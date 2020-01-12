Alabama Power working to restore power outages caused by deadly storms

By Alabama Newscenter Staff

Alabama Power said more than 180,000 of its customers lost power due to the line of deadly storms that passed through the state Saturday, and that restoration efforts began as soon as it was safe to do so.

As of 5 p.m., Alabama Power said 91,000 customers remained without power. By then, the company had already restored power to another 91,000 customers who lost power during the storms.

Outage numbers by county include:

11,200 in Jefferson

5,800 in Tallapoosa

4,300 in St. Clair

4,100 in Calhoun

3,900 in Montgomery

3,100 in Shelby

3,100 in Cleburne

2,700 in Tuscaloosa

2,700 in Talladega

2,100 in Randolph

1,300 in Etowah

Alabama Power urged customers to avoid any downed power lines and be mindful if there are any downed lines in damaged structures, trees or debris. Downed lines can be reported at alabamapower.com or by calling 800-888-2726.

For more information on what to do while waiting for power to be restored, see the preparedness story from Friday.

At least three deaths in Alabama have been reported due to the storms that passed through the state, bringing strong winds, heavy rains and spinning off possible tornadoes.

