‘Faith In God’: Birmingham Woman Celebrates Her 110th

Mrs. Laura Pitts last week celebrated her 110th birthday with friends and family at Birmingham’s Cherry Hill Healthcare Center. Asked by Birmingham City Councilor John Hilliard the “secret to living to 110 years,” Mrs. Laura replied, ”faith in God.” Mrs. Laura, who has been a member of the Seventh Day Adventist faith for 78 years, received accolades from Senator Doug Jones, Congresswoman Terri Sewell and Gov. Kay Ivey among others. A resident of Cherry Hill since June 2018, the supercentenarian lives independently in her own apartment and enjoys bingo and word search puzzles books, finishing several in just a few weeks. (Dianne Moore Photo, For The Birmingham Times)

