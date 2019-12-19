People, Places and Things

By Gwen DeRu

HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!

TODAY…

**THURSDAY NIGHT LIVE with VOCALIST ABRAHAM THE VOICE at the Perfect Note.

**PILE, TREADLES, SERIOUSLY and BLACK HOLE KIDS at Saturn.

**COMEDIAN ETTA MAY at StarDome Comedy Club.

**ANNUAL MARTINI HOLIDAY PARTY at the Nick Rocks.

**SIXISH BHAM, the Thursday After Work Experience, every Thursday at Boss Ultra Bar and Lounge. SIXishBham.com.

**MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.

**PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

FRIDAY…

**TRAGIC CITY CHRISTMAS at The Nick.

**COMEDIAN ETTA MAY at StarDome Comedy Club.

**XMAS IS A DRAG at Saturn.

**SAXOPHONIST VAN BURCHFIELD at Perfect Note.

**MUSCADINE BLOODLINE and LAUREN JENKINS at Iron City.

**JAZZ at Jazzi’s on 3rd Music Gallery.

**UGLY BABY LIVE, 9:30 – 11:30 p.m. at Birmingham Improv Theatre, 2208 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, 35233.

**FACEBOOK FRIDAYS, every Friday, at the Legion in Fairfield, 5 p.m. Happy Hour, 7 p.m. Line Dance, 9 p.m., DJ Vick Goes Live and Ladies are free until 10 p.m.

**MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.

**FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (Comedy Show) at Good People Brewery, 9-10:30 p.m.

**FRIDAY NIGHT EXPERIENCE at Luxe Ultra Lounge.

**JAZZ at FRIDAY UNWIND, 6 p.m.- midnight, at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

**PASSPORTS FRIDAYS, 10 p.m.- 4 a.m. at Legends Sports Lounge with Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Afro-Beats and Top 40. FREE until midnight.

**PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

**EVERY FIRST FRIDAY AT ZANZIBAR Bar and Grill, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY…

**KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE, every Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on V94.9 FM with Curtis Bell. Request Line (205) 994-8949 (V949).

**GOOD JAZZ at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

**EVERY SATURDAY AFTER HOURS AT ZANZIBAR INTERNATIONAL BAR AND GRILL, 9 p.m., 2024 Green Springs Highway with Caribbean, African, Latino music, Signature Dish Suya and Drink Specials.

**SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, every Saturday, at Luxe Ultra Lounge, 300 24th Street S with DJ CHOCOLATE.

**SNV – SATURDAY NIGHT VIBES, 10 p.m. at Platinum.

**COMEDIAN ETTA MAY at StarDome Comedy Club.

**THE POLLIES, ROB ALDRIDGE AND THE PROPONENTS and WILL STEWART at the Nick.

**DRIVIN’ N’ CRYIN’ and BAD SPELL at Saturn.

**HOLIDAYS with DRUMMER JAMES “PJ” SPRAGGINS at the Perfect Note.

**ELECTRIC AVENUE at Iron City.

SUNDAY…

**SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

**SOULFUL SUNDAY WITH SAXOPHONIST VES MARABLE at Perfect Note.

**COMEDIAN ETTA MAY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**THE ROCK AND ROLL PLAYHOUSE PLAYS: MUSIC OF PHISH FOR KIDS at Saturn.

**THE FIRST ANNUAL CHRISTMAS JAM at the Nick.

MONDAY…

**MO MONEY MONDAYS at the Eastside Lounge.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick Rocks.

TUESDAY…

**4TH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS SPECIAL 6 – 9 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd Music Gallery.

**TASTY TUESDAY, 5 p.m. doors open, (30+ before 9 p.m.) (21+ after 9 p.m.) at Platinum of Birmingham, every Tuesday. Free Dinner buffet for Birmingham’s Best Happy Hour.

**PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

**JOSE’ CARR at the Boss Lounge, 8:30 – 11 p.m.

**CHRISTMAS EVE PARTY at the Nick.

NEXT WEDNESDAY…

**CHRISTMAS PARACHUTE EXTRAVANGANZA at Saturn. FREE.

**CHRISTMAS NIGHT w/NEW DEVILS, TAYLOR HUNNICUTT and GOLF CART PARADE BOOOIIISS at The Nick Rocks.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**NIGHT OF UMOJA/UNITY at Club M, 6 p.m.

