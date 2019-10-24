People, Places and Things

By Gwen DeRu

TODAY…

**STEEL PULSE at Tron City.

**CLASSIC THURSDAY WITH VOCALIST DOMINIQUE POSEY at Perfect Note.

**MADNESS BEFORE THE CLASSIC MUSIC FESTIVAL at The Nick.

**CLASSIC KARAOKE WITH COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**TRUMPETER JOSE CARR at Tutwiler Bar and Grill.

**LIVE JAZZ EVERY THURSDAY, 9 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

**MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.

**PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

FRIDAY…

**WILSON MEADOWS, JEFF FLOYD & DEE BRADLEY 7 p.m. at Gourdy Entertainment Center.

**LUTHER VANDROSS TRIBUTE CONCERT featuring the Incomparable JAY LAMBERT of the CLUTCH BAND at Jazzi’s on 3rd Music Gallery.

** FRANKIE BEVERLY AND MAZE at the Boutwell Auditorium.Reception

**SUN SEEKER, LADY LEGS and SIXTEEN JACKIES at The Nick Rocks.

**COMEDIAN LAVELL CRAWFORD at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**SCARE YOUR FACE OFF FEST X at Saturn.

**TRUMPETER LIN ROUNTREE at Perfect Note.

**UGLY BABY LIVE, 9:30 – 11:30 p.m. at Birmingham Improv Theatre, 2208 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, 35233.

**FACEBOOK FRIDAYS, every Friday, at the Legion in Fairfield, 5 p.m. Happy Hour, 7 p.m. Line Dance, 9 p.m., DJ Vick Goes Live and Ladies are free until 10 p.m.

**MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.

**FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (Comedy Show) at Good People Brewery, 9-10:30 p.m.

**FRIDAY NIGHT EXPERIENCE at Luxe Ultra Lounge.

**JAZZ at FRIDAY UNWIND, 6 p.m.- midnight, at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

**PASSPORTS FRIDAYS, 10 p.m.- 4 a.m. at Legends Sports Lounge with Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Afro-Beats and Top 40. FREE until midnight.

**PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

**EVERY FIRST FRIDAY AT ZANZIBAR Bar and Grill, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY…

**PEPPER PLACE MARKET, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

**KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE, every Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on V94.9 FM with Curtis Bell. Request Line (205) 994-8949 (V949).

**GOOD JAZZ at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

**EVERY SATURDAY AFTER HOURS AT ZANZIBAR INTERNATIONAL BAR AND GRILL, 9 p.m., 2024 Green Springs Highway with Caribbean, African, Latino music, Signature Dish Suya and Drink Specials.

**SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, every Saturday, at Luxe Ultra Lounge, 300 24th Street S with DJ CHOCOLATE.

**PEARL LOUNGE in West End.

**SNV – SATURDAY NIGHT VIBES, 10 p.m. at Platinum.

**COMEDIAN LAVELL CRAWFORD at StarDome Comedy.Club.

**JAZZ KEYBOARDIST BEN TANKARD at Perfect Note.

**DOCTOR FOSTERS INCREDIBLE EDIBLE, PSYCHEDELIC MYSTERY EXPERIMENT at Saturn.

**LUNGS, AS A NATION DIES, BAST and TARAH WHO? at the Nick.

SUNDAY…

**SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

**SOULFUL SUNDAY WITH SAXOPHONIST VES MARABLE at Perfect Note.

**COMEDIAN LAVELL CRAWFORD at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**THE RUN UP, ROUGH DREAMS and QUALIFIER at The Nick Rocks.

**THE ROCK AND ROLL PLAYHOUSE PLAYS: MUSIC OF WIDESPREAD PANIC FOR KIDS at Saturn.

MONDAY…

**COIN at Iron City.

**KARAOKE NIGHTS WITH RICKEY SMILEY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**MO MONEY MONDAYS at the Eastside Lounge.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick Rocks.

**NOAH GUNDERSEN at Saturn.

TUESDAY…

**TASTY TUESDAY, 5 p.m. doors open, (30+ before 9 p.m.) (21+ after 9 p.m.) at Platinum of Birmingham, every Tuesday. Free Dinner buffet for Birmingham’s Best Happy Hour.

**PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

**JOSE’ CARR at the Boss Lounge, 8:30 – 11 p.m.

**FREE VINTAGE VIDEO GAME NIGHT at Saturn.

**HALLO-QWEEN – DRAG NIGHT AT THE NICK at the Nick Rocks.

NEXT WEDNESDAY…

**HOBO JOHNSON at Iron City

**COMEDIAN WILLIAM LEE MARTIN at StarDome Comedy Club.

**JASON HAWK HARRIS at the Nick Rocks.

**FREE VINTAGE VIDEO GAME NIGHT at Saturn.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**HALLOWEEN COSTUME PARTY with LIVE BAND and KARAOKE at Perfect Note.

