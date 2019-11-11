With Freeze On the Way, City to Open Warming Station At Boutwell

The City of Birmingham will open a Warming Station at the Boutwell Auditorium on the nights of Tuesday, November 12 and Wednesday, November 13.

The Boutwell Auditorium will operate from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. on both nights. The auditorium is located at 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods, Jr. Boulevard.

According to the National Weather Service forecast, temperatures are predicted to be below freezing on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There is a freeze warning in effect from 3 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday and sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 are expected on Tuesday morning and temperatures as low as 17 expected on Wednesday morning.

For Tuesday night, the low is predicted to be around 20 degrees and 28 degrees on Wednesday night.