**CASHBACK HONKY TONK CHRISTMAS at the Nick Rocks.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**CHARLIE WILSON LIVE IN CONCERT, 7 p.m. at the BJCC Concert Hall.

**RESULTS OF ADULTS, PEOPLE YEARS and THE DIRTY LUNGS at The Nick.

**COMEDIAN DON DC CURRY at StarDome Comedy Club.

**DJ CHARLES THE III SUMMER OF 98 DANCE PARTY at Saturn.

**VOCALIST DOMINIQUE POSEY at Perfect Note.

**BLACK JACKET SYMPHONY at Iron City.

FOR HOLIDAY CHEER AND FESTIVITIES…

**HOLIDAY SIP, 5 – 10 p.m. at the Sixish with DJ CHOCOLATE at B.O.S.S. Ultra Bar and Lounge.

**HANDEL’S MESSIAH, Friday, 7 p.m. at the Alys Stephens Center.

**COMMUNITY EDUCATION BREAKFAST, 10 a.m. – Noon at 602 19th Street Ensley. FREE.

**GIVE A SMILE FOR CHRISTMAS – Support now through Saturday, by donating a bike, any gift or toy for a smile on the faces of children ages 1 to 16, at 2408 Carson Road, Suite G, Birmingham 35215. Donations benefit the children of Birmingham and surrounding low-income families and single parent families.

**4TH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS SPECIAL – Enjoy live jazz and Christmas favorites by TRUMPETER JOSE CARR QUARTET, CROONER JAY LAMBERT and other featured vocalists, December 24, 6 – 9 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd Music Gallery.

**ALL BLACK ATTIRE NYE 2020- Bring in the New Year 2020, Tuesday, December 31, 8:30 p.m. – 3 a.m. at Hilton Birmingham at UAB with R&B singer WILL MACK, DJ MAVERICK, DJ NEW ERA, and DJ BIG SWEATT.

**UPTOWN STREET FEST AND PEP RALLY, 1 – 6 p.m. in Uptown Birmingham. This is a family and free event.

**OPERA BIRMINGHAM 2020 – Opera Birmingham’s 2019- 2020 season continues with Independence Eve on January 24 & 26, Cinderella on March 20 & 22, and the 42nd Annual Vocal Competition on May 16 & 17. For more information regarding Opera Birmingham and upcoming performances, visit OperaBirmingham.org or call 205-322-6737.

FOR BOOK LOVERS…

**HAMMERING FOR FREEDOM – The book was written by RITA LORRAINE BUGGARD and illustrated by JOHN HOLYFIELD. This book tells the true story of one man’s skill, hard work and resolve to help his family live as freemen and women. Born into slavery in Tennessee, Williams “Bill” Lewis watched his family work long, grueling days in the fields. He wished there was something he could do to break them out of the bondage of slavery. After learning the blacksmith trade, Bill earned so much fixing old tools and forging new ones that he was allowed to keep a little money for himself. With just a few coins in his pocket, Bill set a daring plan in motion: He was determined to buy his family’s freedom.

**I REMEMBER:POEMS AND PICTURES OF HERITAGE – The book was compiled by LEE BENNETT HOPKINS. Together the poems and pictures shine a light on the rich, varied tapestry of our nation and the timeless human connections and experiences we have in common. Feast your eyes and ears on this illuminating collection of original poems and captivating images by a diverse group of poets and artists who share memorable childhood moments – from the joyous to the poignant – and reflect on the unique heritages, traditions and beliefs that shaped their lives. Readers of all ages and backgrounds will find much that sparks their own memories and opens their eyes to the people around them.

FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS…

AT RAILROAD PARK…

**BRRRMINGHAM WINTER ADVENTURE – Enjoy a magical, wintry atmosphere in the Regions Bank 17th Street Plaza by taking a spin on the ice and coasting down the ice slide with the Birmingham cityscape as the backdrop.

