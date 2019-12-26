Word on The Street

Compiled by Erica Wright

We asked Birmingham-area residents, What’s your New Year’s resolution for 2020?

Anna-Lisa Pflaum: “Exercise regularly and meet new people because I’m a freshman in college and I go to Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina . . . I’m not from there and its far from home. I used to dance for four or five days a week in high school and I don’t do that now so I’d like to get back on that grind and exercise more in the New Year as well.”

Sarah Francis Adair: “Meet as many new people as I can. I love meeting new people and making new friends. I went to Mountain Brook High School and I’m at college now at UAB . . . so I just want to get to know a lot more people in Birmingham and get to know as many people as I can.”

Autumn Sanders-Foster: “In 2019, I started taking better care of myself and my health and my goal in 2020 is to continue with that by working with my trainer, Coko, and making healthy decisions because I truly made a lot of progress this year and I just want to build on that and continue living a healthy lifestyle.”

Holly McCarthy: “I’m getting married in August 2020 in upstate New York so staying organized and finishing up planning. I would like to lose some weight so I can fit in my dress and look good on my special day and [I] just want to have a good time and enjoy life in 2020.”

