADOR OF MAGIC CITY CLASSIC – Four-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion, Olympic gold medalist, and television sports analyst, Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal, has been named this year’s official ambassador. As the ambassador, Shaq will be the Grand Marshal of the McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola parade and honored during the game’s halftime show.

2 CHAINZ PERFORMS AT MAGIC CITY CLASSIC FOOTBALL GAME – The largest HBCU Classic in the country will take place at Legion Field on Saturday, October 26, at 2:30 p.m. when Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University battle it out for bragging rights. McDonald’s will continue to be the title sponsor of the McDonald’s Magic City Classic parade, which will be broadcast live on WBRC Fox6 in Birmingham, as well as Raycom affiliates in Huntsville, Montgomery and Dothan. 2 CHAINZ, Grammy Award winning rapper and songwriter, has been named this year’s post-game concert performer. Concert admission is included in the price of a ticket to the game and the concert will begin immediately after play ends.

FOR ART AND PERFORMING ART LOVERS

SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2-3 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

PURVIS YOUNG: BORN IN LIBERTY, through October 26, at the Paul Jones R. Museum, 2308 Sixth Street, Tuscaloosa.

AT THE VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM

LET’S TALK TRAINS, November 15, 10 – 11:30 p.m.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS, SPOKEN WORD

PEARL LOUNGE, Saturday, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 3132 Boise Avenue, S.W. Everyone free before midnight, Summer Time Fly attire and soundtrack provided by DJ CHOCOLATE and DJ PAKK. Pearl’s Famous Kitchen will be open. RSVP at www.urbanham.com.

SUNDAY JAZZ, 5 p.m. at the Perfect Note.

SPOKEN WORD OPEN MIC NIGHT, every Third Sunday, 7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre.

FOR FOOD LOVERS

ZANZIBAR BAR AND GRILL – If you love good ethnic food, then Zanzibar Bar and Grill is the place to go every Saturday night. Get your groove on with all kinds of favorite foods from Africa, Caribbean, and more. Enjoy music of all kinds including Caribbean, Soca, African, and Reggae.

PEPPER PLACE MARKET, Saturdays, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

SHADES VALLEY PRESBYTERIAN FARMERS MARKET, Wednesdays, 3 – 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN BROOK PRESBYTERIAN MARKET, Saturdays, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

FOR COMEDY LOVERS

AT BIRMINGHAM IMPROV EVERY FRIDAY…

UGLY BABY LIVE, 9:30 p.m. at Birmingham Improv Theatre, 2208 7th Avenue South, 35233.