FOR THE COMMUNITY…

**LADIES NIGHT OFF, TODAY, 5:30 p.m., Thursday at Bama Health Foods, 1929 Bessemer Road, Suite A. Bama Health Foods and friends will host a Ladies Night Off once a month. Women can come together to learn a little, laugh a lot, shop and relax with demos as they take off from the demands of life. For more, call (205) 923-0001.

**ELEMENT 19 – Business owners in Birmingham will be at ELEMENT 19, 602 19th Street, Ensley for Small Business Saturday. Enjoy good food and catch some amazing deals with the Pop Up Shops. FREE.

**COAT DRIVE- Donate your unwanted coats and help others to stay warm. Drop off locations are Bama Health Foods and The Plug Digital Network.

**ALABAMA MULTICULTURAL NIGHT OUT –Join Alabama Multicultural Night Out at the Pizitz Food Hall, Every Second Friday night.

FOR ART AND PERFORMING ART LOVERS…

**SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2-3 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS, SPOKEN WORD…

**JAZZ at Jazzi’s on Third.

**SUNDAY JAZZ, 5 p.m. at the Perfect Note.

**SPOKEN WORD OPEN MIC NIGHT, every Third Sunday, 7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre.

FOR FOOD LOVERS…

**ZANZIBAR BAR AND GRILL – If you love good ethnic food, then Zanzibar Bar and Grill is the place to go every Saturday night. Get your groove on with all kinds of favorite foods from Africa, Caribbean, and more. Enjoy music of all kinds including Caribbean, Soca, African, and Reggae.

FOR COMEDY LOVERS…

AT BIRMINGHAM IMPROV EVERY FRIDAY…

**UGLY BABY LIVE, 9:30 p.m. at Birmingham Improv Theatre, 2208 7th Avenue South, 35233.

AT GOOD PEOPLE BREWING…EVERY FRIDAY…

**FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (COMEDY SHOW), 9 – 10:30 p.m., at Good People with Birmingham’s finest comedy show at a brewery. It’s free and features the best comedians from around the country.

AT THE STARDOME…

**TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY … COMEDIAN ETTA MAY… Winner of the prestigious American Comedy Awards “Comic of the Year,” this Kentucky woman is a comedy icon! Hailed as the “Polyester Princess,” the reigning Queen of Southern Sass delivers a high-powered, take-no-prisoners performance full of truth, irony, humor and wisdom. This trailer park goddess has appeared on Oprah, Showtime, CMT, CBS Sunday Morning, ABC, Columbia Pictures, and NBC. She headlines the hugely successful Southern Fried Chicks Comedy Tour and touts a huge fan base on Sirius XM comedy channels. Etta May is a seasoned performer with national appeal!

**NEXT FRIDAY THROUGH NEXT SUNDAY… COMEDIAN DC CURRY…Widely known as the star of numerous stand-up comedy tours (including the highly lauded “Royal Comedy Tour,” of winter/spring 2010) playing huge theatres at home and abroad and headlining special engagements at the nation’s hottest comedy clubs, Don “D.C.” Curry’s talents are far more than meets the eye at a single glance. At second glance you’ll see him co-starring in major studio pictures or taking the duties of leading man in indie feature films. Look again and you’ll see him touring the country as the lead in a hit stage play or serving as the front man of his own R&B and Blues band. Take yet another glimpse (or listen) and you’ll hear him shining as a skilled voice-over artist on hit TV shows like Boondocks. Bottom line, DC Curry is a very versatile, and extremely funny man.

COMING SOON!!!

**DECEMBER 27 – CHARLIE WILSON, BJCC Concert Hall

**DECEMBER 31 – ALL BLACK ATTIRE NYE 2020 at the UAB HILTON HOTEL

**JANUARY 5 – MORGAN HERITAGE at Saturn.

**JANUARY 10 – JOHN OATES AND THE GOOD ROAD BAND at the Lyric Theatre

**JANUARY 19 – WALE at Iron City

**FEBRUARY 6 – THE WAILERS at Saturn

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails:thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com and gwenderu@yahoo.com.

