People, Places and Things

TODAY

HALLOWEEN COSTUME PARTY with LIVE BAND and KARAOKE at Perfect Note.

A TRAGIC HALLOWEEN AT THE NICK w/TRAGIC CITY at The Nick.

COMEDIAN WILLIAM LEE MARTIN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

BLACKFOOT GYPSIES, MIDNIGHT NORTH and LOS COLOGNES at Saturn.

HALLOWEEN PARTY! A NIGHTMARE ON 22nd STREET at Iron City.

TRUMPETER JOSE CARR at Tutwiler Bar and Grill.

LIVE JAZZ EVERY THURSDAY, 9 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.

PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

FRIDAY

POTIS, CADDLE, THE EDMONDS BUTLER BAND and GREENLEAF HUSTLE at The Nick Rocks.

COMEDIAN WILLIAM LEE MARTIN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

MATTHEW MAYFIELD at Saturn.

KOE WETZEL at Iron City.

GREENLIGHT BAND at Perfect Note.

JAZZ at Jazzi’s on 3rd Music Gallery.

UGLY BABY LIVE, 9:30 – 11:30 p.m. at Birmingham Improv Theatre, 2208 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, 35233.

FACEBOOK FRIDAYS, every Friday, at the Legion in Fairfield, 5 p.m. Happy Hour, 7 p.m. Line Dance, 9 p.m., DJ Vick Goes Live and Ladies are free until 10 p.m.

MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.

FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (Comedy Show) at Good People Brewery, 9-10:30 p.m.

FRIDAY NIGHT EXPERIENCE at Luxe Ultra Lounge.

JAZZ at FRIDAY UNWIND, 6 p.m.- midnight, at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

PASSPORTS FRIDAYS, 10 p.m.- 4 a.m. at Legends Sports Lounge with Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Afro-Beats and Top 40. FREE until midnight.

PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

EVERY FIRST FRIDAY AT ZANZIBAR Bar and Grill, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

PEPPER PLACE MARKET, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE, every Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on V94.9 FM with Curtis Bell. Request Line (205) 994-8949 (V949).

GOOD JAZZ at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

EVERY SATURDAY AFTER HOURS AT ZANZIBAR INTERNATIONAL BAR AND GRILL, 9 p.m., 2024 Green Springs Highway with Caribbean, African, Latino music, Signature Dish Suya and Drink Specials.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, every Saturday, at Luxe Ultra Lounge, 300 24th Street S with DJ CHOCOLATE.

PEARL LOUNGE in West End.

SNV – SATURDAY NIGHT VIBES, 10 p.m. at Platinum.

COMEDIAN WILLIAM LEE MARTIN at StarDome Comedy.Club.

GRAMMY WINNER MR. TALKBOX FROM 24K MAGIC at Perfect Note.

BOOMBOX at Saturn.

THE GODDAMN RIGHTS, MOTH FACE and POSADIST at the Nick.

SUNDAY

SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

SOULFUL SUNDAY WITH GOOD FELLAS at Perfect Note.

REBECCA EGELAND, KARLY DRIFTWOOD, GRAHAM HARPER, and DR. SO at The Nick Rocks.

DAN DEACON at Saturn.

MONDAY

KARAOKE NIGHTS WITH RICKEY SMILEY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

MO MONEY MONDAYS at the Eastside Lounge.

BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick Rocks.

TUESDAY

TASTY TUESDAY, 5 p.m. doors open, (30+ before 9 p.m.) (21+ after 9 p.m.) at Platinum of Birmingham, every Tuesday. Free Dinner buffet for Birmingham’s Best Happy Hour.

PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

JOSE’ CARR at the Boss Lounge, 8:30 – 11 p.m.

JAMIE McLEAN BAND, and HEATH GREEN & CHAD FISHER at the Nick Rocks.

NEXT WEDNESDAY

COMEDIAN KURT GREEN at StarDome Comedy Club.

ALLISON MOORER at Saturn.

LIVE BAND KARAOKE OPEN MIC at Perfect Note.

NEXT THURSDAY

SAXOPHONIST KELLEY O’NEAL BIRTHDAY BASH at Perfect Note.

COREL, RESORT REALISM, TREES ON THE MOON and GLOWFISH at The Nick.

COMEDIAN KURT GREEN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

SOUTHERN CULTURE ON THE SKIDS at Saturn.

THE MARCUS KING BAND at Iron City.

NEXT FRIDAY

NOWHERE SQUARES, BABY BRAINS and THE WEIRD SISTERS at The Nick Rocks.

