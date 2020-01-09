Phi Iota Omega Chapter Celebrates 20 Years of Service in Birmingham

Phi Iota Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. celebrated 20 years of service to the Birmingham community with a gala in December. The chapter was chartered on Dec. 11, 1999. Over the years, the sorority chapter has contributed more than $150,000 in scholarships to students in the Birmingham-Hoover metro area. It also has adopted schools, mentored youths in area high schools and supported a variety of the sorority’s initiatives around the world.

Sundra Shealey Smith is the current president of Phi Iota Omega, which is one of two Alpha Kappa Alpha chapters in the city of Birmingham. She said members of the organization are committed to working in the community to help support and improve the quality of life for all people.

“Throughout the year we serve meals at shelters and we prepare food for homeless teenagers. We also provide financial literacy workshops and register and educate voters,” she said. “There are so many needs in our community. The members of our chapter enjoy coming together and working to help make a difference.”

Barbara Franklin was the first president of the chapter. She said the first 20 years are just the beginning for the chapter.

“I am so proud of how far our chapter has come. We have grown, allowing us to provide more service to the community, which is what we are all about,” she said. “We will continue to work, share and love in the name of our great sisterhood.”

