Winter Adventure in Railroad Park Returns Nov.22, features 100′ Ice Slide

Brrrmingham Winter Adventure in Railroad Park returns Nov. 22 and will be transformed into the city’s winter adventure by adding a brand new, 100’ long ice slide, positioned in Railroad Park’s amphitheater near the 50’ x 80’ rink that sits on Railroad Park’s Regions Bank 17th Street Plaza.

The rink and slide will be open seven days a week through January 5, only closing on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Regular hours of operation for the rink are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Monday through Thursday from December 2 through December 17, the hours are 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., with regular hours Friday through Sunday.

The ice slide, a new attraction for 2019, is 100’ long and 15’ high. Ticket holders will slide on custom innertubes designed for the ice slide. As with the rink, ice slide tickets are valid for the entire day, so ticket holders can come and skate or slide, leave and then come back for more within the same calendar day.

“In the last few years we’ve worked to create a memorable wintertime experience at the park and make it come alive for visitors in new ways,” said Camille Spratling, Executive Director, Railroad Park Foundation. “And based on the looks on the faces of absolutely everyone we’ve told about the new ice slide, we’re doing that on a whole other level this year. For anyone who can’t skate or just isn’t inclined, they can still participate in the fun. The lighting and other elements we install make it magical, actually, and it’s still free for anyone to simply visit and absorb the atmosphere.”

This season Red Diamond Coffee & Tea is stocking the Boxcar Café with delicious coffee and a selection of hot teas, ready to help skaters and spectators warm up off the ice. The Boxcar Café will also serve tasty and toasty meals, with a winter menu to fuel patrons and spectators.

Brrrmingham Winter Adventure in Railroad Park presented by UAB Callahan Eye Hospital & Clinics.

Ticket prices include skate rental, tax, and unlimited time on the ice and/or slide. The discounted combo price offers the greatest discount.

Tickets are available online or at the rink. Skates are included in the ticket price, but individuals are welcome to bring their own skates. Visit railroadpark.org/iceskating for complete information.

2019 Brrrmingham Discount Days

MON 11/25: ALL DAY

Mommy/Daddy & Me Skate

$2 OFF all tickets for adults with children

TUES 11/26: ALL DAY

UAB Day presented by The UPS Store City Center

$2 OFF tickets for all Blazer students, faculty, staff and alumni (plus one guest), must show valid UAB I.D.

MON 12/2: ALL DAY

Mommy/Daddy & Me Skate

$2 OFF all tickets for adults with children

TUES 12/3: ALL DAY

College Day

$2 OFF tickets for all students, faculty, staff (plus one guest), must show valid college I.D.

WED 12/4: ALL DAY

99 Neighborhoods Day presented by Piggly Wiggly

HALF OFF tickets for all residents that live within the city limits of Birmingham (plus 1 guest)

Sat 12/7: ALL DAY

Military Appreciation Day presented by Carvana

$2 OFF all active, retired and former military veterans (plus one guest), must show valid I.D.

MON 12/9: ALL DAY

Mommy/Daddy & Me Skate

$2 OFF all tickets for adults with children

TUES 12/10: ALL DAY

Railroad Park Member Day

HALF OFF tickets for Railroad Park members (plus one guest)

WED 12/11: 6-9 pm

Birmingham Bulls Hockey Night presented by Newk’s Eatery

$2 OFF tickets and celebrate hockey while meeting the Birmingham Bulls players

THURS 12/12: 5-9 pm

Skatesgiving presented by Nucor benefiting Urban Ministry

$2 OFF tickets for skaters bringing items for Urban Ministry Food Assistance Program

MON 12/16: ALL DAY

Mommy/Daddy & Me Skate

$2 OFF all tickets for adults with children

TUES 12/17: ALL DAY

99 Neighborhoods Day presented by Piggly Wiggly

HALF OFF tickets for all residents that live within the city limits of Birmingham (plus one guest)

THURS 12/19: ALL DAY

Birmingham City Employee Day

HALF OFF tickets for all employees of the City of Birmingham (plus one guest), must show valid City of Birmingham I.D.

