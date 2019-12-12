Word on The Street

Compiled by Erica Wright

We asked Birmingham-area residents: At holiday parties, here are you most likely to be found?

Melanie Neff: “Mostly in the kitchen trying to help my grandmother. I try to do whatever I can to help, but sometimes my grandma won’t let me unless I can convince her. Typically, she is the only one out of the family to be in the kitchen so I’m always honored when she lets me help . . . if I’m not in the kitchen with her, then I’m probably in the living room watching TV or talking with my relatives.”

Jennifer Nelson: “At a holiday party, if there is music, I’m out dancing. I love to dance and just have fun so that is probably the first place you can find me. If there isn’t any music and it’s just like a gathering with family or friends during the holidays, I’m normally talking to them in the living room or kitchen.”

Brenda Terry: “Usually during the holidays I’m actually at home, so I guess that means I’m hosting. I call them memorials . . . my family and friends, and I all come together to celebrate what Christ has done in our lives and through our lives; if I’m at another gathering at a friend’s house or a relative’s house then I can be found just talking and laughing with them, enjoying each other.”

Zuri Bryant: “I’m either helping my Big Ma in the kitchen or playing with my little cousins. When I’m in the kitchen with my Big Ma, I’m normally helping her with her dressing … if I’m with my little cousins, who are like three and four years old, I’m playing with them on their tablets or [their] dolls or toys; or I’ll let them play on my phone.”

