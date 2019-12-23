Hundreds gather to celebrate the life of Aniah Blanchard

By Ashley Gooden

ABC 33/40

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Hundreds came together to celebrate the life of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard Saturday afternoon.

The Homewood native was found after missing for over a month. Investigators say she fought back after being kidnapped and killed.

Family members and friends spent the afternoon sharing their favorite memories and making sure everyone in attendance knew how special Aniah was.

Aniah’s name and story has inspired people near and far.

“In memory of Aniah, I plan to demonstrate the same love, kindness, and patience she extended to others,” says Chelsey Clark, Aniah’s step sister.

Her celebration of life was the perfect way to show just how much she’d influenced others.

“In the midst of something that should have been tragedy, god has a way of turning it to good. The good is how we have unified, how people have traveled from distance, family, friends, folk we don’t know… And they’ve come into an atmosphere where they’re looking for hope,” says Ora Jerrold, Aniah’s aunt.

Hope is one of many things Aniah was able to pass on.

“The people that were speaking about Aniah…. You felt their heart. It was very hard to sit there and not be emotional. Overall the presence of god was definitely in there and you can tell that he is our strength as they and we continue to go forward,” says Alicia Crawford, friend of Blanchard family.

Going forward, there will be a scholarship in Aniah’s name, “Be aware Bears” to spread safety awareness to children, and the beginning of the fight to make sure this never happens again to anyone between the ages of 18 and 64.

“We’re going to work in the Alabama legislature to get an Aniah Blanchard Alert to fill that gap in the state of Alabama, so we need you to help us fight!” says Merica Coleman, Alabama State Representative.

She may have left this earth, but her light will keep shining.

“We love you Aniah and we will miss you. We are so happy you were our sissy,” says Aylah Harris, Aniah’s little sister.

For 19 years, she worked her hardest to make sure everyone she loved was taken care of.

“Take your rest now, Aniah. You’ve earned it,” says Clark at the end of her tribute to her sister.

The family thanks each and every person who sent a text, email, social media message or made a phone call to them during this difficult time.

