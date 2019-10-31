Publix Opening New Store in Hoover on Nov. 6

publix.com

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato will join Publix Super Markets for the Tattersall Park Publix ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 6:45 a.m. during grand opening.

“Publix is proud to be a part of the new Tattersall Park development in Hoover,” said Brenda Reid, Publix Media and Community Relations Manager for the Atlanta Division. “We look forward to providing the great shopping experience and excellent customer service that Publix customers have grown to appreciate.” This will be Publix’s third Hoover location and 75th store in Alabama.

This new location will be a 48,100 square-foot store and will bring 125 new jobs to the area. Also, slated to open adjacent to the store next year will be Alabama’s first Publix Apron’s Cooking School, which will offer hands on and demonstration cooking classes.

The store will have traditional grocery, dairy and frozen food departments along with the following offerings:

A full-service deli featuring Boar’s Head meats and cheeses, made-to-order Pub-Subs, fresh soups, wings, as well as fried & oven roasted chicken. Seating will be available in the mezzanine up top.

The produce department carries organic as well as conventionally grown fresh fruits and vegetables. There is also a broad selection of exotic fruits and vegetables from around the world and locally grown. There is also a floral department with a variety of bouquets bursting with colors depicting the changing seasons.

The Publix bakery is a scratch bakery that offers an array of cakes, cookies and pies as well as wedding cakes made by skilled decorators. Also featured are an assortment of breads and rolls made fresh throughout the day. Customers will also enjoy a broad selection of decadent desserts.

Aprons simple meals is a cooking demonstration station offering customers recipe ideas that take the guess work out of “what’s for dinner.” Meals clerks conduct live cooking presentations in the built-in kitchen area where recipes are demonstrated daily. All the ingredients for these recipes will be conveniently located in the case located next to the demonstration kitchen. Also available is high-quality cookware to help customers have fun and save time in the kitchen. This store’s Aprons Simple Meals will also offer Catering and a Cooking School next year.

The meat department will feature custom cuts of meats including Publix private label all-natural and organic GreenWise beef, chicken, pork, lamb and turkey. Ready to cook items are also available for customers seeking a home-cooked meal with minimal prep-time needed.

A full-service seafood department offers fresh fin fish that is never frozen and seafood that is delivered to the store throughout the week. It includes wild and farm-raised varieties of fresh fish, an extensive variety of shellfish options and fresh sushi.

Full-service pharmacy offers traditional services including Flu Shots and select Free Medications for the length of the customer’s prescriptions. A drive-thru pharmacy window is also available for customer convenience. Customers will also be able to save time by renewing their prescriptions online and syncing their prescriptions so that all are due for pick up during the same time.

Online grocery delivery will be available at www.publix.com/delivery.

