Ramsay High School Student Killed in Shelby County

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Birmingham teenager was found dead inside a car.

Authorities said 17-year-old Stanley Turner II was found in a car at Sonesta Extended Stay Suites on Greenhill Parkway around 1:46 a.m. Sunday.

It’s unclear at this time how Turner died.

Birmingham City Schools released the following statement:

“Birmingham City Schools is deeply saddened to confirm Stanley Turner, a scholar at Ramsay High School, passed away over the weekend. The district crisis team is on-scene at Ramsay to provide support to students and staff members who may be in need. Our first concern is for the well-being of our students, and we will continue to provide students and families with information and resources to help navigate through this difficult time. Our hearts go out to the student’s family, friends, and school community during this tragic situation.”