**A TRAGIC HALLOWEEN AT THE NICK w/TRAGIC CITY at The Nick.

**COMEDIAN WILLIAM LEE MARTIN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**BLACKFOOT GYPSIES, MIDNIGHT NORTH and LOS COLOGNES at Saturn.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**POTIS, CADDLE, THE EDMONDS BUTLER BAND and GREENLEAF HUSTLE at The Nick Rocks.

**COMEDIAN WILLIAM LEE MARTIN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**MATTHEW MAYFIELD at Saturn.

**KOE WETZEL at Iron City.

**GREENLIGHT BAND at Perfect Note.

FOR LOVERS OF FOOTBALL AND MAGIC CITY CLASSIC…

**SHAQUILLE O’NEAL NAMED AMBASSADOR OF MAGIC CITY CLASSIC – Four-time

National Basketball Association (NBA) champion, Olympic gold medalist, and television sports analyst, Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal, has been named this year’s official ambassador. As the ambassador, Shaq will be the Grand Marshal of the McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola parade and honored during the game’s halftime show.

**2 CHAINZ PERFORMS AT MAGIC CITY CLASSIC FOOTBALL GAME – The largest HBCU Classic in the country will take place at Legion Field on Saturday, October 26, at 2:30 p.m. when Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University battle it out for bragging rights. McDonald’s will continue to be the title sponsor of the McDonald’s Magic City Classic parade, which will be broadcast live on WBRC Fox6 in Birmingham, as well as Raycom affiliates in Huntsville, Montgomery and Dothan. 2 CHAINZ, Grammy Award winning rapper and songwriter, has been named this year’s post-game concert performer. Concert admission is included in the price of a ticket to the game and the concert will begin immediately after play ends.

FOR THE COMMUNITY…

**ALABAMA MULTICULTURAL NIGHT OUT –Join Alabama Multicultural Night Out at the Pizitz Food Hall, Every Second Friday night.

IN FAIRFIELD…

**LIVE IN CONCERT – Goudy Entertainment presents Live in Concert hosted by MOSE STOVALL featuring WILSON MEADOWS, JEFF FLOYD & DEE BRADLEY, 7 p.m. at Goudy Entertainment Center, 4509 Gary Avenue Fairfield. Visit www.goudyorg.com for more.

**FOCUS ON FAIRFIELD – Fairfield native U.S. SENATOR DOUG JONES is keynote speaker at ‘Focus on Fairfield’, November 7, 6-8 p.m. at the Stephen Smith Fine Art Gallery, 5104 Gary Avenue, Fairfield, (downtown), at the old Fairfield Theatre. U. S. Senator Doug Jones was President of the Student Council at Fairfield High School before graduating in 1972. This is the first-ever historical photographic exhibition at the Stephen Smith Fine Art

Gallery, complemented by a student art contest. Pre-K through 12th grade students from Fairfield City Schools, Restoration Academy, Grace House, Foundations Early Learning & Family Center, and Christ Episcopal Church are participating. The event includes a reception at 6:30 p.m. to recognize art show winners and remarks by U.S. Senator and Fairfield native Doug Jones at 7:15 p.m. “Focus on Fairfield” was created to help Fairfield infuse a renewed sense of hope, pride and community. Inviting neighbors to gather for this cultural event, the mission is to celebrate Fairfield’s history as a steel town while embracing a new vision and direction for a brighter and more sustainable city. This event is the launch pad in providing a venue where history, creativity, relationship, leadership and vision collide, igniting transformational change.

FOR ART AND PERFORMING ART LOVERS…

**ARTIST ARTHUR PRICE – Artist Arthur Price is showing at Gallery 1930 through November 14. An artist reception is Friday, 5-7 p.m. at the Gallery 1930, 1930 Cahaba Road.

**THE MOST MAGICAL CONCERT ON EARTH, November 1, 7 p.m. at the Alabama School of Fine Arts. Experience the most magical concert in the Magic City featuring ASFA’s talented Orchestra, Jazz Ensemble, Choir and Concerto delle Donne.

**FALL REPERTORY, Friday – Saturday, 7 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. at the Alabama School of Fine Arts. ASFA’s professionally-trained dancers perform both classical ballet and contemporary choreography.

**SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2-3 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

**PURVIS YOUNG: BORN IN LIBERTY, through this Saturday, at the Paul Jones R. Museum, 2308 Sixth Street, Tuscaloosa.

AT THE VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM…

**LET’S TALK TRAINS, November 15, 10 – 11:30 p.m.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS, SPOKEN WORD…

**PEARL LOUNGE, Saturday, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 3132 Boise Avenue, S.W. Everyone free before midnight, Summer Time Fly attire and soundtrack provided by DJ CHOCOLATE and DJ PAKK. Pearl’s Famous Kitchen will be open. RSVP at www.urbanham.com.

**SUNDAY JAZZ, 5 p.m. at the Perfect Note.

**SPOKEN WORD OPEN MIC NIGHT, every Third Sunday, 7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre.

FOR FOOD LOVERS…

**ZANZIBAR BAR AND GRILL – If you love good ethnic food, then Zanzibar Bar and Grill is the place to go every Saturday night. Get your groove on with all kinds of favorite foods from Africa, Caribbean, and more. Enjoy music of all kinds including Caribbean, Soca, African, and Reggae.

**PEPPER PLACE MARKET, Saturdays, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

**SHADES VALLEY PRESBYTERIAN FARMERS MARKET, Wednesdays, 3 – 6 p.m.

**MOUNTAIN BROOK PRESBYTERIAN MARKET, Saturdays, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

FOR COMEDY LOVERS…

AT THE LYRIC THEATRE…

**Comedy Queen and RuPaul’s Drag Race champion Bianca Del Rio brings her worldwide It’s Jester Joke Comedy Tour to Lyric Theatre on Sunday, November 3. This Fall, the self-proclaimed “clown in a gown” brings her irreverent, side-splitting comedy to over 40 cities for what will be the biggest ever solo drag stand-up comedy tour in North America. All along her global It’s Jester Joke Tour, which includes sold out headlining shows at London’s Wembley Arena and NYC’s Carnegie Hall, America’s funniest drag superstar Bianca Del Rio tells tales of her worldwide adventures and the outrageous circus that is her life, covering everything from politics to travel, family and social media. * Bianca Del Rio “It’s Jester Joke” North American Tour * Matt and Kim Grand 10 Year Celebration Tour * McQueen ‘Black Cat’ out 10/25 * Foil Arms and Hog U.S. Tour * Hari Kondabolu on Tour * Mark Mallman “The Happiness Playlist” Book Tour (Think Piece Publishing) * Cantina Acres ‘Future Youth’ EP and Tour * Shane Mauss “Stand Up Science” on Tour * Eugene Mirman “It Started As A Joke” Documentary *

AT BIRMINGHAM IMPROV EVERY FRIDAY…

**UGLY BABY LIVE, 9:30 p.m. at Birmingham Improv Theatre, 2208 7th Avenue South, 35233.

AT GOOD PEOPLE BREWING…EVERY FRIDAY…

**FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (COMEDY SHOW), 9 – 10:30 p.m., at Good People with Birmingham’s finest comedy show at a brewery. It’s free and features the best comedians from around the country.

AT THE STARDOME…

**FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY…COMEDIAN LAVELL CRAWFORD… Lavell Maurice Crawford is an American comedian and actor. He is best known for playing Huell Babineaux, the bodyguard, assistant, and pickpocket for Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and its spin-off Better Call Saul. Lavell also played the role of Gus Patch in the Netflix original movie The Ridiculous 6.

**MONDAY… KARAOKE NIGHTS WITH RICKEY SMILEY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**NEXT WEDNESDAY through SUNDAY…COMEDIAN WILLIAM LEE MARTIN… Rising quickly to the role of headliner for some of the most prestigious clubs including the Funny Bones, Improvs, Catch a Rising Star, Loony Bin, Carnival’s Punchliner and becoming a regular in Las Vegas, William Lee first hit the stage under the lifelong nickname his grandfather gave him, “Cowboy Bill”. He has also entertained our troops overseas and toured with other country stars like George Jones, Brad Paisley and all four of the Blue Collar guys. Despite the success, William Lee once again made wholesale changes in life and career in 2017 including cleaning up his act, dropping the moniker, Cowboy Bill and getting his first movie role in the film, 300 Savage.

COMING SOON!!!

**NOVEMBER 7 – FOCUS ON FAIRFIELD at Stephen Smith Fine Art Gallery.

**NOVEMBER 7 – VULCAN’S COMMUNITY AWARDS at Vulcan Park and Museum.

**NOVEMBER 30 – DECEMBER 5 – 3rd ANNUAL ALUMNI GETAWAY CRUISE.

**JANUARY 10 – JOHN OATES AND THE GOOD ROAD BAND at the Lyric Theatre.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com and gwenderu@yahoo.com.

