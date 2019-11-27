Combat The Holiday Meal in Railroad Park’s Winter Adventure 

The Birmingham Times

The ice rink and new 100’ long ice slide at Railroad Park may be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but that doesn’t mean families won’t have something to do before and after the holiday.

“A lot of people are looking, during Thanksgiving, for things to do that are family friendly, that are interesting and fun and healthy to combat the Thanksgiving meal,” said Camille Spratling, executive director of Railroad Park Foundation. “If you have people visiting from out of town, we think Railroad Park is a great way to introduce somebody to the city of Birmingham because it’s everybody coming together and it’s a tangible symbol of Birmingham’s future.”

Brrrmingham Winter Adventure in Railroad Park returned Nov. 22 and transformed into the city’s winter adventure with the new ice slide, positioned in Railroad Park’s amphitheater near the 50’ x 80’ rink that sits on Railroad Park’s Regions Bank 17th Street Plaza.

The rink and slide will be open seven days a week through January 5, only closing on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Regular hours of operation for the rink are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Monday through Thursday from December 2 through December 17, the hours are 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., with regular hours Friday through Sunday.

The ice slide, a new attraction for 2019, is 100’ long and 15’ high. Ticket holders will slide on custom innertubes designed for the ice slide. As with the rink, ice slide tickets are valid for the entire day, so ticket holders can come and skate or slide, leave and then come back for more within the same calendar day.

Ice skating tickets, which include skate rental and unlimited time in the rink, are $12 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Tickets for the ice slide, which includes unlimited rides, are $10 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under. Combo tickets, group rates, and party packages are also available.

Skates are included in the ticket price, but individuals are welcome to bring their own skates. Visit railroadpark.org/iceskating for complete information.

Javacia Harris Bowser contributed to this post