COMEDIAN DADDAZZ AND MELISSA MC at the StarDome Comedy Club.

MIKE DOUGHTY PLAYS SOUL COUGHING’S “RUBY VROOM” 25 Year Anniversary Tour at Saturn.

VOCALIST YUNG VOKALZ at Perfect Note.

FOR ART AND PERFORMING ART LOVERS

ART AFTER 5: THE BIG LEBOWSKI, 5-9 p.m. Friday, at the Birmingham Museum of Art (BMA).

GALLERY TALK: THE LIFE AND SILHOUETTE OF LAURA DEWEY BRIDGMAN, Tuesday, 2-2:30 p.m. at the BMA. Bridgman is the first person who was deaf and blind to learn language. The talk is led by Olivia Thompson.

2019 CHENOWETH LECTURE, 6-7 p.m. November 7, at the BMA featuring KIM SAJET, Director of the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery.

FESTIVAL ANUAL DE LA HERENCIA LATINX, November 9, 10 a.m .- 2 p.m. Celebrate Latinx and Latin American cultures and traditions at the Birmingham Museum of Art during our 4th annual Latinx Heritage Festival! Join us for a day of fun featuring art activities, Spanish-language gallery tours, and much more inspired by our collection. This event is free of charge.

ARTIST ARTHUR PRICE – Artist Arthur Price is showing at Gallery 1930 through November 14 at 1930 Cahaba Road.

THE MOST MAGICAL CONCERT ON EARTH, FRIDAY, 7 p.m. at the Alabama School of Fine Arts. Experience the most magical concert in the Magic City featuring ASFA’s talented Orchestra, Jazz Ensemble, Choir and Concerto delle Donne.

SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2-3 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

PUBLIC CHARGE” DIASPORIC IMMIGRANT ARTISTS, November 4 – December 13, at the Paul Jones R. Museum, 2308 Sixth Street, Tuscaloosa. Closing Reception is December 5, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

TOKYO’S MINAMI DEUTSCH TOUR STOPS IN BIRMINGHAM – Tokyo’s Minami Deutsch play at Saturn with Kikagaku Moyo in Birmingham on November 11! This tour, their first in North America, is in support of the EP Can’t Get There, just released on Höga Nord Rekords as a follow up and extension of 2018’s With Dim Light. Minami Deutsch combines the best of psychedelic music with a delicate touch of Japanese music tradition. On their new EP, Minami Deutsch hopes to create the feeling of leaving half your brain in a Volkswagen down an endless Autobahn in 1972 and one-half lost in the astral plane as boundless light, above space and time.

FOR THE COMMUNITY

SIDEWALK $10K PARTY – Join Film Lovers on Tuesday, at Saturn, for the 10th Annual Sidewalk $10K Party featuring the big draw-down, games of chance including Saturn’s impressive vintage bingo set-up, plus Cahaba Brewing Co beers, Yellow Tail wines delicious food from Rojo and live auction items such as Iron Bowl tickets and VIP treatment at the Regions Classic.

ALABAMA MULTICULTURAL NIGHT OUT –Join Alabama Multicultural Night Out at the Pizitz Food Hall, Every Second Friday night.

IN FAIRFIELD

FOCUS ON FAIRFIELD – Fairfield native U.S. SENATOR DOUG

JONES is keynote speaker at ‘Focus on Fairfield’, November 7, 6-8 p.m. at the Stephen Smith Fine Art Gallery, 5104 Gary Avenue, Fairfield, (downtown), at the old Fairfield Theatre. U.S. Senator Doug Jones was President of the Student Council at Fairfield High School before graduating in 1972. This is the first-ever historical photographic exhibition at the Stephen Smith Fine Art Gallery, complemented by a student art contest. Pre-K through 12th grade students from Fairfield City Schools, Restoration Academy, Grace House, Foundations Early Learning & Family Center, and Christ Episcopal Church are participating. The event includes a reception at 6:30 p.m. to recognize art show winners and remarks by U.S. Senator and Fairfield native Doug Jones at 7:15 p.m. “Focus on Fairfield” was created to help Fairfield infuse a renewed sense of hope, pride and community. Inviting neighbors to gather for this cultural event, the mission is to celebrate Fairfield’s history as a steel town while embracing a new vision and direction for a brighter and more sustainable city. This event is the launch pad in providing a venue where history, creativity, relationship, leadership and vision collide, igniting transformational change.

AT THE VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM

LET’S TALK TRAINS, November 15, 10 – 11:30 p.m.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS, SPOKEN WORD

PEARL LOUNGE, Saturday, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 3132 Boise Avenue, S.W. Everyone free before midnight, Summer Time Fly attire and soundtrack provided by DJ CHOCOLATE and DJ PAKK. Pearl’s Famous Kitchen will be open. RSVP at www.urbanham.com.

