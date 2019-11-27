People, Places and Things

By Gwen DeRu

TODAY

“HAPPY THANKSGIVING DAY!!”

THANKSGIVING NIGHT w/THE PEARL and REBECCA EGELAND at The Nick.

SIXISH BHAM, the Thursday After Work Experience, every Thursday at Boss Ultra Bar and Lounge. SIXishBham.com.

TRUMPETER JOSE CARR at Tutwiler Bar and Grill.

LIVE JAZZ EVERY THURSDAY, 9 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.

PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

FRIDAY

HAM BAGBY & THE SIEGE, THE PAINFUL REMINDERS, AFROUNICORN and CHRIS IVEY at The Nick Rocks.

COMEDIAN JERMAINE “FUNNY MAINE” JOHNSON at StarDome Comedy.

EARLY JAMES & THE LATEST, ZACH AUSTIN and TAYLOR HUNNICUTT at Saturn.

BASSIST MYRON FOSTER AND FRIENDS at Perfect Note.

RUMOURS and RUNNIN; DOWN A DREAM at Iron City.

JAZZ at Jazzi’s on 3rd Music Gallery.

UGLY BABY LIVE, 9:30 – 11:30 p.m. at Birmingham Improv Theatre, 2208 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, 35233.

FACEBOOK FRIDAYS, every Friday, at the Legion in Fairfield, 5 p.m. Happy Hour, 7 p.m. Line Dance, 9 p.m., DJ Vick Goes Live and Ladies are free until 10 p.m.

MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.

FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (Comedy Show) at Good People Brewery, 9-10:30 p.m.

FRIDAY NIGHT EXPERIENCE at Luxe Ultra Lounge.

JAZZ at FRIDAY UNWIND, 6 p.m.- midnight, at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

PASSPORTS FRIDAYS, 10 p.m.- 4 a.m. at Legends Sports Lounge with Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Afro-Beats and Top 40. FREE until midnight.

PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

EVERY FIRST FRIDAY AT ZANZIBAR Bar and Grill, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE, every Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on V94.9 FM with Curtis Bell. Request Line (205) 994-8949 (V949).

GOOD JAZZ at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

EVERY SATURDAY AFTER HOURS AT ZANZIBAR INTERNATIONAL BAR AND GRILL, 9 p.m., 2024 Green Springs Highway with Caribbean, African, Latino music, Signature Dish Suya and Drink Specials.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, every Saturday, at Luxe Ultra Lounge, 300 24th Street S with DJ CHOCOLATE.

SNV – SATURDAY NIGHT VIBES, 10 p.m. at Platinum.

COMEDIAN GUSTAVO MUNGUIA at StarDome Comedy

COMEDIAN LAWRENCE JACKSON AND FRIENDS at Perfect Note.

PALM GHOSTS and JUPITER MISSILE at the Nick.

SUNDAY

SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

SOULFUL SUNDAY WITH GOOD FELLAS at Perfect Note.

COMEDIAN JERMAINE “FUNNY MAINE” JOHNSON at the StarDome Comedy Club.

MONDAY

MO MONEY MONDAYS at the Eastside Lounge.

BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick Rocks.

TUESDAY

TASTY TUESDAY, 5 p.m. doors open, (30+ before 9 p.m.) (21+ after 9 p.m.) at Platinum of Birmingham, every Tuesday. Free Dinner buffet for Birmingham’s Best Happy Hour.

PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

JOSE’ CARR at the Boss Lounge, 8:30 – 11 p.m.

SUBSTRATE BINGO at Saturn.

NEXT WEDNESDAY

RADIO FREE BIRMINGHAM at Saturn.

RUSSELL GULLEY, THE TWIN HEART TRAP and RAGSAND RICHES at The Nick Rocks.

NEXT THURSDAY

BAYSIDE, CAPSTAN and PENNY CIRCUS at Saturn.

COMEDIAN SIR WALT at StarDome Comedy.

HOLIDAY SOIREE with PETE YORN, JOHN PAUL WHITE, DEVON GILFILLIIAN and WILDERADO at Iron City.

Live Band Karaoke Open Mic at Perfect Note.

NEXT FRIDAY

DIRTY DECEMBER HIP HOP FEST at The Nick.

COMEDIAN MIKE EPPS at StarDome Comedy.

MAGGIE ROSE and THEM VIBES at Saturn.

KEYBOARDIST MARLON SPEARS AND FRIENDS at Perfect Note.

FOCUS ON FAIRFIELD CLOSING RECEPTION – You are invited to the Closing Reception of the ‘Focus on Fairfield’, a Historical Photographic Exhibition & Reflective Art Show featuring art from Fairfield students on Sunday, December 1st, 2-4 p.m., at the Stephen Smith Fine Art Gallery in downtown Fairfield.

”PUBLIC CHARGE” DIASPORIC IMMIGRANT ARTISTS, through December 13, at the Paul Jones R. Museum, 2308 Sixth Street, Tuscaloosa. Closing Reception is December 5, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2-3 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS, SPOKEN WORD

THE PEARL at the Nick Rocks – Heavy Improvisation, deeply rooted in Funk, Rock, Drum and Bass, Gospel, Jazz, & World music from Birmingham AL are Beck Hall, DeVonte Hutchins, Taylor Goodwin. Whether exploring funkified aquaboogie, deep ambient ocean vibes, or the crests and waves of soaring instrumental rock and roll, The Pearl have slowly started to establish themselves as one of the more polished gems of the local jamb and scene. Helmed by veteran bassist Beck Hall, guitar phenom Taylor Goodwin, and percussionist Charles Gray, the trio’s infectious and improv-heavy grooves have made them a new favorite among live music lovers everywhere from Avondale Brewery and Saturn to Zydeco and Little Italy’s.

