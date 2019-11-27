BPL Hosting More than 60 Programs Citywide during the Holidays

cobpl.org
A majority of BPL’s 19 library locations are hosting more than 60 free programs to get patrons in a festive holiday mood.
Here is a list of some upcoming events to help you celebrate the holiday, all listed alphabetically by library. Each event is free and open to the public.
Avondale Regional Library
Club Create – Christmas Button Tree Canvases
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2:00-3:00 p.m.
Come together to create something new! We’ll tackle a new craft project each month, with instruction and materials provided. This month we’ll be creating Christmas-themed button trees. All adults are welcome, but registration is appreciated.
Central Library
DIY (Do It Yourself): No-Sew Scarves
Monday, December 2, 3:30-5:00 p.m.
Youth Department Create your own scarf using fleece and o sewing supplies. Extra scarves will be donated to those in need.
East Ensley Branch Library
Holiday Open House Thursday, December 5, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Join us at the East Ensley branch for an afternoon of refreshments and holiday cheer!
Ensley Branch Library
Holly Jolly Holidays Scavenger Hunt
Monday, December 2 to Friday, December 6
Patrons will look for clues around the library and we will enter them in a drawing for a prize when they solve the riddle.
Five Points West Regional Library
Active Living for Seniors — Christmas Jeopardy
Wednesday, December 11, 10:30 a.m.
Come play the game of Jeopardy with members of the Active Living for Seniors program.
Inglenook Branch Library
Christmas Craft Monday, December 2, 3:30 p.m.
Youth will be making Christmas crafts to take home.
North Avondale Branch Library
Sweet Treats and Stories
Tuesday, December 3, 1:00 p.m.
Children will participate in story time and enjoy holiday treats.
North Birmingham Regional Library
Christmas Decorations for our Children and Teen Christmas Trees
Monday, November 25 through Monday, December 23, during library hours.
See Youth Staff for Instructions & Supplies.
Powderly Branch Library
Neighborhood Christmas Extravaganza
Friday, December 6, 6:00-8:00 p.m.
Celebrate the holidays at our concert featuring Regi Yarbrough & Company.
Pratt City Branch Library
Holiday Movie Marathon
Friday, Dec. 6, 10:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Holiday movies will be shown; snacks provided. The Pratt City Library is closed for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m. Movie times are 10:00 a.m.–12:30 p.m. and 2–5:30 p.m.
Smithfield Branch Library
Holly Jolly Christmas Movie Marathon
Thursday, December 5 through Saturday, December 7, 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. & 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.
Join us to watch Christmas movies all day long during library hours.
Springville Road Regional Library
Family Movie Night
Monday, December 9, 6:00 p.m.
We’ll be watching and singing along to some of our favorite holiday movies! There will be snacks, crafts, songs, and plenty of holiday spirit.
West End Branch Library
Annual West End Christmas Extravaganza Concert
Tuesday, December 10, 6:30 p.m.
West End Library is hosting its annual Christmas concert.