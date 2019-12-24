Christmas bike giveaway brings joy to public housing

By Erica Wright

The Birmingham Times

More than 100 children rode away from Southtown Court Housing Community on Monday afternoon with smiles on their faces after receiving brand new bikes from Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson.

Tyson partnered with local business and community leaders to purchase and give more than 125 bikes and helmets to children of Southtown, Cooper Green and Elyton Public Housing communities.

“This couldn’t have been done without donors, Zip Bike donated the helmets for each child, United Way did a safety rodeo class to teach them how to ride the bikes so this was a community effort,” said Tyson. “It was nothing I really did by myself, it was a group effort and I appreciate everyone who stepped in and helped every kid.”

Children from ages 4 to 14 all received bikes.

In addition to the bikes and helmets, Tyson also gave out blankets, scarves, puzzles and snacks to the children and their families.

Dennis Conner, who attended the bike giveaway with his two granddaughters, ages 9 and 11, said he was happy to see the excitement that came from the bike giveaway.

All the children were enthusiastic “I think it’s a great thing . . . and it’s truly a blessing,” he said. Tyson said she wants the giveaway to continue to grow.

“We’re going to have a bikeathon next year and every day we’re going to ask people in the community for a bike. Our goal is the day before Christmas Eve to give away 1,000 bikes,” she said. “There are people who really don’t have, but they still have their dignity and their pride… our kids are not outside, they don’t have activities, they are not mobile like they should be so this will take them out of the living room and they can actually go to Railroad Park and ride the bike routes… I think it’s just a fun time and they are excited.”

