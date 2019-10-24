Word on the Street

By Erica Wright

The Birmingham Times

We asked Birmingham area residents, What’s been a memorable Halloween?

Ashland Scott: “I’ve had a bunch of memorable Halloweens but if I had to choose one it would be when I was 18 and I was in high school it was my first time going to Atrox Factory in Leeds. My friends and I actually went on Halloween and it was super scary . . . I was a big scaredy cat growing up and so my friends made me go with them on Halloween night and . . .it was a lot of fun.”

John Gentle: “I used to always enjoy going to the Jaycees Haunted House [in Lakeview] as a kid, it’s no longer here anymore [demolished in 2010] but I always went with my parents as a kid . . . it was my favorite because it was so scary and it was so much fun and I enjoyed being able to go with my parents and it kind of being a family tradition.”

Takenya Friday: “Back at my school in Minneapolis. I went to North Hennepin Community College and I worked as a student life worker and I dressed up as Where’s Waldo and I think the community there and the vibe that I got is what made it memorable . . . I really didn’t have the typical Halloween experience growing up so I think it was pretty nice.”

Azania Tripp: “When I was in high school, I dressed up as a witch and it was the first time I got to wear fake eyelashes and it was very exciting because I always wanted to wear them but it was also fun to dress up as a witch too because I could put my own personal style and flair on it so that’s what made it the most fun.”

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

