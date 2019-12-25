Santa spreads holiday cheer in UAB’s NICU

By Savannah Koplon

University of Alabama at Birmingham’s tiniest patients in the Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Continuing Care Nursery got in the holiday spirit with a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus! Wearing knitted Santa hats and matching seasonal diaper covers, UAB’s babies all made Santa’s nice list!

Families with babies in the RNICU and CCN often spend holidays within the walls of UAB Hospital, so nurses and volunteers try to make each holiday as special as can be.