SUNDAY JAZZ, 5 p.m. at the Perfect Note.

SPOKEN WORD OPEN MIC NIGHT, every Third Sunday, 7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre.

FOR FOOD LOVERS

ZANZIBAR BAR AND GRILL – If you love good ethnic food, then Zanzibar Bar and Grill is the place to go every Saturday night. Get your groove on with all kinds of favorite foods from Africa, Caribbean, and more. Enjoy music of all kinds including Caribbean, Soca, African, and Reggae.

FOR COMEDY LOVERS

AT THE LYRIC THEATRE

Comedy Queen and RuPaul’s Drag Race champion Bianca Del Rio brings her worldwide It’s Jester Joke Comedy Tour to Lyric Theatre on Sunday, November 3. This Fall, the self-proclaimed “clown in a gown” brings her irreverent, side-splitting comedy to over 40 cities for what will be the biggest ever solo drag stand-up comedy tour in North America. All along her global It’s Jester Joke Tour, which includes sold out headlining shows at London’s Wembley Arena and NYC’s Carnegie Hall, America’s funniest drag superstar Bianca Del Rio tells tales of her worldwide adventures and the outrageous circus that is her life, covering everything from politics to travel, family and social media. * Bianca Del Rio “It’s Jester Joke” North American Tour * Matt and Kim Grand 10 Year Celebration Tour * McQueen ‘Black Cat’ out 10/25 * Foil Arms and Hog U.S. Tour * Hari Kondabolu on Tour * Mark Mallman “The Happiness Playlist” Book Tour (Think Piece Publishing) * Cantina Acres ‘Future Youth’ EP and Tour * Shane Mauss “Stand Up Science” on Tour * Eugene Mirman “It Started As A Joke” Documentary.*

AT BIRMINGHAM IMPROV EVERY FRIDAY

UGLY BABY LIVE, 9:30 p.m. at Birmingham Improv Theatre, 2208 7th Avenue South, 35233.

AT GOOD PEOPLE BREWING…EVERY FRIDAY

FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (COMEDY SHOW), 9 – 10:30 p.m., at Good People with Birmingham’s finest comedy show at a brewery. It’s free and features the best comedians from around the country.

AT THE STARDOME

FRIDAY through SUNDAY…COMEDIAN WILLIAM LEE MARTIN… Rising quickly to the role of headliner for some of the most prestigious clubs including the Funny Bones, Improvs, Catch a Rising Star, Loony Bin, Carnival’s Punchliner and becoming a regular in Las Vegas, William Lee first hit the stage under the lifelong nickname his grandfather gave him, “Cowboy Bill”. He has also entertained our troops overseas and toured with other country stars like George Jones, Brad Paisley and all four of the Blue Collar guys. Despite the success, William Lee once again made wholesale changes in life and career in 2017 including cleaning up his act, dropping the moniker, Cowboy Bill and getting his first movie role in the film, 300 Savage.

MONDAY… KARAOKE NIGHTS WITH RICKEY SMILEY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY…COMEDIAN KURT GREEN…Meet one of the most energetic and innovative comedians to come your way. His slant on life will make you see things that you’ve always thought of, but were afraid to laugh about. He is self-described as an Army vet, actor, musician, substitute teacher and bad credit risk. This is where most of his material comes from. He observes everyday life and takes it to the stage. Don’t be surprised if something in your life appears in his act. Kurt’s stage presence enables him to entertain all age groups. The show ranges from stand-up to musical songs and parodies.

NEXT FRIDAY…COMEDIANS DADDAZZ AND MELISSA MC…Sensational comedy couple DaddAzz and Melissa MC are becoming the hottest social media duo with over 2 million Facebook followers, selling out shows all over America. Hailing from Dothan, Alabama, DaddAzz and his wife Melissa MC are now sharing laughs all over the country, and they are bringing their unique style of comedy to you for your entertainment!

COMING SOON

NOVEMBER 7 – FOCUS ON FAIRFIELD at Stephen Smith Fine Art Gallery.

NOVEMBER 7 – VULCAN’S COMMUNITY AWARDS at Vulcan Park and Museum.

NOVEMBER 30 – DECEMBER 5 – 3rd ANNUAL ALUMNI GETAWAY CRUISE.

JANUARY 10 – JOHN OATES AND THE GOOD ROAD BAND at the Lyric Theatre.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com and gwenderu@yahoo.com.

