‘The Hip Hop Nutcracker,’ a Holiday Classic Made Contemporary at UAB Dec. 10

By Shannon Thomason

UAB News

Dancers, a violinist and DJ and MC Kurtis Blow lead a unique, joyful holiday mash-up for the whole family, “The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” live at UAB’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

“The Hip Hop Nutcracker” is a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless music. Just as in the original, in “The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann’s beloved story from traditional 19th century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City.

Through this re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, the dynamic performers of “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” take audiences on a journey that celebrates love, community and the magic of the holiday season.

“The Hip Hop Nutcracker” is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber. This evening-length production is performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist and Blow, one of hip-hop’s founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set.

This performance is made possible by support from the Alabama State Council on the Arts.

An Inside the Arts talk, along with a pre-show party in the lobby with local hip hop and breakdance artists, will take place at 6 p.m., one hour prior to showtime.

The performance will be at 7 p.m. Tickets are $55, $45 and $35. For tickets, call the ASC Box Office at 205-975-2787 or visit AlysStephens.org.

UAB Visual and Performing Arts members may receive $10 off two single tickets. UAB faculty and staff may receive $15 off two single tickets. A limited number of member and faculty/staff tickets are available.

