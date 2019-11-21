Word on The Street

Compiled by Erica Wright

We asked Birmingham-area residents, What food or dessert do you look forward to during Thanksgiving?

Cheri Wingo: “Preparing and making my grandmother’s cornbread dressing. It just reminds me of all the years growing up in Florence, Ala. and sitting around the family table with my grandparents and all my cousins . . . now my grandparents aren’t here anymore and I don’t live close to my cousins so now my family enjoys the same foods we ate back then.”

Ashley Williams: “Banana pudding. It’s just something about the warmth, I know some people make it cold, but the warmth and gooeyness of the banana pudding that makes you feel like you’re at home, the right things are happening and love is in the atmosphere.”

Lynette Miller: “Probably my mom’s stuffing. It’s not Thanksgiving unless I have my mom’s stuffing; my sister had it flown in two years ago because my mom moved to Florida and none of us can make it the way she makes it, so we have her make it and overnight it to us.”

Suzette Puzinausaas: “I don’t eat a lot of desserts but I do look forward to eating pumpkin pie. It’s so earthy and warm and it evokes emotions and eating it kind of makes me back flash to family and just really good times.”

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

