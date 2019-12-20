Trump Signs Bill To Permanently Fund HBCUs

Times staff report



President Donald Trump on Thursday signed legislation to permanently renew funding for Historically Black College and Universities (HBCUs) and minority-serving institutions (MSIs). The bill also includes a first step toward simplifying the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) process.

“Today marks the end of a 15-month effort to provide permanent, reliable funding for our HBCUs and minority-serving institutions of higher education around the country,” said Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., who pushed the measure with bipartisan support.

“These schools are part of the very foundation of our higher education system and serve six million talented students across the country. Permanent funding will allow them to fulfill their mission of serving their students and educating our next generation of leaders,” said the senator. “This is just one example of how members of Congress can still work in a bipartisan way to get things done and do the right thing for the people we serve.”

Earlier this month, Jones, a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, joined a bipartisan group of his colleagues to announce a compromise deal to permanently fund HBCUs and MSIs as well as take a step toward simplifying the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). That legislation was amended to strengthen privacy protections and approved in the House of Representatives by a vote of 319-96. The amended bill was approved unanimously in the Senate.

Before funding expired on September 30, Jones took to the Senate floor to urge his colleagues to support a vote on his legislation. The Senate failed to take action before the deadline, but Jones continued to fight to renew the funding and raise awareness about the urgent need to pass this legislation.

Jones first proposed to permanently increase and renew funding for HBCUs and MSIs last year through his legislation, the Strengthening Minority-Serving Institutions Act. It earned the support of one-fourth of the Senate.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

