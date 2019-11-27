BPL Hosting More than 60 Programs Citywide during the Holidays

cobpl.org

A majority of BPL’s 19 library locations are hosting more than 60 free programs to get patrons in a festive holiday mood.

Here is a list of some upcoming events to help you celebrate the holiday, all listed alphabetically by library. Each event is free and open to the public.

Avondale Regional Library

Club Create – Christmas Button Tree Canvases

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2:00-3:00 p.m.

Come together to create something new! We’ll tackle a new craft project each month, with instruction and materials provided. This month we’ll be creating Christmas-themed button trees. All adults are welcome, but registration is appreciated.

Central Library

DIY (Do It Yourself): No-Sew Scarves

Monday, December 2, 3:30-5:00 p.m.

Youth Department Create your own scarf using fleece and o sewing supplies. Extra scarves will be donated to those in need.

East Ensley Branch Library

Holiday Open House Thursday, December 5, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Join us at the East Ensley branch for an afternoon of refreshments and holiday cheer!

Ensley Branch Library

Holly Jolly Holidays Scavenger Hunt

Monday, December 2 to Friday, December 6

Patrons will look for clues around the library and we will enter them in a drawing for a prize when they solve the riddle.

Five Points West Regional Library

Active Living for Seniors — Christmas Jeopardy

Wednesday, December 11, 10:30 a.m.

Come play the game of Jeopardy with members of the Active Living for Seniors program.

Inglenook Branch Library

Christmas Craft Monday, December 2, 3:30 p.m.

Youth will be making Christmas crafts to take home.

North Avondale Branch Library

Sweet Treats and Stories

Tuesday, December 3, 1:00 p.m.

Children will participate in story time and enjoy holiday treats.

North Birmingham Regional Library

Christmas Decorations for our Children and Teen Christmas Trees

Monday, November 25 through Monday, December 23, during library hours.

See Youth Staff for Instructions & Supplies.

Powderly Branch Library

Neighborhood Christmas Extravaganza

Friday, December 6, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Celebrate the holidays at our concert featuring Regi Yarbrough & Company.

Pratt City Branch Library

Holiday Movie Marathon

Friday, Dec. 6, 10:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Holiday movies will be shown; snacks provided. The Pratt City Library is closed for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m. Movie times are 10:00 a.m.–12:30 p.m. and 2–5:30 p.m.

Smithfield Branch Library

Holly Jolly Christmas Movie Marathon

Thursday, December 5 through Saturday, December 7, 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. & 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

Join us to watch Christmas movies all day long during library hours.

Springville Road Regional Library

Family Movie Night

Monday, December 9, 6:00 p.m.

We’ll be watching and singing along to some of our favorite holiday movies! There will be snacks, crafts, songs, and plenty of holiday spirit.

West End Branch Library

Annual West End Christmas Extravaganza Concert

Tuesday, December 10, 6:30 p.m.

West End Library is hosting its annual Christmas concert.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