JAZZ at Jazzi’s on Third.

SUNDAY JAZZ, 5 p.m. at the Perfect Note.

SPOKEN WORD OPEN MIC NIGHT, every Third Sunday, 7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre.

FOR THE COMMUNITY

3rd ANNUAL ALUMNI GETAWAY CRUISE. – For 5 days of fun, November 30 – December 5, this is the cruise for you to have lots of fun. There are two ports of call this year! Themed parties, island excursions, open bar, cash prizes, and MORE! Cabins are still available. Visit www.GoYollo.com for full details!

ELEMENT 19 – Business owners in Birmingham will be at ELEMENT 19, 602 19th Street, Ensley on NOVEMBER 30, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. for Small Business Saturday. Enjoy good food and catch some amazing deals with the Pop Up Shops. FREE. DECEMBER 21, is a full day of family fun and entertainment with 2 events – CHRISTMAS POP UP SHOP, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. for Small Business Saturday with shopping, food and fun. All vendors are welcome. Register at www.theelement19.com to be a vendor. FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT HOLIDAY PAJAMA PARTY is 6 – 9 p.m. Admission is one unwrapped toy valued between $5 – $20 before December 15 to redeem a ticket per person. For more info and to coordinate delivery of toys, email:bookelement19@gmail.com

COAT DRIVE – Donate your unwanted coats and help others to stay warm. Drop off locations are Bama Health Foods and The Plug Digital Network.

LADIES NIGHT OFF – Bama Health Foods and friends will host a Ladies Night Off once a month. Women can come together to learn a littlem laugh a lot, shop are relax with demos as they take off from the demands of life. For more, call (205) 923-0001.

HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE –The Mountain Brook Village Open House is December 5, 5-8 p.m.

SOUNDS OF THE SEASON – Kick off the holidays with Sounds of the Season, a concert of holiday songs both sacred and secular, December 15, 2:30 p.m. at Brock Recital Hall, Samford University. Don’t miss your chance to experience this audience-favorite concert, jam-packed with classic Christmas carols and beloved holiday songs! It is a true gift of the Season! Opera Birmingham’s 2019-2020 season continues with Independence Eve on January 24 & 26, Cinderella on March 20 & 22, and the 42nd Annual Vocal Competition on May 16 & 17. For more information regarding Opera Birmingham and upcoming performances, visit OperaBirmingham.org or call 205-322-6737.

ALABAMA MULTICULTURAL NIGHT OUT –Join Alabama Multicultural Night Out at the Pizitz Food Hall, Every Second Friday night.

FOR FOOD LOVERS

BACKYARD HERBS & MEDICINAL USES, December 11, Wednesday, 5-6 p.m. at Bama Health Foods. If you are interested in herbs and holistic health, but do not know where to start, this is for you. For more, call (205) 923-0001.

ZANZIBAR BAR AND GRILL – If you love good ethnic food, then Zanzibar Bar and Grill is the place to go every Saturday night. Get your groove on with all kinds of favorite foods from Africa, Caribbean, and more. Enjoy music of all kinds including Caribbean, Soca, African, and Reggae.

FOR COMEDY LOVERS

AT BIRMINGHAM IMPROV EVERY FRIDAY…

UGLY BABY LIVE, 9:30 p.m. at Birmingham Improv Theatre, 2208 7th Avenue South, 35233.

AT GOOD PEOPLE BREWING…EVERY FRIDAY

FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (COMEDY SHOW), 9 – 10:30 p.m., at Good People with Birmingham’s finest comedy show at a brewery. It’s free and features the best comedians from around the country.

AT THE STARDOME

TODAY … …..HAPPY THANKSGIVING!

FRIDAY and SUNDAY… COMEDIAN JERMAINE “FUNNYMAINE’ JOHNSON…You won’t find many comedians that can claim to be a lifetime class clown, witty, handsome, a dual-degree college graduate, savvy in graphic design, and on top of that, just be funny as hell! Well, Jermaine “FunnyMaine” Johnson is definitely the exception! This talented young man from Birmingham, Alabama has been entertaining audiences across the southeast for several years now, and many seem to agree that he has the potential to etch his name in the comedy history books with the greats.

SATURDAY…COMEDIAN GUSTAVO MUNGUIA at the StarDome Comedy Club.

NEXT THURSDAY… COMEDIAN SIR WALT…. Birmingham’s Funniest Comedian is coming to his hometome stage. You’ve seen Sir Walt tear up the stage on BET’s Comic View, Starz’s First Amendment and P Diddy’s Bad Boy’s of Comedy as well as clubs and colleges all over the Southeast. His high energy style and dynamic stage presence keeps audience cheering night after night. He is one of the Stardome’s Favorites so make your plans today.

NEXT FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY… COMEDIAN MIKE EPPS … You’ve seen this mega movie and comedic star in The Honeymooners, Next Friday, Friday After Next, How High, The Hangover, The Hangover 3, All About the Benjamins to name a few. This show will sell out so make your plans soon.

COMING SOON!!!

NOVEMBER 30 – DECEMBER 5 – 3rd ANNUAL ALUMNI GETAWAY CRUISE.

DECEMBER 27 – CHARLIE WILSON, BJCC Concert Hall

DECEMBER 31 – ALL BLACK ATTIRE NYE 2020 at the UAB HILTON HOTEL

JANUARY 10 – JOHN OATES AND THE GOOD ROAD BAND at the Lyric Theatre.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com and gwenderu@yahoo.com

