Princeton Baptist to Host First “Girl Things” Talk on Sat.

By Erica Wright

The Birmingham Times

Princeton Baptist Medical Center on November 2 will host its first “Girl Things” seminar that will bring in physicians, nurses and nutritionists to help set up young girls for success as they embark on the major life changes they will face.

The event begins at 9 and is scheduled until 11:30 a.m.

“It is a half day of activities for girls ages 8 through 12 and it’s really to help them learn about their bodies and the changes that are coming as their periods start,” said Yocunda Clayton, M.D. an OB/GYN with Alabama Regional Medical Services who will be one of the speakers. “We have some games that we’re going to do with them in addition to that we’ll have a question and answer period for both the girls and the parents.”

There will be discussions on things such as puberty, sexuality, sexual reproduction, boys and other need-to-know topics for young girls.

Clayton along with Jesanna Cooper, M.D.,an OB/GYN with the Simon Williamson Clinic will be the speakers for the event.

“I think this will be a good opportunity to educate these young girls about their bodies and I’m really looking forward to that interaction between the kids and their parents,” said Clayton. “This is a huge time in a girl’s life… so I can imagine how nervous they might be or the questions they might have and so I’m looking forward to that interaction with the kids and making it as fun for them as possible while educating and empowering young girls about their bodies.”

Clayton said events like these are important for educating.

“The more people know and the more information you have, the more power you have. Girls and women in particular are seen as the underdogs . . . but we should feel powerful and empowered in who we are,” she said. “The only way you can have that is if you feel confident and comfortable with yourself… its important because those same girls become young ladies and what you empower them with now, it’s what they are going to have with them as they transition into young adulthood.”

She added, “we want to make sure that we’re giving them the right information in regards to their bodies and let them know about their body as much as possible and feel confident that they can speak to their parents or some other person that they’re comfortable with.”

Similar events have been held at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Shelby Baptist Medical Center, and extremely well received.

Dr. Clayton is a native of Paterson, New Jersey, and has served the Greater Birmingham community since 2004. After obtaining her Bachelor’s Degree from Spelman College, in Atlanta, Georgia, she completed he Medical School Training at Rutgers University, in New Jersey. Dr. Clayton completed her Residency in the field of OB/GYN in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dr. Cooper graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, Magna Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa with a Liberal Arts degree. She then attended the University of Alabama School of Medicine and completed her residency training in OB/GYN at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Beth Israel campus. She is currently the Chair of the Women and Infants’ Division at Princeton Baptist Medical Center.

The event is free and open to the public, but those planning to attend must register by calling 877-700-0409 or visiting www.brookwoodbaptisthealth.com.

