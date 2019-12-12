People, Places and Things

By Gwen DeRu



TODAY

READY PLAYER and PINK BOX BURLESQUE PRESENTS “READY PLAYER ONE” at Saturn.

COMEDIAN SHAUN JONES at StarDome Comedy Club.

LAINE HARDY at Iron City.

Live Band Karaoke Open Mic at Perfect Note.

DOWNTOWN ABBY & THE ECHOES, REBECCA EGELAND at the Nick Rocks.

SIXISH BHAM, the Thursday After Work Experience, every Thursday at Boss Ultra Bar and Lounge. SIXishBham.com.

MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.

PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

FRIDAY

KYLE KIMBRELL, JOELTON MAYFIELD BAND and PHILOS MOORE at The Nick.

COMEDIAN SHAUN JONES at StarDome Comedy Club.

DAUGHTERS HEALTH and SHOW ME THE BODY at Saturn.

VOCALIST HALO WHEELER at Perfect Note.

YACHT ROCK REVUE at Iron City.

JAZZ at Jazzi’s on 3rd Music Gallery.

UGLY BABY LIVE, 9:30 – 11:30 p.m. at Birmingham Improv Theatre, 2208 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, 35233.

FACEBOOK FRIDAYS, every Friday, at the Legion in Fairfield, 5 p.m. Happy Hour, 7 p.m. Line Dance, 9 p.m., DJ Vick Goes Live and Ladies are free until 10 p.m.

MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.

FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (Comedy Show) at Good People Brewery, 9-10:30 p.m.

FRIDAY NIGHT EXPERIENCE at Luxe Ultra Lounge.

JAZZ at FRIDAY UNWIND, 6 p.m.- midnight, at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

PASSPORTS FRIDAYS, 10 p.m.- 4 a.m. at Legends Sports Lounge with Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Afro-Beats and Top 40. FREE until midnight.

PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

EVERY FIRST FRIDAY AT ZANZIBAR Bar and Grill, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE, every Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on V94.9 FM with Curtis Bell. Request Line (205) 994-8949 (V949).

GOOD JAZZ at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

EVERY SATURDAY AFTER HOURS AT ZANZIBAR INTERNATIONAL BAR AND GRILL, 9 p.m., 2024 Green Springs Highway with Caribbean, African, Latino music, Signature Dish Suya and Drink Specials.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, every Saturday, at Luxe Ultra Lounge, 300 24th Street S with DJ CHOCOLATE.

SNV – SATURDAY NIGHT VIBES, 10 p.m. at Platinum.

COMEDIAN SHAUN JONES at StarDome Comedy Club.

STOLEN GEAR FUNDRAISER SHOW FOR COYOTE LEGS w/NO SHOW CADILLAC, THE BACKYARD REVIVAL and JOHN THURSDAY at the Nick.

MIKE COOLEY at Saturn.

SAXOPHONIST RYON SCHULTZ at the Perfect Note.

TRIGGER HAPPY at WorkPlay.

SUNDAY

SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

SOULFUL SUNDAY WITH GOOD FELLAS at Perfect Note.

COMEDIAN SHAUN JONES at the StarDome Comedy Club.

MANNEQUIN PUSSY, KISSISSIPPI and BLEAKER at Saturn.

SUNDAY SLACKER CINEMA at the Nick.

MONDAY

MO MONEY MONDAYS at the Eastside Lounge.

BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick Rocks.

TUESDAY

TASTY TUESDAY, 5 p.m. doors open, (30+ before 9 p.m.) (21+ after 9 p.m.) at Platinum of Birmingham, every Tuesday. Free Dinner buffet for Birmingham’s Best Happy Hour.

PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

JOSE’ CARR at the Boss Lounge, 8:30 – 11 p.m.

THE BIRMINGHAM MOTH STORYSLAM at Saturn.

COMEDIAN RON G at StarDome Comedy Club.

CALL IT ANYTHING at the Nick.

NEXT WEDNESDAY

DEAN & CO CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR AND KARAOKE 40th ANNIVERSARY at Saturn.

BAD LUCK, DREAD A GO-GO, ROSE GARDEN at The Nick Rocks.

COMEDIAN RON G at StarDome Comedy Club.

SUMMER WALKER, MELII and TOOSII at Iron City.

