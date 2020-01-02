Drew: Resolve to Be Safety Fit for 2020 and Beyond

By Samuetta Hill Drew

As the new year and decade begins, everyone needs to take a personal safety assessment of how well you conduct sound safety practices in your everyday lives. Roughly about three years ago I started the New Year’s article with a safety challenge and outlined best safety practices everyone needs to adhere to in their everyday lives. Let’s get started and see how faithful you and your family have been in practicing some of the safety measures outlined in earlier safety articles.

Natural Disaster Safety Preparedness:



• Developed a family emergency communication plan in case you are or become separated. Someone other than a family or friend in the path of the threatening weather should be the family contact. Preferably someone out-of-town. There should be a safe gathering place identified where everyone should meet.

• Selected a safe place in your home with an emergency toolkit. The toolkit should include but not limited to non-perishable food items (check expiration dates. They should be changed at the beginning of every new year), blankets, helmets, first aid kit, flashlight, extra batteries (check expiration dates and replace at the beginning of each new year), weather radio, cash, board games, photo of family members, pets, in case of separation and copies of important documents.

• Taken a CPR class and first aid.

• Read your homeowners insurance policy coverages on various natural disasters such as hurricanes, tornadoes, fire, floods, etc.

• Made sure you sign-up for alerts and warning by downloading the FEMA app and/or your local television station app.

• Made a list of things you would need if you must evacuate your home quickly.

Personal Safety Preparedness:



• Have an emergency toolkit for your vehicle. It should include some of the same items as your family home emergency toolkit, but also include a car cell phone charger, jumper cables, tire jack, flares, spare tire, etc.

• Aware of your surroundings always. This means you’ve unplugged yourself from various electronic devices and stopped talking on your cell phone when walking in public spaces.

• Practice safety precaution by notifying someone of your whereabouts or destinations when traveling alone locally or out-of-town, especially at night. You notify them of your arrival.

• Made sure your home is well lit outdoors. Lights are often a deterrent to thieves.

• Always keep your home and car doors locked.

• Keep your cell phone charged.

Did you pass or fail? For you and your family’s safety everyone needs to pass with flying colors.

These are only a few safety fit measures we’ve discussed in earlier years. It’s important you resolve to be safety fit in 2020 and beyond by Keeping an Eye on Safety.

