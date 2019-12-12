Holiday Magic in the City

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin joined Santa for the City of Birmingham’s holiday parade on Sunday, Dec. 8. The lighting of the Christmas tree followed with Woodfin, council members, Santa and Noah Galloway, a Birmingham native who was injured during the Iraq War and is a Purple Heart recipient, leading the festivities. Marching bands from Birmingham City Schools including P.D. Jackson-Olin High School were some of the featured participants. “This is my favorite time of the year because it allows us to reconnect with friends and family. And that’s what this holiday parade is all about – giving people the opportunity to come together in the spirit of celebration and fellowship,’’ said Woodfin. (Daniel Roth Photos, City of Birmingham)

