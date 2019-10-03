Vulcan Names Winners of 2019 Community Awards

visitvulcan.com

Vulcan Park Foundation has announced the 2019 honorees for the annual TheVulcans Community Awards.

These awards honor 13 citizens who exemplify civic pride, leadership and progress in five award categories: Lifetime Achievement, Newcomer, Hero, Game Changer and Servant Leadership.

This year, Vulcan Park and Museum received over 100 nominations from individuals in the Birmingham metropolitan area: Bibb, Blount, Chilton, Jefferson, St. Clair, Shelby and Walker Counties, who worked to effect change, serve, lead or make a difference in the lives of the people, places and organizations in the city. Recipients were chosen by an independent panel and honorees will be recognized at the annual dinner on Nov. 7 at The Club in Homewood.

The 2019 honorees are:

The Vulcans

Lifetime Achievement: Cathy Sloss Jones of Sloss Real Estate

Hero: Loretta Herring of The Cancer Awareness Network of Children, Inc.

Newcomer: Mark W.C. Martin of Build UP-Ensley

Game Changer: Buddy Palmer of Create Birmingham

Servant Leadership: Uma Srivastava of KultureCity

Spears

Heroes: Mary White and Shuanta Woods of Deja King Foundation

Newcomers: Charity Moore of Chocolate Milk Mommies and Mary Helmer of Main Street Alabama

Game Changers: Kristina Scott of Alabama Possible and Adrienne Starks of STREAM Innovations

Servant Leadership: Joan Witherspoon-Norris of YWCA Central Alabama and LaTonya Smith of Aunt Ethel’s Helping Hands

Director of Development of Vulcan Park Foundation Angela Wier said, ‘‘The [honorees] inspire all of us to engage in the community and to serve others.’’ Wier said, ‘‘It is a privilege to share their stories.’’

Tickets and tables are now available for purchase at thevulcans.swell.gives. Sponsorships are also available. All proceeds from ticket purchases are used to support Vulcan Park and Museum’s mission.

To learn more about the recipients or to get involved, contact the Vulcan Park and Museum Development Department at 205.203.4817 or email thevulcans@visitvulcan.com

The Vulcans Community Awards are supported by Alabama Power, Birmingham Coca Cola Bottling Company, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Bradley, Timberline Management, Vulcan Materials Company and media partners WBRC Fox 6 News and Starnes Media.

About Vulcan® Park and Museum

Vulcan Park Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization which operates Vulcan Park and Museum on behalf of the City of Birmingham. Vulcan Park and Museum’s mission is to preserve and promote Vulcan as the symbol for the Birmingham region, advance knowledge and understanding of Birmingham’s history and culture, and to encourage exploration of the region.

