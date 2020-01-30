Birmingham to Swear in New Fire Chief on Feb. 3

Times staff report

Cory D. Moon will be sworn in as Birmingham’s Fire and Rescue Service new chief on Monday, Feb. 3. at 10 a.m. at Bill Harris Arena.

Moon will lead the largest fire department in Alabama, commanding approximately 700 personnel and 32 fire stations with an annual operating budget of $64 million. BFRS responds to more than 60,000 emergency calls every year.

Moon will also be responsible for providing fire suppression, emergency medical, special operations, public education and fire prevention services to more than 211,000 residents in the city.

A Birmingham native, Moon, 40, joined BFRS in 2001. He served as a firefighter/EMT from 2001 – 2012; promoted to lieutenant in 2012; promoted to captain in 2015; and promoted to battalion chief in 2017.

Currently, he is handling contingency planning for the 2021 World Games, which are scheduled to take place in Birmingham, July 15-25, 2021.

Moon credits his advancement within the department to hard work, dedication and having great mentors.

At the age of 5, Moon discovered his interest in becoming a fire fighter. From his living room window, he would watch fire trucks drive through his Five Points West neighborhood.

At age 10, a fire broke out at his neighbor’s home. Birmingham fire fighters responded and saved the house. Watching the fire fighters work together as a team only confirmed what he had known for years: that working for the Birmingham Fire Department was the only career he wanted.

Through the years, Moon has talked to children and young adults about the life of a fire fighter. In 2019, one of his mentees joined the fire department in Bessemer, Ala.

“Every time I see him, he said that seeing me inspired him to do what he’s doing,’’ Moon said. “Hearing that really validates the thoughts that I’ve always had for this profession, which is we are here to help people. I really enjoy helping people.’’

Moon attended Birmingham’s Central Park Elementary School, Green Acres Middle School and West End High School. After high school, he earned an associate of science degree with a concentration in fire science from Lawson State Community College.

He holds a bachelor’s of science degree with a concentration in fire science and a master’s of science degree with a concentration in emergency services management, both from Columbia Southern University in Orange Beach, Ala. He has received 62 Fire Service certifications from various local, state and national agencies.

Moon is married to BFRS Lt. Charnessa R. Moon and they have two daughters: Brooklyn R. Moon and Cali R. Moon.