NEXT THURSDAY

PILE, TREADLES, SERIOUSLY, BLACK HOLE KIDS at Saturn.

COMEDIAN ETTA MAY at StarDome Comedy Club.

THURSDAY NIGHT LIVE with VOCALIST ABRAHAM THE VOICE at Perfect Note.

ANNUAL MARTINI HOLIDAY PARTY at the Nick Rocks.

NEXT FRIDAY

TRAGIC CITY CHRISTMAS at The Nick.

COMEDIAN ETTA MAY at StarDome Comedy Club.

XMAS IS A DRAG at Saturn.

SAXOPHONIST VAN BURCHFIELD at Perfect Note.

MUSCADINE BLOODLINE and LAUREN JENKINS at Iron City.

FOR CHRISTMAS CHEER AND FESTIVES

GIVE A SMILE FOR CHRISTMAS – Support now through December 21, by donating a bike, any gift or toy for a smile on the faces of children ages 1 to 16, at 2408 Carson Road, Suite G, Birmingham 35215. Donations benefit the children of Birmingham and surrounding low-income families and single parent families.

BUSH HILLS HOLIDAY GALA, Friday, 7 p.m. at Birmingham Southern College, Great Hall.

GIRLS TALKS UNITED HOLIDAY MIXER, Friday, 6:30 p.m. at the 115 Harris Building, Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd., North.

ARTPLAY HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE, Friday, 5- 8 p.m. at Artplay, 1006 19th Street South. Gather together to celebrate the upcoming new year, Winter/Spring classes and the announcements of the summer musical theatre shows.

A-LIST FIFTH ANNUAL HOLIDAY SOIREE AND TOY DRIVE, Friday, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. at the Avondale Gallery & Loft with DJ Chocolate. Take an unwrapped gift to benefit the Dannon Project.

FAIRFIELD CHRISTMAS PARTY AND TOY DRIVE, Saturday, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. at the Alumni Building, 5905 Avenue D. Celebrate the holidays with the Fairfield Alumni Association. Performing is Fairfield’s own SHARRON COLLINS with DJ DRE’ Live on the 1s and 2s.

HOLIDAY SIP AND SHOP, Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Classy Boutique & Flavor Fashions, 1221 Forestdale Blvd Suite 113.

HANDEL’S MESSIAH, December 20, 7 p.m. at the Alys Stephens Center.

SOUNDS OF THE SEASON – Kick off the holidays with Sounds of the Season, a concert of holiday songs both sacred and secular, Sunday, 2:30 p.m. at Brock Recital Hall, Samford University. Don’t miss your chance to experience this audience-favorite concert, jam -packed with classic Christmas carols and beloved holiday songs! It is a true gift of the Season! Opera Birmingham’s 2019- 2020 season continues with Independence Eve on January 24 & 26, Cinderella on March 20 & 22, and the 42nd Annual Vocal Competition on May 16 & 17. For more information regarding Opera Birmingham and upcoming performances, visit OperaBirmingham.org or call 205-322-6737.

FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS

AT RUFFNER MOUNTAIN…

LICHEN LECTURE & HIKE, Saturday, at 10 a.m.

SERIOUS FUN WITH SNAKES, Sunday, at 1 p.m.

AT RAILROAD PARK…

BRRRMINGHAM WINTER ADVENTURE – Enjoy a magical, wintry atmosphere in the Regions Bank 17th Street Plaza by taking a spin on the ice and coasting down the ice slide with the Birmingham cityscape as the backdrop.

JINGLE BELL RUN BIRMINGHAM, Saturday, at Railroad Park, 7:30 a.m.

FOR THE COMMUNITY

LADIES NIGHT OFF, December 19, 5:30 p.m., Thursday at Bama Health Foods, 1929 Bessemer Road, Suite A. Bama Health Foods and friends will host a Ladies Night Off once a month. Women can come together to learn a little, laugh a lot, shop and relax with demos as they take off from the demands of life. For more, call (205) 923-0001.

ELEMENT 19 – Business owners in Birmingham will be at ELEMENT 19, 602 19th Street, Ensley for Small Business Saturday. Enjoy good food and catch some amazing deals with the Pop Up Shops. FREE. DECEMBER 21 is a full day of family fun and entertainment with two events – CHRISTMAS POP UP SHOP, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. for Small Business Saturday with shopping, food and fun. All vendors are welcome. Register at www.theelement19.com to be a vendor.

FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT HOLIDAY PAJAMA PARTY is 6-9 p.m. Admission is one unwrapped toy valued between $5-$20, before December 15, to redeem a ticket, per person. For more info and to coordinate delivery of toys, email:bookelement19@gmail.com.

COAT DRIVE- Donate your unwanted coats and help others to stay warm. Drop off locations are Bama Health Foods and The Plug Digital Network.

ALABAMA MULTICULTURAL NIGHT OUT –Join Alabama Multicultural Night Out at the Pizitz Food Hall, Every Second Friday night.

FOR ART AND PERFORMING ART LOVERS

SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2-3 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS, SPOKEN WORD

JAZZ at Jazzi’s on Third.

SUNDAY JAZZ, 5 p.m. at the Perfect Note.

SPOKEN WORD OPEN MIC NIGHT, every Third Sunday, 7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre.

FOR FOOD LOVERS

ZANZIBAR BAR AND GRILL – If you love good ethnic food, then Zanzibar Bar and Grill is the place to go every Saturday night. Get your groove on with all kinds of favorite foods from Africa, Caribbean, and more. Enjoy music of all kinds including Caribbean, Soca, African, and Reggae.

FOR COMEDY LOVERS

AT BIRMINGHAM IMPROV EVERY FRIDAY…

UGLY BABY LIVE, 9:30 p.m. at Birmingham Improv Theatre, 2208 7th Avenue South, 35233.

AT GOOD PEOPLE BREWING…EVERY FRIDAY…

FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (COMEDY SHOW), 9 – 10:30 p.m., at Good People with Birmingham’s finest comedy show at a brewery. It’s free and features the best comedians from around the country.

AT THE STARDOME

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY …COMEDIAN SHAUN JONES… For more than 19 years, the comedy world’s senses have been tantalized by both audio and visual artistry. The young man known as Shaun Jones is truly making his mark everywhere he goes, with his quick wit and fashionable flair. Born and raised in Newark, New Jersey and having lived in Los Angeles for a short time, Shaun now calls Atlanta, Ga. his home. He has traveled worldwide entertaining crowds, using many of his personal life experiences to get a good laugh. Like an accomplished chef, Shaun’s comedy combines a cup of truth, a tablespoon of originality, and a double twist of humor.

NEXT TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY….COMEDIAN RON G…Ron G is blazing a trail as one of the hottest upcoming comedians in Los Angeles. This former class clown decided it was time to graduate from the classroom and take his act to the world’s stage. Ron G, who describes his comedy as “high energy and clever with an urban flare,” graduated with a dual degree in finance and management from the University of South Carolina. He quickly decided he didn’t fit into the corporate world and at his cousin’s urging, got up on stage for the first time in Atlanta, Georgia, and got booed severely. He calls that “the best and worst day of my life, the day I fell in love with comedy.” He has been performing ever since at clubs, colleges, churches, and corporate events across the country, entertaining people while staying true to his commitment to clean humor. His performance presents down-to-earth humor and funny characters.

NEXT THURSDAY THROUGH NEXT SUNDAY… COMEDIAN ETTA MAY… Winner of the prestigious American Comedy Awards “Comic of the Year,” this Kentucky woman is a comedy icon! Hailed as the “Polyester Princess,” the reigning Queen of Southern Sass delivers a high-powered, take-no-prisoners performance full of truth, irony, humor and wisdom. This trailer park goddess has appeared on Oprah, Showtime, CMT, CBS Sunday Morning, ABC, Columbia Pictures, and NBC. She headlines the hugely successful Southern Fried Chicks Comedy Tour and touts a huge fan base on SiriusXM comedy channels. Etta May is a seasoned performer with national appeal!

COMING SOON!!!

DECEMBER 27 – CHARLIE WILSON, BJCC Concert Hall

DECEMBER 31 – ALL BLACK ATTIRE NYE 2020 at the UAB HILTON HOTEL

JANUARY 10 – JOHN OATES AND THE GOOD ROAD BAND at the Lyric Theatre

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails:thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com and gwenderu@yahoo.com.

